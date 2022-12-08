Today's Top Stories
Save 20% on Everything at WP Standard, Including the Editor-Tested Passport Wallet

In addition to the passport wallet, you can pick up a handsome leather bag, a wine tote, a journal and more, just in time for holiday gifting.

By Will Porter
duffel bags
WP Standard

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

If you're looking for a gift that will be part of their life for years to come, now is your chance. You can save 20 percent on WP Standard's entire website, which includes handsome leather tote bags, backpacks, passport wallets and more. All of the brand's products are crafted with 100 percent full-grain leather, meaning that these future heirloom pieces will develop a patina over time that is unique to the owner.

WP Standard
The Oversized Tote
WP Standard wpstandard.com
SHOP NOW

Our style editor recently tested the brand's passport wallet, a purposefully simple, affordable piece that any traveler would love to have. For the traveler, you can also gift a leather duffel bag or messenger, both of which are ideal carry-on companions.

WP Standard
Passport Wallet
WP Standard wpstandard.com
SHOP NOW

If you (or your giftee) love to hit the farmer's market on the weekends, opt for the aptly-named Market Tote or Cargo Tote. You can also cop some slippers, a case for your favorite sunglasses or a travel gift set. No matter what or who you're shopping for this holiday season, you can find it at WP Standard.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

sponsored deal backcountry man wearing vest
The North Face Royal Arch Vest

SHOP NOW

40% off at Backcountry

Rugged, warm and water-resistant, this versatile layer is made of fully recycled materials. It features high-pile fleece, reinforced patches and a non-PFC DWR finish that laughs in the face of precipitation.

Layla Weighted Blanket
Layla Weighted Blanket
Layla skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$199 $85 (57% OFF)

Once the gifts are all wrapped and under the tree, you're probably going to want to wind down, relax and chill. Well, that's made all the simpler with Layla's stress-reducing, cozy-warm weighted blanket.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEIGHTED BLANKETS

ThermoWorks Thermapen ONE
ThermoWorks Thermapen ONE
ThermoWorks thermoworks.com
SAVE NOW

$99 $69 (30% OFF)

Perfect for holiday hosting, this meat thermometer can give you an accurate temperature reading in literally one second — meaning you'll know the exact moment that roast is cooked all the way through.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PROFESSIONAL GRILLING ACCESSORIES

iRobot i415020 Roomba i4 (4150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
iRobot i415020 Roomba i4 (4150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
iRobot skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$400 $210 (48% OFF)

Vacuuming your own home is so passe. Why bother with the frustration when you could have this little robot do all the work for you? This one can even handle all the pet hair shedding off of Fido.

READ OUR COMPLETE GUIDE TO ROOMBA ROBOT VACUUMS

Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter + American Mountain Set of 4 Glasses
Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter + American Mountain Set of 4 Glasses
Whiskey Peaks huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$130 $84 (35% OFF)

If you're going to be sipping drams around the fire this holiday season, kick your experience up a notch with this Whiskey Peaks glassware set inspired by the peaks and valleys of our great nation.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WHISKEY DECANTERS

Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron 5 Piece Bundle
Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron 5 Piece Bundle
Lodge amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$106 $79 (25% OFF)

Whether you like baking bread, making omelets, cooking the perfect grilled cheese or some combination, you can do all of that and more with this set from Lodge — perhaps the best cast-iron brand in the business.

READ EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT LODGE

Peloton Exercise Bike
Peloton Exercise Bike
Peloton amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$1,445 $1,245 (14% OFF)

With the holidays ending soon, the new-year gym rush is almost upon us. Skip the crowds by dropping a Peloton Bike into your own home. You'll still get professional-lead, top-level fitness training, but you can do it where it is most convenient.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM MACHINES

Gozney Roccbox Portable Pizza Oven
Gozney Roccbox Portable Pizza Oven
Roccbox gozney.com
SAVE NOW

$499 $399 (20% OFF)

Pizza in your backyard, pizza at the campsite, pizza down by the beach — when you have a Roccbox, you can make perfect pies anywhere you wish.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PIZZA OVENS

Herman Miller Sayl Gaming Chair
Herman Miller Sayl Gaming Chair
Herman Miller hermanmiller.com
SAVE NOW

$945 $756 (20% OFF)

One of the best office chairs you can buy (and our pick for budget-friendliness), the gaming version of Herman Miller's Sayl comes in a more vibrant range of colors but still offers superb back support and breathability for those long gaming sessions.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

Traeger Pro 575 Pellet Grill
Traeger Pro 575 Pellet Grill
Traeger traeger.com
SAVE NOW

$900 $700 (22% OFF)

Our pick for the best pellet grill of the year, this WiFi-enabled, tech-forward offering will take the guesswork out of your grilling game. It's also tough, gorgeous and will let you cook every cut to perfection.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET GRILLS

Allbirds Tree Dasher 1 Running Shoe
Allbirds Tree Dasher 1 Running Shoe
Allbirds allbirds.com
SAVE NOW

$125 $89 (29% OFF)

While we can't guarantee that these shoes will make you run faster and jump higher, we can tell you that they're ultralight, cushiony, reflective, breathable and made from eco-friendly materials.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket
Patagonia patagonia.com
SAVE NOW

$229 $160 (30% OFF)

One of the best puffer jackets (of all time, not just right now), this windproof, water-resistant wonder has been tough to find in stock, especially with a deal as good as this.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PUFFER JACKETS

Lenovo Smart Alarm Clock
Lenovo Smart Alarm Clock
Lenovo amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$70 $40 (43% OFF)

With Alexa built-in, this clock does much more than just wake you up in the morning. It can also tell you the weather, add (or remove) stuff to your shopping list, give you calendar updates and so much more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SMART ALARM CLOCKS

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place fromourplace.com
SAVE NOW

$145 $99 (32% OFF)

The internet's favorite pan, this thing can fry, saute, steam and more — and it'll do it all and still remain super easy to clean. If you only have one pan in your kitchen, make it this one.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NONSTICK PANS

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
dyson dyson.com
SAVE NOW

$600 $400 (33% OFF)

Get $200 off one of Dyson's cordless vacuums complete with a whopping 8 attachments. The Cyclone V10 Absolute boasts 60 minutes of runtime, and its specialty is tackling pet hair.

THESE ARE THE BEST VACUUMS OF THE YEAR

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Breville amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$750 $600 (20% OFF)

Although $600 may not seem scream "affordable," a quality espresso machine like this one from Breville is a steal at less than $1,000. It even has a built-in dosing grinder and steam wand.

READ ABOUT OTHER BREVILLE ESPRESSO MACHINE MODELS

US Rubber Co. Colchesters Hi Sneaker
US Rubber Co. Colchesters Hi Sneaker
US Rubber Co. skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$120 $60 (50% OFF)

Beating out the likes of Converse and P.F. Flyers, these are actually the original basketball shoe — or at least a faithful recreation you can only get at Huckberry.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CLASSIC SNEAKERS YOU CAN BUY

JBL Tune 660NC ANC Headphones
JBL Tune 660NC ANC Headphones
JBL amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$100 $50 (50% OFF)

Normally priced at $100, these ANC headphones are already a steal. But right now they're half off, making this the best deal on some of the best budget-friendly noise-canceling headphones around.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE-CANCELLING HEADPHONES UNDER $100

BioLite HeadLamp 750
BioLite HeadLamp 750
BioLite skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$100 $75 (25% OFF)

Our pick for the best headlamp upgrade, this powerful portable torch can put out a whopping 750 lumens of light, has a maximum runtime of 150 hours and is so lightweight you might forget you're wearing it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADLAMPS

Z Grills Backyard Warrior 7002C2E
Z Grills Backyard Warrior 7002C2E
Z Grills zgrills.com
SAVE NOW

$719 $549 (24% OFF)

The latest addition to Z Grills' fan-favorite 700 series, this pellet grill boasts advanced tech for precision grilling, smoking, etc, and is set at the lowest price ever — but it won't last.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET GRILLS

RTIC Soft Pack Cooler, 30-Can
RTIC Soft Pack Cooler, 30-Can
RTIC Outdoors rticoutdoors.com
SAVE NOW

$120 $90 (25% OFF)

This is the best soft-pack cooler you can buy — it's easy to haul around, will have limited spillage and keep everything inside cool and frosty. Plus, it comes in 4 sizes, holding 12 to 40 cans.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SOFT-PACK COOLERS

