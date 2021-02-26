Outfit Yourself (and Your Backyard) for Outdoor Gatherings

With all of the normal winter holidays curbed by the pandemic and an unusually cold winter hitting most of the country, it has been tough to socialize with anyone not in our pod the past few months. You can't eat or hang out outside because it's freezing cold (or you might get memed for dining outdoors in the snow). You can't get together inside because it really just isn't safe yet. This is enough to make anyone go a little bit nuts.

With some parts of the US seeing warmer temperatures this week, some were finally able to get some sunshine and attempt to make plans for some outdoor hangs. But just because it isn't 20 degrees anymore doesn't mean it is time to break out the camp collars and breezy shorts. We still have more than 20 days of winter left — so don't put that down jacket away just yet, lest you forget how cold a 40-degree night can be when you're sitting still. If you don't have one, now is a good time to find one on sale.

If you've never really hosted before, want to add to your current backyard setup, or are looking to pick up some wardrobe pieces to keep you warm when you're braving cooler nights, we've got a list of ideas to get you started. As always, remember to stay safe.