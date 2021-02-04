Today's Top Stories
The 61 Best Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for Men

best valentines day gifts
Whether you’re shopping for your significant other or yourself, our list of the best Valentine’s Day gifts for men includes products for every budget, independently selected by our editors. Find even more gift recommendations here.

Amazon
1 of 64
Nippon Kodo Kayuragi Incense Sticks
amazon.com
$12.00
SHOP NOW

The home may not be a temple, but it is a sacred place. These Japanese incense sticks are perfect for your sanctuary.

Stubbs
2 of 64
Stubb's Original BBQ Sauce, 18 oz (Pack of 4)
Stubb's amazon.com
$12.00
SHOP NOW

This barbecue sauce comes from one of the most well known BBQ spots in Austin and will elevate any meal he makes (even if he's not a certified pitmaster yet).

Amazon
3 of 64
Bodum Brazil French Press
amazon.com
$20.00
SHOP NOW

Bodum’s staple French presses work, are easy to clean and come nice and cheap. The Brazil line is a little better looking than the standard options.

Amazon
4 of 64
Felt Coasters
amazon.com
$20.00
SHOP NOW

Felt is the superior coaster material. It looks good, doesn’t get stuck to the bottom of a drink and doesn’t pick up weird wet stains. Plus, it comes cheap.

Red Bay
5 of 64
Red Bay Coffee East Fourteenth Tanzanian Coffee
Red Bay Coffee amazon.com
$19.00
SHOP NOW

Getting excellent coffee beans is somehow harder than it should be, which makes it a great gift. We love Red Bay's East Fourteenth, which is single-origin and made in Oakland, CA.

Milk Bar
6 of 64
Milk Bar Valentine's Day Desserts
milkbarstore.com
$24.00
SHOP NOW

If he has a sweet tooth, pick something up from Milk Bar. Valentine's Day specials include truffles, red velvet cakes, cookies or combinations of them all.

Grovemade
7 of 64
Grovemade Leather Mouse Pad
grovemade.com
$40.00
SHOP NOW

A leather mouse pad is a worthy upgrade from whatever he is using now (if he's using one at all). This one from Grovemade is a WFH essential.

The Sill
8 of 64
Hoya Heart Duo
thesill.com
$45.00
SHOP NOW

Hoyas are tropical succulent vines that happen to look like hearts. Think of it as a less cheesy rose bouquet without the wilting flower metaphor. Put it on a window sill with plenty of light and water weekly.

Lord Jones
9 of 64
Lord Jones Old Fashioned Hemp-Derived CBD Gumdrops
lordjones.com
$45.00
SHOP NOW

Lord Jones uses hemp-derived CBD to make gumdrops that promote calmness and a sense of well-being. You can gift them as a one-off or make it a monthly subscription.

Uncle Nearest
10 of 64
Uncle Nearest 1884 Premium Small Batch Whiskey
Uncle Nearest flaviar.com
$47.00
SHOP NOW

This whiskey was originally made by the first ever recorded African-American whiskey maker, Uncle Nearest, who also happens to be the man who taught Jack Daniels how to do it (yes, that Jack Daniels).

Misen
11 of 64
Misen Chef’s Knife
misen.com
$65.00
SHOP NOW

Anthony Bourdain said you really only need one good chef's knife to do anything in the kitchen. If you don't take our advice, take his.

Field Company
12 of 64
Field Company Field Cast-Iron Skillet
fieldcompany.com
$125.00
SHOP NOW

If he loves spending the morning over the stove making bacon and eggs or searing a ribeye for dinner, a well-made cast iron skillet is a kitchen essential that gets better with every meal.

Porter Road
13 of 64
Porter Road Meat Subscription
$90.00
SHOP NOW

If he can't decide what to make but loves to cook, a meat subscription is a great option. Porter Road offers a bunch of variety and always sources its meat ethically and with discernment.

Mash and Grape
14 of 64
Four Roses Bourbon Small Batch Select
mashandgrape.com
$62.00
SHOP NOW

Bourbon is one of our favorite gifts for any guy. Plus a bottle at this price point works just as well for a collector as it does for someone who simply enjoys sitting down with a whiskey after work.

Huckberry
15 of 64
Anglepoise Model 90 Desk Lamp
Anglepoise huckberry.com
$135.00
SHOP NOW

A classic 70s-style lamp adds form and function to any home office setup. In WFH for the long haul, adding some extras beyond computer accessories will make spending days at his desk more enjoyable.

Huckberry
16 of 64
Pendleton Harding Jacquard Blanket
huckberry.com
$269.00
SHOP NOW

A flex in blanket form. A blanket is an investment in coziness at an apartment that isn’t your own, until it is.

Revival Rugs
17 of 64
Revival Rugs Aide-De-Camp Folding Chair
revivalrugs.com
$549.00
SHOP NOW

It is time for an upgrade to the old lawn chair he had in his first apartment. This one looks great, is super comfortable and will help him forget that you tossed his old one.

Branch
18 of 64
Branch Ergonomic Task Chair
branchfurniture.com
$299.00
SHOP NOW

We obsess over office chairs at GP and this is one of our all-around favorites. WFH has never been so comfortable.

Amazing azon
19 of 64
TriggerPoint GRID Foam Massage Ball
TriggerPoint amazon.com
$19.99
SHOP NOW

Sore and tense muscles are inevitable, but relief is not. A massage ball aids recovery and helps get to the hard-to-reach places like the back and hips.

Amazon
20 of 64
Le Bent Le Sock Hike Light Crew
Le Bent amazon.com
$22.00
SHOP NOW

Innovative foot mapping plus the perfect blend of bamboo rayon, merino wool, nylon and elastane equals some of the most comfortable socks ever constructed.

Rhone
21 of 64
Rhone Everyday Essentials Boxer Trunk
$32.00
SHOP NOW

Performance underwear is really a game changer when it comes to working out, or even daily wear. He probably needs to get rid of some old underwear, anyway.

JackRabbit
22 of 64
Ciele Athletics GoCap Standard
linksynergy.com
$39.95
SHOP NOW

The perfect running hat from our favorite running hat maker: COOLwick fabric minimizes moisture, UPF +40 sun protection shields your dome and reflective detailing keeps you visible on after-dark jaunts.

Ten Thousand
23 of 64
Ten Thousand Interval Short
tenthousand.cc
$58.00
SHOP NOW

These versatile shorts are simply our favorites. Whether he's logging miles in the park or working out at home, Ten Thousand's Interval Shorts are just the ticket.

Lululemon
24 of 64
Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
Lululemon lululemon.com
$78.00
SHOP NOW

Sure, working out in cotton tees is fine, but you can help him step up his game with this excellent tech tee from Lululemon.

Theragun
25 of 64
Theragun Pro
Theragun theragun.com
$599.00
SHOP NOW

The Theragun Pro is powerful and quiet, making it one of the best percussion massagers you can buy. Now he won't need a professional masseuse to work out the aches and pains. 

Tempo
26 of 64
Tempo Studio
i277339.net
$1,995.00
SHOP NOW

The idea of returning to gyms is a bit dubious, so bring the gym home with this compact workout system that features hundreds of classes, offers instant feedback, and comes with everything he needs to stay fit while social distancing.

Huckberry
27 of 64
James Brand The Pike - Exclusive
The James Brand huckberry.com
$120.00
SHOP NOW

This rosewood and brass folding knife will instantly become an heirloom piece. James Brand only made 300 of these, so act fast to get your hands on a rare knife that will definitely sell out.

VSSL
28 of 64
VSSL Compact First Aid Kit
VSSL gearpatrol.com
$125.00
SHOP NOW

This isn’t your typical first aid kit; the compact 9-inch military grade aluminum cylinder is completely waterproof and houses a set of outdoor specific first aid components. Useful additions like an emergency light and whistle make VSSL a great piece of gear for anyone.

Arcteryx
29 of 64
Arc'teryx Gamma MX Hoody
Arc'teryx avantlink.com
$349.00
SHOP NOW

Thanks to weather-resistant face fabric, a fleece lining and a trim but flexible fit, this softshell jacket is ideal for everything from high-mountain climbing to backcountry skiing.

Aesop
30 of 64
Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm
$30.00
SHOP NOW

He’ll never go back to the cheap stuff, thanks to you. And he’ll thank you for it.

