Floyd's New Rugs Go With Everything, And 5 Other New Home Releases

Floyd The Rug

Floyd

If the Dude from The Big Lebowski knows anything at all, it's that a rug can really tie a room together. Floyd just released a new rug collection, and they all pretty much go with everything. The rugs are crafted of high-quality fibers whether it's wool from New Zealand or cotton from India. The rugs are timeless and simple, and they'll handle however much foot traffic that comes their way. Get them in five colorways, each available in five sizes. The Dude would approve.

Price: $195+

Blk & Bold The Warm Up Coffee

Blk & Bold

Blk & Bold, an Iowa-based coffee roasting company, partnered with the NBA on a medium roast coffee called The Warm Up blend, which combines Ethiopian and Central American beans to make a nutty, fruit coffee. The blend is a available in two packages: one that pays homage to the blue motif of the NBA's Eastern Conference, while the other carries the red color of the Western Conference. The NBA will match Blk and Bold's five-percent commitment to the non-profit For Our Youth, which assists with youth development, for each purchase of The Warm Up.

Price: $14



Vans x Hedley & Bennett Collection

Much-adored apron brand Hedley & Bennett did another shoe collaboration with Vans, releasing two versions of Vans' Sk8-Hi Tops and its Slip-Ons. The sneakers have slip-resistant outsoles and rainbow soles, and the uppers are treated with Vansguard, which repels liquid and dirt. While the shoes are extra grippy (great for working in slippery kitchens), they're not deemed "slip-proof" by the ASTM or CSA, two standards organization, so Hedley & Bennett recommends getting manager approval for wearing them in professional kitchens.

Price: $80+

Pineapple Collaborative x Exau The Olive Oil

Pineapple Collaborative

EXAU is a 100-year-old Italian olive oil brand, the first to be run by a Black woman, Skyler Mapes. The brand partnered with the female-founded food collective Pineapple Collaborative, which itself produces an olive oil, on a collaborative extra-virgin olive oil that, as the brands proclaim, "boost one another's craft." The olive oil is a mix of Coratina. Leccino and Carolea varietals, which were harvested in October 2020. Use this for practically anything that'll allow the flavor of the olive oil to shine through like as a grilling oil, roasting oil or finisher.

Price: $34

Vessel Eclipse Kit

Vessel

Spark up your favorite dry herbs with Vessel's Eclipse Kit, which the brand claims is "tailormade for the dry herb purist." The kit includes Vessel's Air, a minimalist chillum that resembles a pre-roll, handcrafted with a sandblasted, smoked glass finish; the Basin, an aluminum waterproof stash jar; Carbon, a very discreet butane lighter; and Drift, a travel pack to keep all your gear together.

Price: $99

Tuft & Needle Haven Litter Box

Tuft & Needle

You must really love your cat to get them a $700 toilet. This plywood box hides away your cat's litter box so they can go in peace (and you don't need to see them do their business). The Haven can fit a standard-sized litter box, which isn't included, as well as a scoop and brush. The front panel drops down so you can easily clean the litter box, and the vented screen window allows for airflow.

Price: $699

