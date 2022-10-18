One could argue that Detroit-based furniture maker Floyd is best known for two things: attractive mid-century-modern-inspired designs, and their innovative "systems for living" approach. Well, both of those aspects of Floyd can be seen clear as day in the brand's newest release: a bedroom storage unit known simply as The Dresser.

Floyd

From a design perspective, the simply-named Dresser is about as good-looking as a bureau can get. As expected, its design is heavily influenced by modernists. According to the brand itself, the inspiration behind The Dresser came from the glass-walled Lafayette Park townhouse. Located near Floyd's Detroit R&D Labs and designed by Mies van der Rohe, the modernism pioneer behind the iconic Barcelona Chair, the building's clean lines and repeating geometric patterns show up on The Dresser. To my eye, the dresser also brings to mind the forward-thinking storage solutions of mid-century Danish modern designer Finn Juhl; especially when opting for the Floyd Dresser's available multi-colored panels.

Courtesy Courtesy

Then there's the innovation of The Dresser. Like some of Floyd's other offerings, The Dresser is customizable and modular. Buyers can choose how they would like to set up their system of drawers, doors and open shelving, while also mixing and matching a total of five different colors and finishes: maple, walnut, blue, yellow, and beige. Based around a singular base, the modular dresser allows for additions in the future if you find yourself ever needing more storage space, and you can even convert it into a credenza or sideboard down the line, if you so desire.

Designed to be the perfect complement to Floyd's modular Bed (which recently came out with some funky colors of its own), but working just as well in homes lacking one, Floyd's Dresser system is priced from $2,250 for a two-unit model, while three-unit models start at $3,100. The current Autumn Sale will also knock 20% off those prices.

Courtesy Floyd The Dresser floydhome.com $2,250.00 $1,800.00 (20% off) SHOP NOW