These Stylish Western Boots Are Surprisingly Affordable

A classic silhouette with premium materials that won't break the bank makes these a must-have.

By John Zientek and Sean Tirman
rhodes roper boot
Rhodes

Rhodes is known for its range of quintessential, accessibly-priced boots and shoes. One of its more unique offerings in its lineup — the Roper Boot — complements the brand’s already-solid mix of Chelsea boots, chukka boots and lace-up styles. Like the other boots, the Roper Boot is quite affordable (just $210), and it doesn’t skimp on materials or construction.

Western boots typically come in two variations: traditional cowboy boots that feature a riding heel (taller and angled), and roper boots that have a shorter heel, designed to handle a day of walking. The Rhodes Roper Boot has that shorter block heel, capped with rubber for added traction and ease of repair.

The Roper Boot is made in León, Mexico with full-grain, waxy cowhide from Le Farc tannery and comes in a quartet of handsome, timeless colorways. The boot design is unadorned — the simple silhouette and premium leather exterior are front and center. Inside, the style is lined with pigskin and it includes a non-slip leather heel insert for added comfort out of the box. And, the leather sole is secured to the upper with Blake stitching, so it can be rebuilt after years of use.

Unlike other Western boots at this price, the Roper Boot has a noticeably narrow shaft — watch out if you’re between sizes — that will easily fit under modern pant silhouettes, whether straight, tapered or slim. The boot is designed to fit a bit snug on the first wear, but the leather will soften and stretch over time. If you are in-between sizes or have wider feet, the brand recommends sizing up.

For the price, it’s hard to argue with the classic style and quality construction offered by the Rhodes Roper Boot. It's a great value and will immediately complement your existing wardrobe. If you’re looking for a no-nonsense Western boot that won’t break the bank, these are certainly worth checking out.

