Bourbon-Infused Cigars and 8 More Home and Design Releases

Garrison Brothers Distillery x Payne-Mason Cigars

Courtesy

Payne-Mason Cigars released four new cigars meant to be paired with the Texas-based distillery Garrison Brothers' Small Batch Bourbon — and one of the cigars is actually infused with the distillery's whiskey, then aged in a used white oak Garrison Brothers barrel. The Torpedo Garrison is a blend of Dominican, Honduran and Nicaraguan tobaccos with an Ecuadorian binder, wrapped in a six-year aged Dominican Corojo Wrapper, and smoking it evokes similar aromas and tastes of Garrison Brothers' bourbons. The other three cigars in the line are Toros, and while they're not infused with whiskey, they will complement a dram of bourbon like you wouldn't believe.

Price: $17+

Milu Pantry

Alexander Stein

In October 2020, when Connie Chung, former culinary director of Michelin-starred restaurants Eleven Madison Park and Nomad, opened Milu, food reviewers rained praise on the chef's creations: regional Chinese food at approachable price points. If you're not located in the New York City area, you can still bring some of Milu's flavors home. The restaurant just launched nationwide shipping on its pantry program, which includes Milu-made sauces. Try its chili crisp, a savory and lightly spicy combination of chili oil, chili flakes, spices and crunchy toasted soy nuts; chili oil, a fragrant, heat-packed finishing oil; hoisin sauce, a mole-like condiment for basically everything; and dumpling sauce, an acidic and umami-packed condiment for more than just dumplings. Get it, and you'll see why publications like The New Yorker call Milu "exquisite."

Price: $12/each

Revival Bath Collection

Revival continues to expand beyond area rugs, this time entering the bathroom space with a line of bath linens. Dubbed the Aegean collection (and available in blush pink, sky blue and cream colorways as an homage to the Aegean coast), the line includes washcloths, hand towels, bath towels, bath sheets and a bath mat. Each piece is 700 grams per square meter, a plush weight that makes the towels soft and comforting like one you'd find in a spa.

Price: $19+

Una Pizza Napoletana x Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream

Una Pizza Napoletana, known for bringing Neapolitan pies to New York, and Morgenstern's, which creates unique ice cream flavors (and once made Kanye West-inspired flavors), worked on four ice cream flavors that you can try no matter where you are in the United States. Each ice cream draws its flavor inspirations from Italy, like the Una Express, which is an espresso ice cream with roasted Piemonte hazelnuts, and Una Royale, which is, fior di latte ice cream with housemade walnut cake, orange and Italian ricotta inside. The brands also tapped four artists to design custom artwork for the pints.

Price: $16



Oxo Fruit Tools

OXO

The best part of spring and summer? For me, it's the seasonal fruit. Oxo's newest releases are a trio of tools that will help you more quickly prep summertime fruit. The mango slicer is essentially a serrated plastic knife (good for kids!) to help easily cut through the fruit, and an integrated scooper helps to get all the flesh out of the skin; the strawberry huller is like a sharp pair of tweezers that helps you get rid of the hull while taking out as little of the strawberry as possible; and the multi cherry pitter is an upgraded version of Oxo's single cherry pitter so you can worry less about pitting and more about eating.

Price: $9+

Heo Ceramics x The Goods Mart

Courtesy

Karen Tong is the artist behind the Los Angeles-based ceramics brand Heo. Daughter of Vietnamese refugees, Tong spent five years living on the Navajo Reservation in New Mexico, her life story influencing her work. Rachel Krupa, founder of the health food store The Goods Mart, enjoyed Tong's work so much that the two worked together on a collaborative mug and snack bowl. The 12-ounce mug feature some funky handles, and the snack bowl is available in Triple Stripe and Full Contrast Carvings designs.

Price: $28/bowl and $58/mug



Revision Cork Booklift

Recently launched on Kickstarter, the Cork Booklift from Revision is exactly what it sounds like, a booklift made of cork. Simple as it sounds, it's probably one of the most useful things you'll ever own. The angled and indented hunk of cork keeps your book open and tilted for you to read comfortably. It's a huge lifesaver for those who need their cookbooks open while they're cooking. And if you flip it around, the Booklift can support your iPad whether that's where you read your cookbooks nowadays or if you're just watching a video. But wait, there's more. Lay it on its side, and the Booklift is now a book end. Simple? Yes. Ingenious? More so.

Price: $42

Anova Precision Reusable Silicone Bag

We love a good sous vide circulator at Gear Patrol, but we hate the constant use of plastic. Anova solves this plastic issue with a reusable silicone bag that eliminates the need for single-use plastic and a vacuum sealer, another clunky tool your kitchen could probably do without. The BPA-free bags can withstand temperatures as low as -8°F and as high as 382°F, plus, they're dishwasher safe for easy clean up.

Price: $20

Cascatelli Pasta by Sporkful

Sfoglini

Welcome to 2021, a time when we're still inventing new pasta shapes. Dan Pashman, the host of thee James Beard award-winning podcast Sporkful, worked with American pasta maker Sfoglini to create a new pasta shape called the cascatelli, which is the Italian word for "waterfalls." It took three years to create the new shape, and the story of it can be heard in Sporkful's new five-episode series "Mission: ImPASTAble." Cascatelli draws from Pashman's love of bucactini and mafalde, and Pashman's pasta shape meets his criteria for what makes a good pasta: forkability, sauceability and toothsinkability.

Price: $4.39+/pound

Tyler Chin Tyler Chin is Gear Patrol’s Associate Staff Writer.

