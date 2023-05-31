Today's Top Stories
The Best Sun Shirts to Beat the Heat and Shield Your Skin

These garments look good, feel great ... and keep you from being scorched.

By Hayley Helms and Drew Zieff
collage of three sunshirts
Patagonia, Forloh, Prana

The very phrase ‘sun shirt’ is a shade oxymoronic, no? Many of us prefer to be rather bare-chested in the summer sun. Unfortunately, the rewards for going shirtless are agonizing sunburns, increased risk of skin cancer and refusal of service at all my favorite restaurants. Not exactly worth the fleeting feeling of freedom.

In other words, sun shirts are a necessity. And while they vary in style, weight, stretch, cut, fabric and intended use, they all have a single common goal: to protect the skin from ultraviolet rays.

It's worth noting that while experts still recommend the use of sunscreen in conjunction with protective clothing, it can be detrimental to your sun shirt over time. “Our UPF garments do not require any special care,” says Corey Simpson, Patagonia’s communication manager of product and sport communities. “But we do recommend washing them to keep any body oils, sunscreens and other contaminants out of the fabric in order to get the most out of the garment.”

What Should You Look for in a Sun Shirt?

The most common acronym you'll run into when researching sun shirts is UPF: it stands for Ultraviolet Protection Factor, and you can learn all about it here. The UPF rating of a garment will tell you how protective it is, and will help you decide how long you're willing to stay in the sun for.

Other than UPF ratings, there are a few other considerations to make before buying your next sun shirt: What kinds of activities are you going to be partaking in? Will you opt for long sleeves, or short? For anything longer than a couple of hours in the midday sun (from 11 am - 4 pm) it's recommended to wear long sleeves and a sun hat. If you're road tripping, heading to your favorite outdoor patio for a brew or taking a short morning hike, you can get away with a short sleeve.

There are a lot of sun shirts out there to research — we've saved you some time by gathering all the best sun shirts around in this handy guide. Pick your favorites, throw them on, and have tons of (safe) fun the rest of spring and all summer long.

BEST OVERALL SUN SHIRT
Patagonia Long-Sleeved Capilene Cool Trail Shirt
$55 AT PATAGONIA

  • Responsible materials and construction

  • Only a small selection of colors to choose from
  • Materials: 4.4-oz 100% polyester (50% recycled) spun jersey with HeiQ Pure odor control

This light and breathable performance knit winner is tailored to multi-sport days that switch from trail to river and back again. The UPF 50+ Bluesign-approved recycled polyester fabric is treated with HeiQ Fresh to minimize odor. Combining style, comfort and safety, the Capilene Cool Trail Shirt provides the best bang for your buck.

BEST UPGRADE SUN SHIRT
Forloh Solair Hooded LS Shirt
$99 AT FORLOH.COM

  • Made in America

  • Pricey
  • Materials: 90% Polyester/10% Spandex

Don’t take Forloh for granted; there’s way more than meets the eye with this made-in-America hoodie. Highlights include brrr Pro, proprietary tech that keeps skin up to 3.5 degrees F cooler and increases moisture-wicking by 300 percent. There’s also an odor-fighting treatment, four-way stretch and a bonkers 1,000+ UPF rating to keep you safe no matter how much sun you get.

Best Bug-Fighting Sun Shirt
L.L.Bean Insect Shield Hoodie
Courtesy
$50 AT L.L.BEAN

  • Light, cool, keeps the bugs away

  • You'll need to be mindful of washes to maintain repellent coating
  • Materials: 62% poly, 34% cotton, 4% spandex

Repel insects and sun with this hard-working hoodie. L.L. Bean's fishing hoodie can be worn for a variety of activities, thanks to its comfortable poly/cotton/spandex blend. It's treated with permethrin, a synthetic form of a bug repellent produced naturally by chrysanthemums (and EPA approved, for anyone wondering). The treatment will last up to 70 washes, so you can wear it all season long without worry.

    Most Versatile Sun Shirt
    Backcountry Tahoe 2 Sun Hoodie
    $69 AT BACKCOUNTRY

    • Lots of features

    • Sold out often
    • Materials: 88% polyester, 12% spandex

    This lightweight utility player is loaded with features, including a UPF 50+ rating, a stretchy, breathable blend fabric that lets you move and integrated thumbholes to maximize coverage. A low-profile style rounds out the package, ensuring you'll be as comfortable running a Zoom meeting as zooming through a run meeting out on the trails.

    Best Sun Shirt for Serious Fishing
    Columbia Terminal Deflector Zero Hoodie
    Courtesy
    $75 AT COLUMBIA

    • Best for anglers and fishers

    • Hand cover gets annoying for any activity besides fishing
    • Materials: 88% Polyester, 12% Elastane

    This UPF 50+ angler’s essential boasts an internal mesh neck gaiter, which helps keep both bugs and reflecting rays off the face — and doubles as a facemask. Deflective points on the fabric exterior (Omni-Shade) and sweat-reactive rings on the fabric interior (Omni-Freeze) suggest it should be omnipresent on both your saltwater and freshwater fishing trips.

    BEST VENTING
    Prana Sol Searcher Long Sleeve Top
    $75 AT PRANA.COM

    • Breathable and soft raglan fabric doesn't cling

    • Not as style-forward as competitors
    • Materials: 85% Recycled Polyester | 10% Tencel Lyocell | 5% Elastane

    Our tester tried out Prana for the first time this spring. She was impressed by how comfortable, yet stylish the brand's activewear is. Prana's sun-protective clothing is lightweight and moisture-wicking, making it perfect to wear in hot weather. The sleeves have enough length to cover most of your hands, which if you’re lazy like her, allows you to skip reapplying sunscreen (though you really should).

    Although she's tried other tops that are more moisture-wicking or fashion-forward, the Sol Protect compensates for this by providing extra utility with thumb holes to keep things in place. It looks more like a casual top you can wear around town. The fabric on this long sleeve is particularly soft.

    BEST VALUE SUN SHIRT
    O'Neill Hybrid Surf Rashguard T-Shirt
    $25 AT AMAZON

    • Approachable price

    • Not as durable as competitors
    • Materials: 87% polyester/13% spandex

    You know how loads of people where aviator sunglasses but don't fly planes? Think of this shirt the same way, because while it does prevent board rash, you don't have to surf to experience its other benefits. Thanks to a UPF 50+ rating and heathered HyperDry fabric that feels like soft cotton but dries three times as fast, this T is tops in any sunny and/or aquatic situation.

    BEST TOWN-TO-TRAIL SUN SHIRT
    Topo Designs Global Shirt
    Courtesy
    $89 AT AVANTLINK.COM

    • Works both on the trail and off

    • UPF could be higher
    • Materials: 77% cotton / 18% nylon / 5% spandex; 105 g/m2 solid

    Topo's outdoor gear is stylish enough that it can easily translate to city-wear, but don't let the fashion-forward aesthetic fool you: the Global Shirt, for instance, features a 30+ UPF rating, front hand pockets (one zippered) and a patched-on front pocket. The straight-fit, no-nonsense short sleeve is perfect for hikes, camping, travel or just grabbing a beer or two.

    Editor's Note: We also like the women's long-sleeved version of the Global Shirt, which features the same UPF rating and bevy of useful features.

    Best Adventure Travel Sun Shirt
    Outdoor Research Astroman S/S Sun Shirt
    Courtesy
    $99 AT OUTDOORRESEARCH.COM

    • No nonsense design and fit

    • A little basic for the stylish set
    • Materials: 85% nylon, 15% Spandex

    Ultralight and packable at just 4.8 ounces, this nylon and spandex blend is our top pick for hitting the road. The UPF 50+ button-down offers even more protection than your average sun shirt: the collar flips up, snapping into a bizarre-looking turtleneck that’s actually blissful on sun-soaked adventures.

    Best Year-Round Sun Shirt
    Lululemon
    Lululemon Grid Fleece Hiking Overshirt
    $148 AT LULULEMON

    • Stylish and comfortable

    • A little heavy for the hottest summer days
    • Materials: Body: 92% recycled polyester, 8% elastane; Pockets: 100% nylon

    Although this is technically a fleece, don't be put off: the grid construction allows heat to be pulled from the body, resulting in a cooling effect that allows this stylish snap top to be a three-season stunner. The relaxed fit, water repellency and grid mesh construction make this the ideal layer for day hikes, hanging around camp or even a day on the water.

    Best Long-Sleeve Button-Down Sun Shirt
    Arc'teryx Skyline LS Shirt
    Courtesy
    $100 AT ARC'TERYX

    • Premium fabrics do their job

    • Runs large
    • Materials: 100% recycled polyester

    Despite looking downright classy, the snap-front Skyline is loaded with technical chops that make it perfect for extended backcountry trekking and hiking. The breathable Diem-100 polyester fabric weighs just 5.8 ounces while keeping you cool and dry and burn-free courtesy of a UPF 45+ rating.

    Best Sun Shirt for Alpinists
    Black Diamond Equipment Alpenglow Long Sleeve Crew
    $85 AT REI

    • Excellent UPF protection

    • On the expensive side
    • Materials: Polyester, elastane

    This UPF 50+ sun shirt is crafted from a Polygiene-treated polyester blend called ‘BD.cool,’ which minimizes stink. But that’s not all: the polyester stretch textured knit also reflects 71 percent of near-infrared rays to keep you cool on the crags.

    Best Sun Shirt for Casual Fishing
    Orvis Tech Chambray Work Shirt
    $109 AT ORVIS

    • Could double as everyday wear in a pinch

    • Low UPF doesn't match high price
    • Materials: 50/50 blend of recycled polyester and polyester

    Thoughtful pockets, a covert sunglasses wipe and stretchy, quick-drying UPF 30+ fabric solidify this piece as our favorite hoodless shirt for long days on the river, while the casual button-down vibe means you don’t have to swap out of your nerdy fishing duds once the rod’s put away.

    Best Stretchy Sun Shirt
    Topo Designs River Hoodie - Women's
    $89 AT BACKCOUNTRY

    • Recycled poly is smooth and comfortable to wear, even on long days

    • Could be more breathable
    • Materials: 100% recycled polyester

    Featuring a drawstring hood that can be cinched down, a zippered chest pocket, antimicrobial finish and enough UPF to keep the sun's harmful rays at bay, the women's River Hoodie is a stretchy, easy-on easy-off layer that works for most adventures. It packs down well and can be used on the boat, camping by the river or even swimming, if the need arises. The prints and colorways are bright enough to keep you visible in the water or on shore.

    Best Utilitarian Sun Shirt
    Kuiu Mesa Vented LS Snap Shirt
    $109 AT KUIU.COM

    • Useful details and comfortable fabric make this a great option for hunting, camping and hiking

    • Price point north of $100 makes this a little cost prohibitive
    • Materials: 100% Polyester stretch woven

    If you're looking for a straightforward, no-nonsense sunshirt that can support you on your wildest adventures, Kuiu's long-sleeve, vented option is one to consider. Featuring four-way stretch polyester, anti-odor protection, UPF 50+ protection and venting on the center back, shoulders and underarm, the Mesa can be worn for multiple days in a row and still feel fresh. The fabric is soft to the touch while retaining durability, and the pack-inspired venting ket our tester cool out on the trail, even on warmer days. A wide selection of colorways helps you to blend in with whatever surroundings you choose.

    Best For Anglers
    Free Fly Bamboo Lightweight Performance Hoody
    Now 20% off
    $54 AT HUCKBERRY

    • Bamboo blend is soft and renewable

    • Not much styling going on

    Materials: 70% bamboo viscose, 30% polyester

    Made specifically for fisherman, this hoodie by Free Fly also appeals to the sustainability set, as well: the main body is made with a bamboo blend, which is ultra-soft to the touch and happens to be one of the most renewable materials on the planet. Bamboo is naturally antimicrobial, so you can wear this for a couple days easy and not smell a thing. UPF 20+ protection, thumb holes and four-way stretch all up the ante on performance for this humble-looking hoodie.

