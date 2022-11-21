Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The 12 Best Style & Grooming Products of Winter 2022

Gear you need to stay warm and grooming products to keep your skin moisturized.

By Evan Malachosky
brown shoes sitting on snowy rocks
Cam Oden

This story is part of the 2022 Summer Gear Awards. To see the full list of winners, click here.

In winter, unlike summer, what you wear matters — it's far more important. It keeps you warm, keeps your fingers from cracking off and your skin from doing the same, deep down to its core. The style products listed here do their best to regulate your temperature or protect your essentials against the elements, while the grooming products help you maintain an end-of-year beard or repair dry skin.

Best Affordable Razor
Harry’s Truman Razor
Cam Oden
$9 AT HARRY'S

The Truman Razor is a sensible rubberized tool that promises precision and grip even when wet, and its weighted core makes the whole razor feel more substantial, lessening the likelihood you'll nick yourself.

Best Upgrade Chukka Boot
Grant Stone Suede Chukka
Cam Oden
$370 AT GRANTSTONESHOES.COM

Grant Stone sells weighty boots that showcase the superior raw materials that they sculpt their boots from. In this case, that’s suede from the famous Charles F. Stead tannery, tough Wisconsin cow leather and a soft crepe sole.

Best Upgrade Hoodie
Knickerbocker Hoodie
Now 12% off
$145 AT KNICKERBOCKER.NYC

Knickerbocker’s heavyweight hoodie is horizontally knit, so it’s less prone to shrinkage in the wash. Its classic look and feel will fit in, even in the modern era.

Best Overall Waxed Jacket
Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
$268 AT HUCKBERRY

For its waxed jacket, Flint and Tinder opted for the original fabric used for waxed jackets, sailcloth. The traditional textile gets better with time, but it'll fit like a glove from the first wear.

Best Overall Sweater
Everlane Grade-A Cashmere Sweater
Now 54% off
$130 AT EVERLANE

Everlane's ultra-nice knit is made using 100 percent Mongolian cashmere, sitting at the upper echelons of both fineness and length — hence the name "Grade-A."

Best Overall Beanie
Colorful Standard Merino Wool Beanie
$40 AT COLORFULSTANDARD.COM

Colorful Standard's beanie is the best way to top off your fit. It's perfectly proportioned for most head shapes, made from Italian superfine merino wool and available in every color one could conceivably want.

Best Upgrade Backpack
Filson Dryden Backpack
$265 AT FILSON

Filson always delivers. This time, it’s with a durable bag with ample space and no unnecessary frills. There’s a compartment or pocket for literally everything but the kitchen sink: laptop, tablet, books, papers and more.

Best Upgrade Beard Trimmer
Bevel Pro
Now 15% off
$280 AT AMAZON

The Bevel Pro delivers barber-grade shaves from the comfort of your own home with a customizable head to get closer and edge cleaner, all while causing less irritation.

Best Affordable Aluminum Suitcase
Monos Hybrid Carry-On
$325 AT MONOS

Monos’s Hybrid Carry-On passes for aluminum, even though it’s made from aerospace-grade polycarbonate. It has an aluminum frame, though, and that’s what matters most.

Best Affordable Parka
Columbia Marquam Peak Fusion Parka
Cam Oden
$200 AT COLUMBIA

For the price, few parkas can compete with Columbia's Marquam. It's made from a cotton-nylon blend that's excellent at trapping heat and bolstered by faux-fur trim and the brand's proprietary insulation.

Best Upgrade Flannel Shirt
Filson Alaskan Guide Shirt
$145 AT FILSON

Filson's heavyweight flannel — available in a few colors — is made from brushed cotton twill and designed for ease of movement.

Best Upgrade Moisturizer
Patricks AM1 Anti-Aging Moisturizer
$135 AT NORDSTROM

Patricks’s anti-aging moisturizer targets signs of age while moisturizing the skin at both the surface level and deep down. It encourages collagen production and elasticity, while also being anti-inflammatory.

