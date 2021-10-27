Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
16 Affordable Sweaters That Won't Break the Bank
A comfortable, good-looking, well-made sweater doesn't need to cost a month's rent.
One of the best, and coziest, things about fall is breaking out the sweaters that we've had to neglect since temperatures rose way back at the beginning of summer. Autumn temps mean we are reintroduced to the old cardigan we stole from our dad's closet. We fall back in love with that chunky fisherman sweater that's been there for us, whether we are braving a sea-worthy squall or are just headed to the in-law's house for a dinner party that may as well be a tempest of its own. Ok, the weather isn't always that bad, but as long as temperatures are dropping, we can safely say that it's sweater weather.
Sweater shopping does have the tendency to be a fairly expensive endeavor, with many easily surpassing the $500 mark. It doesn't have to be this way, though. When it comes to finding a cheap sweater that is also well-made and comfortable, there are myriad options in 2021, crafted by brands that truly care about what they are making and how it gets made. We set out to find the best, most affordable sweaters (and sweater vests) you can buy, and today we're going to put you on to some of our favorites.
Each of these sweaters is under $100, and while we acknowledge that this isn't necessarily "cheap" in every sense of the word, we wanted to be sure we were suggesting garments that would actually last and are made by trusted brands. So scroll down to find a sweater that you won't have to take out a new mortgage for.
This understated turtleneck from Lands' End may not look that special, but it is an excellent layering piece while also holding its own as a top layer.
An oversized mock neck sweater is a perfect antidote to the thin, body-hugging sweaters everyone was squeezing into 10 years ago.
Whether you spent your youth on the football field or debating in mock trials, nothing brings more pride than a varsity sweater.
Just because you haven't chosen to live your life on the high seas, doesn't mean you can't dress like it. Turns out sailors know a thing or two about dressing.
Now that sweater vests are basically a ubiquitous fashion item again, we'd be remiss not to wedge in one or two of our favs, including this vintage-inspired v-neck from Everlane.
Also a callback to an earlier time, the tennis sweater is never a bad look, whether you're rocking this vest or one of Ralph Lauren's vintage pieces from yesteryear.
A lightweight cardigan is an ideal year-round sweater, but it does its best work as a layering piece in the fall and winter.
It's hard to believe we'd ever see the words "$75" and "Cashmere" consecutively in a sentence but Naadam has done it.
The sweater polo is back in a big way. They look sharp but are also begging to be your Sunday lounge shirt, so it's easy to understand why everyone is buying them now.
Cable-knit color-blocking? The collab we never knew we needed. This sweater is just subtle enough to work with nearly everything while still giving just a bit extra sartorial flair.
This trio of colors looks damn good together and the fit is just loose enough to stay casual without making you feel like you're swimming in it.
Take a simple wool blend and add some Donegal flakes for texture and you've got a sweater that instantly upgrades any outfit, even if you're just wearing sweatpants and your favorite sneakers.
J.Crew knows sweaters and this is no exception. Made with soft merino and rugged nylon, this is the ideal mix of cozy and hardy.
Simple, refined, easy-wearing. A plain-colored crewneck sweater is really one of the best you can get and a must-have in any wardrobe.
Wills is a brand that defines itself by its luxe sweaters and this one falls firmly in the category of luxe, even though it's only $98.
There may not be anything more iconic in the sweater game than a classic, cable knit fisherman's sweater. Just look at Chris Evans in Knives Out.
