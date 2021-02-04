Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The 61 Best Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for Men
Shopping for a significant other?
Whether you’re shopping for your significant other or yourself, our list of the best Valentine’s Day gifts for men includes products for every budget, independently selected by our editors. Find even more gift recommendations here.
The home may not be a temple, but it is a sacred place. These Japanese incense sticks are perfect for your sanctuary.
This barbecue sauce comes from one of the most well known BBQ spots in Austin and will elevate any meal he makes (even if he's not a certified pitmaster yet).
Bodum’s staple French presses work, are easy to clean and come nice and cheap. The Brazil line is a little better looking than the standard options.
Felt is the superior coaster material. It looks good, doesn’t get stuck to the bottom of a drink and doesn’t pick up weird wet stains. Plus, it comes cheap.
Getting excellent coffee beans is somehow harder than it should be, which makes it a great gift. We love Red Bay's East Fourteenth, which is single-origin and made in Oakland, CA.
If he has a sweet tooth, pick something up from Milk Bar. Valentine's Day specials include truffles, red velvet cakes, cookies or combinations of them all.
A leather mouse pad is a worthy upgrade from whatever he is using now (if he's using one at all). This one from Grovemade is a WFH essential.
Hoyas are tropical succulent vines that happen to look like hearts. Think of it as a less cheesy rose bouquet without the wilting flower metaphor. Put it on a window sill with plenty of light and water weekly.
Lord Jones uses hemp-derived CBD to make gumdrops that promote calmness and a sense of well-being. You can gift them as a one-off or make it a monthly subscription.
This whiskey was originally made by the first ever recorded African-American whiskey maker, Uncle Nearest, who also happens to be the man who taught Jack Daniels how to do it (yes, that Jack Daniels).
Anthony Bourdain said you really only need one good chef's knife to do anything in the kitchen. If you don't take our advice, take his.
If he loves spending the morning over the stove making bacon and eggs or searing a ribeye for dinner, a well-made cast iron skillet is a kitchen essential that gets better with every meal.
If he can't decide what to make but loves to cook, a meat subscription is a great option. Porter Road offers a bunch of variety and always sources its meat ethically and with discernment.
Bourbon is one of our favorite gifts for any guy. Plus a bottle at this price point works just as well for a collector as it does for someone who simply enjoys sitting down with a whiskey after work.
A classic 70s-style lamp adds form and function to any home office setup. In WFH for the long haul, adding some extras beyond computer accessories will make spending days at his desk more enjoyable.
A flex in blanket form. A blanket is an investment in coziness at an apartment that isn’t your own, until it is.
It is time for an upgrade to the old lawn chair he had in his first apartment. This one looks great, is super comfortable and will help him forget that you tossed his old one.
We obsess over office chairs at GP and this is one of our all-around favorites. WFH has never been so comfortable.
Sore and tense muscles are inevitable, but relief is not. A massage ball aids recovery and helps get to the hard-to-reach places like the back and hips.
Innovative foot mapping plus the perfect blend of bamboo rayon, merino wool, nylon and elastane equals some of the most comfortable socks ever constructed.
Performance underwear is really a game changer when it comes to working out, or even daily wear. He probably needs to get rid of some old underwear, anyway.
The perfect running hat from our favorite running hat maker: COOLwick fabric minimizes moisture, UPF +40 sun protection shields your dome and reflective detailing keeps you visible on after-dark jaunts.
These versatile shorts are simply our favorites. Whether he's logging miles in the park or working out at home, Ten Thousand's Interval Shorts are just the ticket.
Sure, working out in cotton tees is fine, but you can help him step up his game with this excellent tech tee from Lululemon.
The Theragun Pro is powerful and quiet, making it one of the best percussion massagers you can buy. Now he won't need a professional masseuse to work out the aches and pains.
The idea of returning to gyms is a bit dubious, so bring the gym home with this compact workout system that features hundreds of classes, offers instant feedback, and comes with everything he needs to stay fit while social distancing.
This rosewood and brass folding knife will instantly become an heirloom piece. James Brand only made 300 of these, so act fast to get your hands on a rare knife that will definitely sell out.
This isn’t your typical first aid kit; the compact 9-inch military grade aluminum cylinder is completely waterproof and houses a set of outdoor specific first aid components. Useful additions like an emergency light and whistle make VSSL a great piece of gear for anyone.
Thanks to weather-resistant face fabric, a fleece lining and a trim but flexible fit, this softshell jacket is ideal for everything from high-mountain climbing to backcountry skiing.
He’ll never go back to the cheap stuff, thanks to you. And he’ll thank you for it.