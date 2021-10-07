You may have seen the title of this story and gotten curious. A sleeping bag shoe? What does that mean? Is it a shoe meant to be worn in my sleeping bag, or is it a shoe that resembles a mini sleeping bag? In reality, it's neither of those things. A sleeping bag shoe is a slip-on option, most commonly found in the slide or slipper variety, that borrows sleeping bag attributes like cozy materials, warmth and softness, and combines them with rugged outsoles, water repellent coatings and durability that will keep you comfortable at camp, or inside.

Like many pieces of outdoor gear, no one knows for sure when the first shoe that featured a puffy, insulated upper and rubber outsole first came onto the scene, but we’re making the call (however bold) that they’re here to stay.

Here are seven of our top picks for this fall… and beyond.