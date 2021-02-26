Today's Top Stories
Outfit Yourself (and Your Backyard) for Outdoor Gatherings

With outdoor hangs still the norm, you should grab a few things to stay warm through the remaining cooler days.

rumpl
Rumpl

With all of the normal winter holidays curbed by the pandemic and an unusually cold winter hitting most of the country, it has been tough to socialize with anyone not in our pod the past few months. You can't eat or hang out outside because it's freezing cold (or you might get memed for dining outdoors in the snow). You can't get together inside because it really just isn't safe yet. This is enough to make anyone go a little bit nuts.

With some parts of the US seeing warmer temperatures this week, some were finally able to get some sunshine and attempt to make plans for some outdoor hangs. But just because it isn't 20 degrees anymore doesn't mean it is time to break out the camp collars and breezy shorts. We still have more than 20 days of winter left — so don't put that down jacket away just yet, lest you forget how cold a 40-degree night can be when you're sitting still. If you don't have one, now is a good time to find one on sale.

If you've never really hosted before, want to add to your current backyard setup, or are looking to pick up some wardrobe pieces to keep you warm when you're braving cooler nights, we've got a list of ideas to get you started. As always, remember to stay safe.

Army Leather Ascent Glove
Backcountry
Hestra avantlink.com
$170.00
SHOP NOW

These gloves are ultra-warm and versatile — they're just as good at holding a beer as they are a ski pole. 

Super/DS Stretchdown Hooded Jacket
Mountain Hardwear
Mountain Hardwear skimresources.com
$275.00
SHOP NOW

This is our pick for the best down jacket you can buy, so seriously, just get this. 

ReNew Long Parka
Everlane
Everlane everlane.com
$198.00
SHOP NOW

Still looking for a parka? This is the Smart Spend pick in our parka guide

Merino Wool Calf Socks
Bombas
Bombas bombas.com
$19.00
SHOP NOW

Merino wool is good year-round, thanks to its thermoregulating properties, but it does some of its best work in the winter. Wool socks are a must-have.  

10-Inch Shearling-Lined Bean Boots
LL Bean
L.L.Bean llbean.com
$249.00
SHOP NOW

These are not only for sledding, shoveling snow and keeping dry — they'll keep your toes from going numb when you're trying to catch up with your buddies. 

Boston Shearling
Birkenstock
Birkenstock zappos.com
$165.00
SHOP NOW

These toasty clogs are surprisingly good house shoes and also work for hanging out in the backyard. 

Knit Cuffed Beanie
Amazon
Carhartt amazon.com
$17.00
SHOP NOW

Your ears and head need to be protected in order for you to stay warm. This Carhartt beanie is stylish and easy to wear, but any beanie will do the trick. 

Merino 250 Neck Gaiter
SmartWool
SmartWool smartwool.com
$28.00
SHOP NOW

A neck gaiter is a perfect piece to warm a part of your body that is usually vulnerable to the cold. Plus, it can double as a mask for outdoor hanging.

Heattech Ultra Warm Long Johns
Uniqlo
Uniqlo uniqlo.com
$20.00
SHOP NOW

Uniqlo's Heattech base layers are going to save you when you're hanging out outside and not really moving around. They've got to be the best bang-for-your-buck base layers out there.  

45,000 BTU Propane Patio Heater
Wayfair
Deconi wayfair.com
$203.00
SHOP NOW

If you've got an outdoor space, a patio heater is a must-have for entertaining. 

Infrared Outdoor 5100 Electric Patio Heater
Wayfair
Westinghouse wayfair.com
$163.00
SHOP NOW

This is an excellent pick for smaller outdoor spaces or as a secondary heater.  

Bonfire
Solo Stove
Solo Stove
$260.00
SHOP NOW

This is one of our favorite fire pits. Its unique airflow technology keeps smoke out of your face if you're huddled close. 

Outdoor LED Bulb String Light
Wayfair
Brightshow wayfair.com
$69.00
SHOP NOW

String lights give any space a nice je ne sais quoi

Original Puffy Blanket
Rumpl
Rumpl rumpl.com
$99.00
SHOP NOW

Keeping blankets around is a no-brainer, so pick up a durable insulated blanket like this one from Rumpl. 

Rambler 24oz Mug with Magslider Lid
Yeti
Yeti yeti.com
$34.99
SHOP NOW

Pick up a few insulated mugs to keep for your guests or pick one out for yourself that you can take everywhere. 

Hand Warmers (5 Pair)
Amazon
HotHands amazon.com
$7.00
SHOP NOW

Hot hands (and toes) are a godsend when temperatures drop. 

