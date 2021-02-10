Wait Too Long to Buy a Valentine's Gift? Check Out These Virtual Gift Ideas

Cue the collective deep breath of folks who just realized they haven't gotten a gift for their significant other yet. If shopping for your special someone has taken a backseat, we put together some ideas of worthy virtual gifts that you can still get before the big day, no shipping necessary.
MasterClass offers up tons of classes ranging from photography to acting to business, so you can find a class for anything your giftee is interested in. We love Massimo Batturo of course, but also have our eyes on the class from Aaron Sorkin on screenwriting to channel our inner West Wing or the adventure photography class from Jimmy Chin to help get some photos that make us look like better climbers than we are. Memberships are $15/month and for that price you get every class on the site.
If your loved one is a coffee nut, check out a virtual coffee tasting class from Driftaway. For $50/participant you get a tasting kit with four different coffees and a private virtual tasting with Driftaway's professional brewer, James McCarthy (2013's World Brewer's Champion). In the class you'll learn how to brew to perfection, differentiate between flavor profiles and get to know your favorite type of coffee. You could also just purchase one of Driftaway's Explorer Kits and tune into an Instagram Live tasting — but that kit won't get there by Sunday.
The Chef & The Dish offers up private cooking classes with specialized dishes from all over the world, including Italian, Japanese, and Brazilian cuisines. If they're missing out on travel and would enjoy a getaway from inside their own kitchen, check out the Visit San Sebastian class where the chef will take them through a four-course meal that could only be found in Spain. Classes are a bit pricey and the student is responsible for procuring the food, but you get a two-and-a-half-hour private class with a chef and a virtual personal kitchen assistant who can help get the recipe dialed in beforehand.
CreativeLive is a service that provides classes on all aspects of the creative world, with categories such as Money & Life, Art & Design, or Craft & Maker. Each class has a set price, which starts at $29. If you want to give access to the whole library of classes, you can get the Creator Pass, which is $149/year. This includes all of CreativeLive's classes, plus access to OnAir, classes that stream each day in real time.
With one of the deepest libraries and some of the best new content available, Disney+ has emerged as one of our favorite streaming memberships. You get access to almost every Disney movie ever made, including Disney Channel Originals, so, yes, you can watch Brink. Plus, you get shows like The Mandalorian and WandaVision, which provide a much needed Star Wars and Marvel fix. Disney+ is $6.99/month, but if you want the whole package, you can pair a Disney+ membership with Hulu and ESPN+ for only $12.99/month.
Picking out a beer or wine subscription is a great idea for the partner who loves to imbibe, especially if they want to try new things. Winc is a wine subscription service that is running a great deal right now, giving you 50% off your first order, which comes out to four bottles for less than $30. You can always tack on more months if they're loving it, or just wrap up after one or two if it isn't up their alley.
If beer is more their speed, check out Craft Beer Club. For $45/month, they get 12 bottles. Each shipment will have four types of beer coming from two different breweries. You can choose monthly, every-other-month, or quarterly deliveries and can stop at any time, so there is no pressure to commit (unlike within your relationship).
A meal subscription is a great way to take some of the stress out of cooking. What is easier than getting ingredients delivered straight to your door and being given get new recipes? There are meal plans for any kind of cook, whether they love cooking or would rather eat in as few steps as possible. We love HelloFresh or Blue Apron for the full experience, Home Chef for picky eaters, or Freshly for folks who just want to put something in the microwave.
When a gym subscription is too specific, ClassPass steps in. With connections to gyms and health clubs all over the place, the ClassPass app can offer a spin studio, a local HIIT workout, or even a massage. You can spend as much money as you want, with different monthly price points ranging from $19 to $199 — $19 gets you two classes and $199 gets you up to 36 classes, depending on what you choose.
The surf-obsessed team at England's Finisterre knows the cold and the ocean, meaning you can expect excellence when it comes to insulation and also a fierce commitment to eco-conscious materials. This jacket is filled with earth-friendly insulation made from 100% recycled polyester and coated with a Fluorocarbon-free water repellent finish.
Everlane is one of our favorite brands for basics, owing to its exceptional design and efforts to bring ethical production to the forefront. We might not be commuting as much right now, but getting this backpack for half-off is a steal. It has everything you want, including a tough nylon exterior, internal and external pockets, and a 15-inch laptop sleeve.
When looking back on life and thinking hard about every travel mug and thermos you've seen, odds are high that most of them are made by Stanley. This classic brand has made some of the best insulated mugs for years, so picking one up is a no-brainer.
Calvin Klein boxer briefs aren't just for fashion magazines. These are the gold standard for boxer briefs, known for their comfort and modest price. Plus you get to add a little bit of designer flair to an otherwise drab piece of clothing.
Missing the gym? We scored an exclusive discount from Tempo, one of our favorite new home workout systems. The Tempo Studio comes with all the weights you need and gives you instant feedback with AI-powered guidance that adapts to you and your fitness needs.
Wisconsin-sourced wool is the highlight of this fleece, making it warm, odor-resistant, and breathable. We love having a fleece in our wardrobe, and this Canadian-made jacket fits the bill. It is ready for anything you can throw at it all winter long.
There is a huge sale going on over at Wayfair for President's Day. You can find deals on items in just about any category you can think of across Wayfair's network of sites, including AllModern, where you can find reading chairs like this.
The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets. This deal is exclusive for Gear Patrol readers.
It is extra cold this winter, and of course that comes when spending time outside is the best way to stay safe. Since we're spending time outdoors, you may need to heat up your space to keep comfy. Cue the outdoor patio heater. This one is compact, doesn't look that weird, and burns hot.
This is our pick for the best budget mattress you can buy online. The hybrid mattress comes in at a medium-firmness — a solid middle ground between too soft and too firm. Individually wrapped coils ease the nuisance of motion transfer, and their placement along the perimeter of the mattress add greater stability.
Now that working from home is normal, you have to get yourself a few accessories to make life easier. Whether you like using a second monitor, want a separate keyboard or just prefer a better angle, having a laptop stand can change the WFH experience in a huge way.
This is on one of the best fire pits you can buy; it is perfect for having fires at home or when you're car camping. Thanks to its air flow technology, it produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.
This new alarm clock is equipped with many of the things we love about having our phone close by in bed — white noise, meditation, and, of course, an alarm — but gives us the opportunity to leave it out of sight and out of mind while we sleep.
Burrow is one of the best direct-to-consumer brands around, especially in the home space. We love the simplicity of its sofas and armchairs, including this one, which is easy to move and has a built in USB charger.
Taylor Stitch has teamed up with running brand Tracksmith to create a collection of gear that combines Taylor Stitch's hardy silhouettes and Tracksmith's eye for technical detail. The merino tee is a perfect example of a performance shirt that excels when on the trail but also thrives every day of the year.
These wireless earbuds will renew your love for all things fitness. Long battery life and multiple fit options make these perfect for staying comfortable during epic workouts, whether you're hitting the road for a run or lifting in the gym.
Topo Designs has a keen eye for taking heritage outdoor design and upgrading it with modern bits to make gear and clothes that look great and work hard. The Daypack is a timeless piece that has all the modern upgrades you need, including tough-as-nails 1000D Cordura fabric and a 15-inch laptop sleeve.
Tax season is upon us. You've probably been eyeballing your W-2s or 1099s in the past few weeks, cringing at the idea of diving in. TurboTax can make that a little bit easier for you, ensuring that you get as much back as possible.
