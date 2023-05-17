Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Early Memorial Day Deals
2
Meet the Modern Outdoor Furniture of Your Dreams
3
2024 Porsche Cayenne Review: Can't Keep a V8 Down
4
The Best Things We Drank in May 2023
5
Modern Materials and Striking Looks Come Together

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Sunhats for Protection and Style in the Outdoors

Protect your face in style with these performance-driven hats and caps.

By Hayley Helms
best looking sun hats
Courtesy

Spring and summer are the seasons of camping, hiking, beach days, river trips and days on the boat. What does each of these activities have in common? Sun exposure.

To prevent all those nasty solar effects, we recommend recreating responsibly by investing in a quality sunhat, which will keep the sun's rays off your face and provide just the right amount of cooling and protection. If you spend time outdoors, you'll want a hat that can stand up to activity, dirt and grime while also maintaining your personal style.

What to Look for in a Sunhat

Just as shirts, shoes and shorts can differ wildly, sunhats can vary from lakeside loungers to lightweight caps made for outdoor training. Popular materials in sunhats include polyester, nylon, cotton, straw and canvas.

Picking your sunhat is based very much on the intended activity: If you're going to be spending a day on the boat, an adjustable chin cord is indispensable so that your hat doesn't go flying into the water. Heading from a day at the beach to the bar? A straw fedora is classic, cool and transitions beautifully from day to night. If you're going to be hiking and camping, pick a hat with a high UPF rating, as well as breathable materials.

Speaking of: What is the UPF rating, exactly? Well, UPF stands for Ultraviolet Protection Factor — the amount of protection from UVA and UVB rays that an item (in this case, a hat) provides.

UPF protection is great, but it's not required for a sunhat to be effective; you'll want to consider how much coverage the hat itself provides, as well. For days when you'll be indoors and out and just want to keep the sun out of your eyes, a non-UPF option is just fine. If you're going to be outside for more than a couple of hours and you're concerned with sun exposure, go for a sunhat with a high UPF rating.

Below, we've rounded up the best sunhats for whatever the season of sun throws your way.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Best Overall Sunhat
Sunday Afternoons Ultra Adventure Hat
$46 AT REI

  • Excellent face and neck protection
  • Sustainable construction
  • Tons of features

  • Doesn't work for everyday style
  • Materials: 88% Nylon, 12% Polyester Dobby
  • UPF: 50+

The crème de la crème of sunhats, this versatile option from Sunday Afternoons won over our hearts and heads thanks to its functionality and attention to detail.

The sunglass locking integrated sleeves keep shades secure, the external size adjuster keeps the fit just right and the folding brim allows you to stuff the hat away without damaging its shape. The bluesign-certified material is rated UPF 50 and coated with a PFA-free durable water repellent finish for sun and water protection in the wild.

    best affordable sunhat
    Columbia Bora Bora II Booney
    $30 AT COLUMBIA

    • Effective sun protection
    • Breathable

    • Not style-forward
    • Materials: Omni-Shade 100% textured nylon poplin on top, sides and brim; Omni-Wick sweatband and mesh vents
    • UPF: 50+

    Columbia is known for reliable and affordable outdoor gear and apparel, and the Bora Bora II Booney continues the tradition. The classic sunhat silhouette is complemented by moisture-wicking, vented fabric and UPF protection. The Bora Bora is a no-frills, wallet-friendly option for anyone looking for a little sun cover this summer.

      BEST CAMPING SunHAT
      Smartwool Sun Hat
      $45 AT SMARTWOOL.COM

      • Easy to pack
      • Merino liner is soft to the touch

      • Not many colors to choose from
      • Materials: Lined with Merino Sport 150 mesh
      • UPF: 20+

      Known best in the outdoor world for its high-performing and comfortable wool socks and apparel, it turns out Smartwool also makes hard-working headwear, too.

      The Sun Hat features a merino wool lining, flexible foam brim and drawcord for crown adjustment. It comes in two colorways, navy and khaki, and comes in two sizes: Small/Medium and Medium/Large. For those looking for a no-frills, easy-to-wear camp hat, the Sun Hat is for you.

        Best Materials
        Nocs Provisions Interesting Bird Twill Bucket Hat
        $45 AT NOCSPROVISIONS.COM

        • Comfortable and goes with anything

        • Oversized fit can be a little too big on anyone with a Medium or smaller head
        • Materials: 100% organic cotton twill
        • UPF: None

        Whether you're sensitive to synthetic materials, like to go organic or just like interesting birds, this bucket hat is for you. The series from Nocs Provisions features six colorways, each with its own unique bird embroidered on the front.

        The fit of this hat is oversized; it came down over my eyes, but when I wanted a little more visibility, I just flipped the front brim up. This hat is comfortable and breathable, but if you typically wear a size small in hats, be careful on breezy days: the oversized fit of this bucket means it's prone to fly.

        Best Size Adjustment
        Topo Designs Sun Hat
        $44 AT TOPODESIGNS.COM

        • Material is soft and non-irritating

        • No UPF means you'll still need to wear sunscreen
        • Materials: 91% polyester, 9% spandex
        • UPF: None

        The aptly-named Sun Hat is one of my favorites on this list, thanks to a few features: the material is very light and smooth, without being shiny or crinkly. The bungee adjustment on the crown and the adjustable paracord strap under the chin keep the Sun Hat securely anchored — I've even taken to wearing mine on runs, because I love the coverage so much, and the adjustable bungee and paracord make it literally a cinch to loosen and tighten as needed. The style is subtly outdoorsy, and works in a variety of environments — so long as the sun is shining.

        Most Stylish Sunhat
        Roark Tamaroa Bucket Hat
        $5 AT ROARK.COM

        • Cotton corduroy is lightweight and soft, with just enough texture

        • Brim is pretty shallow compared to other buckets
        • Materials: 100% cotton
        • UPF: None

        Sometimes, the best bucket hat is the one you like to wear the most, regardless of features. If I have the choice between wearing a stylish bucket that still shields my eyes and blends with my daily 'fits, versus a super-granola option that comes with all the SPF in the world but looks, for lack of a better word, dorky, which do you think I'm going to pick more often? I'm only human after all, and odds are if you're reading this, you are too.

        If the only wear you're going to wear a sun hat is if it works with your sartorial tastes, it's better than wearing no hat at all. Roark has the style-forward amongst us covered with its 100 percent cotton corduroy bucket hat. It comes in two size options, so the big and small-headed alike are set. It's comfy, cool and easy to pack. I predict I'll be wearing this all summer long, into the fall.

        BEST QUICK-DRY SUNHAT
        Quiksilver Bushmaster Safari Boonie Hat
        $26 AT AMAZON

        • Lots of colors to choose from
        • Affordable at less than $30

        • Cotton isn't as breathable as other materials
        • Materials: 100% cotton
        • UPF: No

        For days out on the water, you need to bring apparel and accessories that dry quickly, breathe well and provide sun protection. Quiksilver's wide brim option is made with cotton twill, which is lightweight without being flimsy, and the adjustable chin strap ensures it'll stay put. The Safari Boonie Hat is available in three sizes and seven colorways, meaning there's something for everyone. It's simple, easy to wear and great for days on the boat, at the beach or grilling in the backyard.

          Best Mesh Sunhat
          Overland Gulf Crushable Mesh Western Breezer Hat
          $115 AT OVERLAND.COM

          • Stands out from the crowd
          • Excellent fit

          • Structured fit isn't for everyone
          • Materials: nylon/polyester mesh
          • UPF: 50+

          Sometimes, the call of the wild is answered with luxury. Who amongst us is immune to supple and high-performing fabrics shaped into high-end vessels of sophistication? For the aesthetically-minded outdoorsmen, this option from Overland blends lightweight, breathable nylon/polyester mesh and UPF 50+ protection with Western style, resulting in a hat that looks good, and feels great. The Gulf Western Breezer is made in the USA and features a braided band, matching trim and chin cord, bringing together class and function.

            Most Unique Style
            Autumn Headwear Bell Bucket Hat
            Now 50% off
            $19 AT AUTUMNHEADWEAR.COM
            • Materials: Denim
            • UPF: No

            I've been wearing this bucket hat all spring and summer, and so far, it's been a crowd pleaser (to the point where people pull out their phones and buy one in front of me while I'm wearing it). The reason is pretty straightforward: Autumn makes headwear that's undeniably cool, and its take on the classic bucket hat is no exception. The blue denim material has a vintage look to it, and the brim is just wide enough that my face, neck and upper chest are shielded from the sun's rays. It's low-fi, but that's the charm of this hat: what you see is what you get.

              Best High-Tech Sun Cap
              Melin Pace Adventure Hydro
              $79 AT MELIN.COM

              • Engineered for performance and comfort

              • Rubber sweatband can take some getting used to.
              • Materials: 97% recycled, four-way stretch polyester
              • UPF: No

              The Southern California-based founders of Melin Hats know a thing or two about protecting your face from the sun, and their over-engineered hats and caps are built to provide a premium experience. Made with a lightweight, four-way stretch recycled polyester material, the Pace Adventure Hydro features bonded seams, an integrated, antimicrobial sweatband and a proprietary honeycomb visor, all built with comfort and longevity in mind. The Pace Adventure Hydro is comfortable and style-forward; although the rubber built into the sweatband made me feel, well, sweatier, it didn't allow moisture to drip down my face like less advanced hats have in the past.

              Melin's camper-style hat isn't cheap, but the abundance of tech features makes it a worthy investment.

                BEST suncap FOR RUNNERS
                Outdoor Research Sun Runner Cap
                Now 50% off
                $19 AT OUTDOORRESEARCH.COM

                • Lightweight at less than 3 ounces
                • Quick-drying and UPF 50+ rated

                • Fit can be a little tricky
                • Materials: 100% Supplex nylon, plain weave
                • UPF: 50+

                Summer runners know that a traditional baseball cap just isn't going to cut it, unless you're running at dawn or dusk (when the sun's rays are less damaging). That being said, you can't just run in any old hat — it needs to be lightweight, have maximum breathability and a snug fit. This option brings all that and more: nylon fabric stretches and breathes, and the removable neck cord and cape allow for customization, depending on conditions. Mesh side panels keep things ventilated and cool.

                  BEST COOLING TECH
                  Blubandoo Floppy Bucket Hat
                  $35 AT AMAZON

                  • Innovative cooling tech
                  • Best for humid environments

                  • Funky style won't fit every wardrobe
                  • Materials: Polyester
                  • UPF: 50+

                  This floppy bucket hat may look low-tech, but don't just a book by its cover. Hiding behind the super comfy vibes is an innovative cooling tech, which uses non-toxic polymer cooling crystals to dry the hat within minutes. When immersed in water, the proprietary crystals evolve into a gel, which absorbs the liquid. The hat stays dry, but the gel stays cool for a few days until it reverts back into crystals. It's funky, it's different and it's surprisingly affordable.

                  The Floppy Bucket Hat also comes with a matching neckband for even more cooling coverage.

                    BEST STRAW SUNHAT
                    Billabong Classic Straw Lifeguard Sun Hat
                    $27 AT AMAZON

                    • Plenty of coverage for the sunniest days

                    • Doesn't transition from beach to bar
                    • Materials: 100% Raffia Straw Fiber
                    • UPF: No

                    Take a day at the beach to the next level with this lightweight, utilitarian straw number. The wide-brim wonder is made with 100 percent raffia straw fiber and features a drawstring closure for stability in breezy conditions. The silhouette has worked for lifeguards for generations, so if you're concerned with sun exposure, this is a safe bet. It looks great on men and women alike, so don't be surprised if your partner steals it from you every time the sun peaks out.

                      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
                      More From Camping
                      The 10 Best Sleeping Bags of 2023
                      Oru Made Camp Furniture That Folds Like Origami
                      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
                      This Trailer is My New Favorite Way to Camp
                      The 12 Best Camping Air Mattresses of 2023
                      The Best Sleeping Bags for Side Sleepers
                      Yeti's Wheeled Cooler Can Be Your Summertime Buddy
                      The Best Hiking Pants for Women
                      This Wild New Sleep System Might Be a Game Changer
                      The Best Camping Cots of 2022
                      Yeti Drops Brand-New Color, Rescue Red