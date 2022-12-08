Save 20% on Everything at WP Standard, Including the Editor-Tested Passport Wallet

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter .

If you're looking for a gift that will be part of their life for years to come, now is your chance. You can save 20 percent on WP Standard's entire website, which includes handsome leather tote bags, backpacks, passport wallets and more. All of the brand's products are crafted with 100 percent full-grain leather, meaning that these future heirloom pieces will develop a patina over time that is unique to the owner.

Our style editor recently tested the brand's passport wallet, a purposefully simple, affordable piece that any traveler would love to have. For the traveler, you can also gift a leather duffel bag or messenger, both of which are ideal carry-on companions.

If you (or your giftee) love to hit the farmer's market on the weekends, opt for the aptly-named Market Tote or Cargo Tote. You can also cop some slippers, a case for your favorite sunglasses or a travel gift set. No matter what or who you're shopping for this holiday season, you can find it at WP Standard.

