The year was 1889: transportation by train was all the rage, progression and development were the zeitgeist of the era and workwear - clothing that could stand up to the rigors of industrial life — was a necessity rather than a luxury. In Detroit, Michigan, Hamilton Carhartt & Company began producing durable and long-lasting overalls, built on two sewing machines and a dream.

Modernity has stripped the ruggedness from most of our daily lives, but workwear continues to appeal to artisans, outdoorsmen and increasingly, the urban set, and it's not hard to figure out why: not only do well-built and highly-durable jackets, pants, coats and boots appeal to our sense of nostalgia, they also straddle the line between functionality and fashion.

In the spirit of applying the iconic workwear aesthetic to more than just jackets and jeans, this season Carhartt teamed up with outdoor lifestyle brand Rumpl (maker of camp-ready blankets, towels, gear and more) to infuse its heritage and hard-wearing construction to a new generation of campers and outdoor enthusiasts. The new Rumpl x Carhartt limited-edition collection, launched today, includes a sherpa-lined poncho, puffy blanket, sherpa blanket and six-pack beverage blankets, aka Rumpl-style koozies.

Brought together by a shared love for the outdoors, Rumpl and Carhartt developed their collaboration collection by infusing Carhartt's function-first aesthetic and heritage-inspired prints into Rumpl's premium and technical outdoor goods. Combining the best of both brands while maintaining both unique aesthetics, the limited-edition capsule collection bridges the gap between form and function.

Carhartt's classic duck brown and unique camouflage designs make appearances throughout the collection, layered onto Rumpl's stain-and-water resistant materials. Carhartt's Sherpa Fleece lining is paired with Rumpl’s 100 percent post-consumer recycled, DWR-treated polyester ripstop material on both the Sherpa Puffy Blanket and Sherpa Poncho, which saves 25 bottles from the landfill.

Cozy, cool, comfortable. Hayley Helms

The stand-out piece in the collection is undoubtedly the Sherpa Poncho — its thoughtful construction includes the 100 percent post-consumer recycled shell a (DWR)-treated body, 5K laminated waterproof shoulders and a hood to keep moisture at bay. The poncho is packed with a post-consumer recycled insulation and lined with Carhartt Sherpa fleece, which is soft and cozy to the touch.

Editor's Note: I received the Rumpl x Carhartt Sherpa Poncho for testing, and one of my first takeaways was the tight fit in the shoulders: I have a small build and have found the S/M size to be a little compressive in that area. I would definitely recommend sizing up if you want a roomy, casual fit.

If you're looking for a fun and thoughtful gift for the camper in your life, any of these items will impress. But we'd recommend acting fast: this collab is sure to draw some attention. The full Carhartt x Rumpl collection is available at rumpl.com, carhartt.com and in select Scheels and Dick’s Sporting Goods retail locations.

Courtesy Rumpl X Carhartt Sherpa Puffy Poncho Carhartt carhartt.com $199.00 SHOP NOW

Courtesy Rumpl x Carhartt Original Puffy Blanket Carhartt carhartt.com $129.00 SHOP NOW

Courtesy Rumpl x Carhartt Beverage Blanket 6 Pack Carhartt carhartt.com $39.00 SHOP NOW