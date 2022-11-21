The 12 Best Style & Grooming Products of Winter 2022

This story is part of the 2022 Summer Gear Awards. To see the full list of winners, click here.

In winter, unlike summer, what you wear matters — it's far more important. It keeps you warm, keeps your fingers from cracking off and your skin from doing the same, deep down to its core. The style products listed here do their best to regulate your temperature or protect your essentials against the elements, while the grooming products help you maintain an end-of-year beard or repair dry skin.