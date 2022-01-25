An American-Made Double-Decker Coffee Table and 4 Other New Home Releases

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

Modernica Parallel Coffee Table

Modernica

I'm drooling over a coffee table. New from Modernica is the double-decker Parallel coffee table (get the name?). The bottom shelf is made of North American walnut, while it's topped by half-inch thick glass. Do I want this? Yes. Do I have the space? No. Can a boy dream? You better believe it.

Price: $1,295

SHOP NOW



Grovemade Keyboard Trays and Wrist Rests

Grovemade

Grovemade is beloved for its beautifully designed Apple accessories, and it's expanding its offerings with keyboard trays for Apple-branded keyboards and trackpads, as well as wrist rests to stave off fatigue. They're made from American-grown hardwoods and adorned with a natural cork lining to keep their contents in place. The wrist rest is topped with a cushiony vegetable-tanned leather bed to take the pressure off your wrists so you can focus more on work.

Price: $50+

SHOP NOW



Craighill Kepler Pen

Craighill

Looking for a pen to pass down for generations? Craighill just made the pen you're looking for. Its new Kepler pen, available in brass, stainless steel and vapor black, features a satisfying clicker and smooth action. The pen's rippled motif is both a striking design feature, while also providing a better grip.

Price: $78

SHOP NOW



Outlines

Outlines

The dirtiest thing in your bathroom probably isn't what you think it is — it's actually your shower curtain liner. Outlines, a new shower curtain liner brand, wants to make sure you're regularly changing your liner while also properly disposing of your old ones. The new curtain liner system comprises a few parts: curl hooks; an anti-microbial and recyclable shower liner; a machine-washable fabric that connects the liner to the hooks; and anchors that keep the liner from bunching up. The liner, dubbed the Replen, can be sent back to Outlines every three, six or nine months, when it's guaranteed to be recycled, and the brand will send you a fresh liner so you're not showering next to something completely filthy.

Price: $75

SHOP NOW

Kona GameDay Hammock

Andrew Tran / Redefined.Media, LLC

Hawaii's Kona Brewing Company made a hammock. Custom made by Yellow Leaf Hammocks, the GameDay Hammock features an ombre blue pattern that's inspired by the brewery's flagship beer, Big Wave golden ale. The handmade hammock comes fully equipped with a bottle opener, hammock tote and hammock stand (because not everyone has a couple of trees to hang their hammock from).

Price: $548

SHOP NOW



Tyler Chin Tyler Chin is Gear Patrol’s Associate Staff Writer.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io