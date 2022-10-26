Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Herman Miller’s New Gaming Chair is Unbelievable
3
In Montana, Luke Grimes Is Free from Distractions
4
The 2023 Toyota Crown, Tested
5
Go-To Gear for a California Ceramic Artist

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Carhartt and Rumpl's New Collab Encourages Coziness This Fall

What do you get when you combine utilitarian Carhartt with vibey Rumpl? A cool and capable capsule collection, apparently.

By Hayley Helms
a couple sitting by a river cheersing beer bottles with carhartt x rumpl coozies
Courtesy

The year was 1889: transportation by train was all the rage, progression and development were the zeitgeist of the era and workwear - clothing that could stand up to the rigors of industrial life — was a necessity rather than a luxury. In Detroit, Michigan, Hamilton Carhartt & Company began producing durable and long-lasting overalls, built on two sewing machines and a dream.

Related Story
The James Brand Drops a Stylish New Utility Knife

Modernity has stripped the ruggedness from most of our daily lives, but workwear continues to appeal to artisans, outdoorsmen and increasingly, the urban set, and it's not hard to figure out why: not only do well-built and highly-durable jackets, pants, coats and boots appeal to our sense of nostalgia, they also straddle the line between functionality and fashion.

In the spirit of applying the iconic workwear aesthetic to more than just jackets and jeans, this season Carhartt teamed up with outdoor lifestyle brand Rumpl (maker of camp-ready blankets, towels, gear and more) to infuse its heritage and hard-wearing construction to a new generation of campers and outdoor enthusiasts. The new Rumpl x Carhartt limited-edition collection, launched today, includes a sherpa-lined poncho, puffy blanket, sherpa blanket and six-pack beverage blankets, aka Rumpl-style koozies.

Brought together by a shared love for the outdoors, Rumpl and Carhartt developed their collaboration collection by infusing Carhartt's function-first aesthetic and heritage-inspired prints into Rumpl's premium and technical outdoor goods. Combining the best of both brands while maintaining both unique aesthetics, the limited-edition capsule collection bridges the gap between form and function.

Carhartt's classic duck brown and unique camouflage designs make appearances throughout the collection, layered onto Rumpl's stain-and-water resistant materials. Carhartt's Sherpa Fleece lining is paired with Rumpl’s 100 percent post-consumer recycled, DWR-treated polyester ripstop material on both the Sherpa Puffy Blanket and Sherpa Poncho, which saves 25 bottles from the landfill.

      carhartt rumpl limited edition collection
      Cozy, cool, comfortable.
      Hayley Helms

      The stand-out piece in the collection is undoubtedly the Sherpa Poncho — its thoughtful construction includes the 100 percent post-consumer recycled shell a (DWR)-treated body, 5K laminated waterproof shoulders and a hood to keep moisture at bay. The poncho is packed with a post-consumer recycled insulation and lined with Carhartt Sherpa fleece, which is soft and cozy to the touch.

      Editor's Note: I received the Rumpl x Carhartt Sherpa Poncho for testing, and one of my first takeaways was the tight fit in the shoulders: I have a small build and have found the S/M size to be a little compressive in that area. I would definitely recommend sizing up if you want a roomy, casual fit.

      If you're looking for a fun and thoughtful gift for the camper in your life, any of these items will impress. But we'd recommend acting fast: this collab is sure to draw some attention. The full Carhartt x Rumpl collection is available at rumpl.com, carhartt.com and in select Scheels and Dick’s Sporting Goods retail locations.

      Courtesy
      Rumpl X Carhartt Sherpa Puffy Poncho
      Carhartt carhartt.com
      $199.00
      SHOP NOW
      Courtesy
      Rumpl x Carhartt Original Puffy Blanket
      Carhartt carhartt.com
      $129.00
      SHOP NOW
      Courtesy
      Rumpl x Carhartt Beverage Blanket 6 Pack
      Carhartt carhartt.com
      $39.00
      SHOP NOW
      Courtesy
      Rumpl x Carhartt Sherpa Puffy Blanket
      Carhartt carhartt.com
      $159.00
      SHOP NOW
      Related Story
      Black Diamond is Betting Big on Trail Running

      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
      More From News & Product Releases
      The Thing Stopping Me From Buying an iPhone 14
      Nothing's New Earbuds Come In a Lipstick-Tube Case
      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
      Darryl Brown Had to Fight for His Adidas Collab
      Here It Is, the Best Clarks Collab of All Time
      How to Clean Your Cast Iron, According to Experts
      Levi's Relaunched a Version of the 501 from 1963
      David Gandy Wants to Revolutionize Luxury Fashion
      The Best Home and Design Releases This Week
      This 6-Pack of Cans Is Full of Soap, Not Beer
      The Macallan Loves Coffee As Much As You Do