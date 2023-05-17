Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Early Memorial Day Deals
2
Meet the Modern Outdoor Furniture of Your Dreams
3
2024 Porsche Cayenne Review: Can't Keep a V8 Down
4
The Best Things We Drank in May 2023
5
Modern Materials and Striking Looks Come Together

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

So You're Getting Married? Here's Everything You Need to Know About Wedding Registries

From where to register to the price ranges you should be shooting for, this is what you need to know.

By Grace Cooper
happy couple selecting items for the wedding registry at a furniture store
andresrGetty Images

Still can’t find what you’re looking for? Check out some of our other gift guides here.

If you're getting married in the near future, you've probably got a lot on your plate. From the guest list to invites to planning the actual wedding, your to-do list is likely miles long and your search history is probably all wedding-related. Let us take one thing off your plate for you: the wedding registry. Whether you're having a small intimate wedding or a full-on party, the first thing guests are likely going to expect answers to are details about the actual day and what they can gift you. While the former will come later, the latter is something you can probably knock out in an afternoon or two. So let's get started.

Related Stories
The 31 Best Engagement Gifts
The Best Wedding Gift Ideas
The Very Best Groomsmen Gifts

What Is a Wedding Registry?

Traditionally, a wedding registry is a collection of one or a small handful of stores where the engaged couple has created a wishlist of products for guests to buy them. Larger retailers may offer discounts, dedicated registry customer service or freebies for registering there.

The couple then makes a list of wants and needs from the stores and distributes that to the attendees. Upon visiting those stores (online or in-person), the attendees should be able to alert the store that their purchase is for the couple’s registry and both receive whatever discount they may be entitled to and be alerted if the item they’re buying has already been bought by another guest.

What Should I Put on My Registry?

The easy answer is: what you want and need. Getting married is a big life change, so both partners should be involved in making the registry. If you're having trouble, start with the spaces of your home that are in need of furnishings, like the kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, etc. Visiting a store in person, even if you're not planning on registering there, can be a great way to spark inspiration for your wishlist. And, don't worry, we also have a lot of wedding gift ideas to get you started.

According to The Knot, you should aim for adding at least two gifts for each guest you're inviting (although going over definitely doesn't hurt) costing anywhere between $50 to $200. That said, you know your guests best and adding more items, especially affordable ones, is never a bad idea.

Can I Register In-Store or Online?

The answer is usually both. You might find it helpful to visit the store in person both to see the products you'll be putting on your registry and talk to someone who works for the brand. Be sure to pay attention to any benefits or freebies offered by retailers to make the most of your wedding registry.

Where to Register

Lots of large retailers allow you to make wedding registries, from Amazon to big box stores like Walmart to luxury department stores. Here are a few of our favorites.

The Knot

If you create your wedding website through The Knot, then you can also take advantage of the platform's registry service. It has its own store; and it will sync with a few of the other registry providers on this list, like Williams Sonoma and Amazon, so everything is in one place.

LEARN MORE

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
theknot.com
$139.50
SHOP NOW
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
theknot.com
$133.89
SHOP NOW
Brooklinen Luxe 4-Piece 480-Thread Count Cotton Sheet Set
Brooklinen Luxe 4-Piece 480-Thread Count Cotton Sheet Set
theknot.com
$189.00
SHOP NOW
Zwilling J.A. Henckels Graphite 13-Piece Knife Block Set
Zwilling J.A. Henckels Graphite 13-Piece Knife Block Set
theknot.com
$169.95
SHOP NOW

Amazon

Amazon is not a classic registry spot by any means as your guests can't shop in a brick-and-mortar store, but it certainly has a further reach than any one store or chain of stores may have. If you're looking to get your registry done as quickly as possible, the retailer has everything you'll need from home furnishings to kitchen appliances to bed linens and so much more. Plus, the quick shipping and easy returns will be extra convenient for you and your guests.

LEARN MORE

Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill
Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill
amazon.com
$219.00
SHOP NOW
Tineco Pure ONE S15 Essentials Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Tineco Pure ONE S15 Essentials Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
amazon.com
$399.99
SHOP NOW
Ninja DZ201 Foodi 8 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone 2-Basket Air Frye
Ninja DZ201 Foodi 8 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone 2-Basket Air Frye
amazon.com
$199.99
$149.95 (25% off)
SHOP NOW
Yamazaki Home 3-Tier Utility Cart
Yamazaki Home 3-Tier Utility Cart
amazon.com
$72.00
SHOP NOW

Williams Sonoma

The bread and butter of Williams Sonoma and its umbrella of brands — Pottery Barn, West Elm, Rejuvenation and Mark & Graham — is the wedding registry. Each has a large online presence, stores across the U.S. and plenty of your classic nest-building items. And the beauty of registering with one of these brands is that you get benefits and access to all of them.

LEARN MORE

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
williams-sonoma.com
$749.95
SHOP NOW
All-Clad Stainless Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set
All-Clad Stainless Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set
williams-sonoma.com
$1,130.00
$699.95 (38% off)
SHOP NOW
KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer Majestic Yellow
KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer Majestic Yellow
williams-sonoma.com
$399.95
SHOP NOW
Smeg 2-Slice Toaster Cream
Smeg 2-Slice Toaster Cream
williams-sonoma.com
$179.95
SHOP NOW

Zola

Like The Knot, Zola isn't a retailer but a wedding planning service that will allow you to make one registry including products from thousands of brands across the internet, including All-Clad, Le Creuset and Breville. It offers price-matching, group buying on pricier items or experiences, free shipping and website integration when you make your wedding website through Zola too. And you'll also get 20 percent off items not bought on your registry post-wedding.

LEARN MORE

Vitamix Professional Series Heritage 750 Blender
Vitamix Professional Series Heritage 750 Blender
zola.com
$699.99
$549.99 (21% off)
SHOP NOW
Parachute Down Duvet Insert
Parachute Down Duvet Insert
zola.com
$399.00
SHOP NOW
Samsonite Freeform 21" Carry-on Spinner
Samsonite Freeform 21" Carry-on Spinner
zola.com
$199.99
SHOP NOW
Delta Gift Card
Delta Gift Card
zola.com
$100.00
SHOP NOW

Crate & Barrel

Like Williams Sonoma and company, Crate & Barrel and CB2 fall under the same brand umbrella, making the retailers a great registry option for a wide variety of home goods and furnishings. Plus, it offers one-click registry lists to get you started, and newlyweds get 15 percent off for the 6 months after their wedding as well as access to private events.

LEARN MORE

OXO 10-Piece POP Container Set
OXO 10-Piece POP Container Set
crateandbarrel.com
$99.99
SHOP NOW
Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
crateandbarrel.com
$749.95
$649.95 (13% off)
SHOP NOW
Fellow Stagg Matte Black EKG Pro Electric Pour-Over Kettle
Fellow Stagg Matte Black EKG Pro Electric Pour-Over Kettle
crateandbarrel.com
$195.00
SHOP NOW
Steele Vertical Canvas Laundry Bin
Steele Vertical Canvas Laundry Bin
crateandbarrel.com
$129.95
SHOP NOW

Target

For those looking to keep their registry to a smaller budget, Target may be the perfect option. With a good range of high-ticket items and more affordable in-house brands, there's plenty to choose from. Plus, you'll get 15 percent off anything left over post-wedding.

LEARN MORE

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 15" Wood Mug Tree Brown
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 15" Wood Mug Tree Brown
target.com
$19.99
SHOP NOW
Threshold 4-Piece Marbled Ceramic Bathroom Accessories Set
Threshold 4-Piece Marbled Ceramic Bathroom Accessories Set
target.com
$40.00
SHOP NOW
Hatch Restore Alarm Clock
Hatch Restore Alarm Clock
target.com
$129.99
SHOP NOW
Casaluna Oversized Solid Bed Throw
Casaluna Oversized Solid Bed Throw
target.com
$79.00
SHOP NOW

Food52

You might not have expected to see Food52 on the list, but — trust us — this registry option is worth a look. From kitchen wares to home goods, there are a lot of gift-worthy items to add to your list. While you may not be able to find everything you need here, it's a solid, semi-luxury addition to your registry at Amazon or Target, for example.

LEARN MORE

Yamazaki Home Wood-Handled Dish Rack
Yamazaki Home Wood-Handled Dish Rack
food52.com
$88.00
SHOP NOW
Teakhaus Extra-Large End Grain Carving Board
Teakhaus Extra-Large End Grain Carving Board
food52.com
$170.00
SHOP NOW
Casafina Modern Classic Ceramic Dinnerware
Casafina Modern Classic Ceramic Dinnerware
food52.com
$220.00
SHOP NOW
Dansk Wood Classics 3-Piece Salad Bowl Set
Dansk Wood Classics 3-Piece Salad Bowl Set
food52.com
$120.00
SHOP NOW

Macy's

Macy's offers a good variety of products, plus you'll get 10-25 percent off for your guests and 10-20 percent off for yourself on select products. The retailer offers a lot of resources for engaged couples, including virtual and in-person consultations, a registry checklist and more.

LEARN MORE

Hotel Collection Large Wine Glasses, Set of 4
Hotel Collection Large Wine Glasses, Set of 4
macys.com
$50.00
$27.74 (45% off)
SHOP NOW
Delilah Home Resort Collection Organic Turkish Cotton 6-Piece Towel Set
Delilah Home Resort Collection Organic Turkish Cotton 6-Piece Towel Set
macys.com
$151.00
$101.93 (32% off)
SHOP NOW
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron 5.5-Quart Round Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron 5.5-Quart Round Dutch Oven
macys.com
$419.95
SHOP NOW
Cuisinart Toa-70 Air Fryer Toaster Oven with Grill
Cuisinart Toa-70 Air Fryer Toaster Oven with Grill
macys.com
$229.95
SHOP NOW

Etsy

Whether you're furnishing a new home or just upgrading your hand-me-down home goods, wedding registries are often focused on very practical gifts. For a more personal option that is still curated to your needs and wants, try Etsy's recently launched registry for decor, bedding, dinnerware and more.

LEARN MORE

Thatsnicethatuk Personalized Mr and Mrs Door Mat
Thatsnicethatuk Personalized Mr and Mrs Door Mat
etsy.com
$45.68
$41.11 (10% off)
SHOP NOW
WhitePoppyPresses Preserved Wedding Bouquet
WhitePoppyPresses Preserved Wedding Bouquet
etsy.com
$195.00
SHOP NOW
Designs EKM Monogram Hand Towel
Designs EKM Monogram Hand Towel
etsy.com
$19.99
SHOP NOW
Allhandmadedecor1 Gold Bar Cart with 4-Tier Storage Shelves
Allhandmadedecor1 Gold Bar Cart with 4-Tier Storage Shelves
etsy.com
$245.00
SHOP NOW

Local Stores

Local stores without (or with little) web presence are not to be discounted. Whether you’re in a big city or a rural town, it’s not uncommon for small shops to offer a wedding registration system — so it's worth asking around. Plus, you'll get the benefit of in-person customer service and the ability to support a small business.

Other Wedding Registry Options

The list of places where you can register for your wedding is seemingly endless. We've listed our favorites above, but if none of them speak to you then here's a few more.

    Related Stories
    The Best Housewarming Gifts to Give New Homeowners
    These Are the 37 Best Gift Cards to Give This Year
    The Best Gifts for Your Wife
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Gift Ideas for the Holidays
    30+ Anniversary Gifts for Him That He'll Love
    The Best Wedding Gift Ideas
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    These Are the Best Anniversary Gifts for Her
    The Best Last Minute Mother’s Day Gifts
    The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
    The Best Gifts for Your Wife
    The Best Online Flower Delivery Services
    39 Mother's Day Gifts You Can Find on Amazon
    The 55+ Best Mother's Day Gifts
    The 32 Best New Mom Gifts for Mother's Day