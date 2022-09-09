An Eames Icon Goes Eco-Friendly, and 4 Other Cool Home Releases

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

Herman Miller Recycled Eames Molded Plastic Chair

Courtesy

When Charles and Ray Eames first debuted their Molded Fiberglass Chairs in 1950, the use of recycled materials wasn’t really a consideration for, well, anyone. But times have changed, and so have the iconic chairs. Over the years, fiberglass was eschewed in favor of plastic, and now Herman Miller has introduced another milestone to the line by crafting its Eames Molded Plastic Chairs from 100 percent recycled plastic.

The new recycled makeup encompasses Herman Miller’s entire catalog of Eames Shell Chairs, resulting in a whopping 15 percent carbon reduction annually for the line. And to further mark the occasion, the brand is releasing nine new colorways of the ubiquitous seats, including Evergreen, Cocoa and Deep Yellow. Priced from $295, the chairs are available from Herman Miller’s online store.

Price: $275

SHOP NOW

Dometic DrawBar

Dometic

If you’ve always dreamed of installing a wine cooler in your kitchen but never had the space, Dometic has some good news for you. The cooling technology experts have debuted the DrawBar, a first-of-its-kind wine cooler that fits inside a standard two-foot-wide kitchen drawer.

With room for five bottles, the DrawBar utilizes Dometic’s cooling technology and a built-in humidity tray to keep your wine at the ideal temperature and environment, with five pre-programmed settings for whites, reds, sparkling wines, and more. You can even have the drawer customized to match your existing cabinetry. Pricing for the DrawBar is yet to be revealed, but you can file an inquiry on Dometic’s website.

Price: TBA

SHOP NOW

East Fork x Diaspora: The Sequel

East Fork

If you missed out on the last quick-selling collab between East Fork and Diaspora Co., now’s your chance to make things right. The trendy pottery brand and single-origin spices pioneer are bringing back their Chai Kit alongside a brand-new Haldi Doodh beverage kit.

Each kit includes a jar of masala and Madhur Jaggery Powder from Diaspora, a strainer and an East Fork Kulhad in one of two resurrected glazes: Pollen for the Haldi Doodh and Rococo for the Chai kit. Available from both East Fork and Diaspora, pricing is set at $70 for the Haldi Doodh kit and $75 for the Chai kit, which includes a bonus bag of Chota Tingrai Tea.

Price: $75

SHOP NOW

Outdoor Fellow Campfire Scented Candle

Courtesy

With Labor Day in our review mirror and summer giving way to fall, it’s time to start preparing for colder times ahead. And that includes how we scent our homes. Outdoor Fellow has us covered in this regard with its latest candle. Inspired by chilly nights around the campfire with friends and family, the Campfire candle combines notes of sandalwood and white smoke with smoked amber, charred cedarwood and incense to create a warm and inviting fall scent that wraps around you like a cozy blanket.

Price: $32

SHOP NOW

Harpoon Dunkin’ Box O’ Beer

Courtesy

For the fifth time, Boston beverage institutions Dunkin’ and Harpoon Brewery have come together for a coffee- and baked goods-inspired beer collab. For fall 2022’s version of the Harpoon Dunkin’ Box O’ Beer, the brands are introducing three entirely new flavors: Coffee Roll Cream Ale, Cold Brew Coffee Porter and Hazelnut Blonde Stout. Also back by popular (or unpopular?) demand is the Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale, which boasts a new recipe and is brewed with pumpkin puree, cinnamon, Dunkin' cold brew and oat milk for a creamy mouthfeel.

Whether you consider a PSL beer to be an ingenious evolution or an outright abomination, you’re probably going to want to try it either way. The Harpoon Dunkin' Box O' Beer mix pack contains three cans of each flavor and can be tracked down using Harpoon’s online beer finder.

Price: TBA

SHOP NOW



