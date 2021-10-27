16 Affordable Sweaters That Won't Break the Bank

One of the best, and coziest, things about fall is breaking out the sweaters that we've had to neglect since temperatures rose way back at the beginning of summer. Autumn temps mean we are reintroduced to the old cardigan we stole from our dad's closet. We fall back in love with that chunky fisherman sweater that's been there for us, whether we are braving a sea-worthy squall or are just headed to the in-law's house for a dinner party that may as well be a tempest of its own. Ok, the weather isn't always that bad, but as long as temperatures are dropping, we can safely say that it's sweater weather.

Sweater shopping does have the tendency to be a fairly expensive endeavor, with many easily surpassing the $500 mark. It doesn't have to be this way, though. When it comes to finding a cheap sweater that is also well-made and comfortable, there are myriad options in 2021, crafted by brands that truly care about what they are making and how it gets made. We set out to find the best, most affordable sweaters (and sweater vests) you can buy, and today we're going to put you on to some of our favorites.

Each of these sweaters is under $100, and while we acknowledge that this isn't necessarily "cheap" in every sense of the word, we wanted to be sure we were suggesting garments that would actually last and are made by trusted brands. So scroll down to find a sweater that you won't have to take out a new mortgage for.