Boozy Canned Cocktails to Beat Winter Blues and 6 More Home and Design Releases

Vervet Canned Cocktails

The advent of canned cocktails has made it easier to get bar-worthy cocktails at home without having to own a full-on bar. And with the latest brand of canned cocktails, Vervet, co-founder (and former bartender) Hope Ewing is bringing bartender-made cocktails into homes across America. Each cocktail in Vervet's lineup — Angelicano, Pale Mary, Sundowner and Tiki Tea — is made entirely of Vervet-made products from the bitters and vermouth to the interesting stuff like oolong tea and tomato water. When coming up with the canned cocktails, Ewing based the recipes on a 10-ounce highball made of two ounces of 80-proof alcohol. She found the higher ABV helped to give the drinks more of a cook, and they just tasted better. Vervet ships nationwide to 41 states (sorry Alabama, Arkansas, Michigan, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont), and they'll be sure to kick the current winter blues aside.

Price: $22/four-pack



Reed Art Department x Parc Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman

Reed Art Department, a creative studio founded by streetwear legend Jeff Staple, partnered with Parc, a furniture company, to rework three Eames Lounge Chairs and Ottomans in a gradient colorway. The black-to-white gradient is meant to pay homage to New York City, from the asphalt to the way the the buildings and concrete play off each other on a foggy day. Can't drop ten grand on a chair? There's a tee to accompany the limited-edition chairs that might be more wallet friendly at $60. The longe-sleeve shirt makes reference to a 1953 short film produced by the Eamses for Georgia’s Department of Arts.

Price: $10,000

Garrison Bros Whiskey x McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams Pecan & Pralines

Last week we covered WhistlePig's new ice cream made with Ben & Jerry's, and now there's another whiskey-based ice cream out. Garrison Bros lent its Texas Straight Bourbon to McConnell's Fine Ice Creams for its new Pecan & Pralines flavor. The whiskey is mixed into the ice cream, which is topped with salt-roasted and caramel-coated pecans. You can order the pints online, but if you're on the west coast, pints will be available for sale at McConnell’s scoop shops.

Price: $12



Brightland Rosette Olive Oil

The olive oil inside a bottle of Brightland is just as good as its packaging, and people are catching on to high-end olive oil. Its newest offering is Rosette, which combines two things that always pair well together: garlic and olive oil. Brightland offers some food pairings that go well with Rosette, and it seems like it just goes with everything. The olives are picked from a family-owned farm in California, and the bottle was designed by Lilian Martinez, marking the first time the brand has worked with a woman of color artist.

Price: $40



The Alphabet of Art at Warby Parker

Every direct-to-consumer brands seems to be the Warby Parker of their category. Well there's only one actual Warby Parker, and it's a Gear Patrol favorite for its affordable prescription eyewear available in a wide variety of colors and styles. Over its 11-year run, Warby Parker has collaborated with over 100 artists for graphics on its buildings and products, and to commemorate its 11th anniversary, the eyewear brand released "The Alphabet of Art at Warby Parker." The book highlights all of the artists the brand has worked with, and it's currently available in all locations across the US and Canada.

Vivid Coffee Treatment Action Group Blend

Vivid Coffee

Vermont-based Vivid Coffee opened its first brick and mortar store in December, and our very own Vermonter Tanner Bowden can attest to the quality and taste of the coffee. While you'll find standard blends and single origins, its Treatment Action Group blend might catch some eyes — what kind of blend name is that? Treatment Action Group, or TAG, is actually a think think that advocates for better treatment and prevention for HIV, tuberculosis, and hepatitis C virus, as well as vaccines and cures. For every bag of TAG blend coffee sold, $5 will go towards TAG to support its initiative.

Price: $11

The Citizenry Cocoon Capsule Pillows

When your boring old couch just isn't earning you any interior design cred, the least you can do is add a few throw pillows. The Citizenry, a home goods store that sources its products from artisans around the world, recently started carrying Weavers Of San Pedro's assortment of handmade pillows made in Peru. Each is blended of highland and alpaca wool, which give the pillows a texture that looks and feels great. The pillows feature muted colors in understated designs that can elevate even the most schlubby sofa, whether they're on their own or mixed and matched with other designs.

Price: $165+

