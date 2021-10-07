Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Things Are Heating Up with These Super-Cool Sleeping Bag Shoes
Slide into fall with these transitional footwear pieces.
You may have seen the title of this story and gotten curious. A sleeping bag shoe? What does that mean? Is it a shoe meant to be worn in my sleeping bag, or is it a shoe that resembles a mini sleeping bag? In reality, it's neither of those things. A sleeping bag shoe is a slip-on option, most commonly found in the slide or slipper variety, that borrows sleeping bag attributes like cozy materials, warmth and softness, and combines them with rugged outsoles, water repellent coatings and durability that will keep you comfortable at camp, or inside.
Like many pieces of outdoor gear, no one knows for sure when the first shoe that featured a puffy, insulated upper and rubber outsole first came onto the scene, but we’re making the call (however bold) that they’re here to stay.
Here are seven of our top picks for this fall… and beyond.
Like a house slipper... that you can wear outside. Known by many as the reigning ruler of comfort, Chaco took things to the next level with the Ramble Puff. Water resistant ripstop nylon on the upper ensures durability, and Chaco's Luvseat footbed provides extra cushion. Fleece lining completes the package.
Rumpl and Olukai teamed up to create an ocean-inspired slide that combines the warmth of Rumpl's outdoor blankets and the performance of Olukai's footwear. An EVA midsole enhances comfort and cushion, while 100 percent recycled ripstop polyester with recycled insulation supports the planet (and your feet).
To all the cold campers out there: This one is for you. TNF is known for its capable and stylish outdoor gear, and this cozy slip-on is no different. Thermoball insulation partners with a high-traction outsole to provide stability and comfort at basecamp, home or on the road.
For the sartorially minded recreationalist, Holden's all-black Puffy Slide is the marriage of form and function. This slide features a 100 percent quilted nylon upper with DWR, recycled insulation, a PU-recycled midsole and recycled Lycra Lining, giving it a light environmental footprint (get it??) as well as a streamlined aesthetic.
This limited-release slipper is part of Merrell's Night Sky Collection, featuring reflective qualities that mirror the night sky as the sun sets. The double-stretch gore makes slipping these on and off a breeze, and the nylon ripstop upper will stand up to any pokey plants that block your path.
The Mahana Mino is part of the Rumpl x Olukai collab mentioned earlier, and it's ideal for those who want a more robust option. The shoe features Olukai's Drop-In Heel for multiple ways to wear, along with Rumpl's decorative stitching and cozy materials. Wear it to the beach or at basecamp, and stay warm and snug.
The new ReEMBER builds on Teva's Ember Moc with functional and eco-friendly details including 100 percent recycled ripstop, rib knit and microfiber. This quilted slip-on also boasts Teva's Rapid Resist coating to fight moisture, 50 percent recycled midsole and outsole and traceable, verifiable Repreve polyester yarn.