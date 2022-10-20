Boots are nice and all, but sometimes you can't muster up the energy to put them on...or suffer through wearing them all day long. Some are stiff; others are heavy; some just are simply overkill. It feels odd to wear summery sneakers when leaves are falling, though.

So, what's left in lieu of boots? Well, what about Taylor Stitch's Ridge Moc?

They're Goodyear-welted, just like your favorite boots, which means they're resole-able. That's more than you can say for most shoes, even those with a hefty Vibram outsole. These are also made where most of the best boots come from: Léon, Mexico.

The caveat, though, is that they're only ankle-height, not calf- or even knee-high. That makes them more comfortable and much more casual-looking, but they're just as supportive, courtesy of the padded collar and cushioned insole.

The outsole is a serious upgrade over those typically attached to low-top moc toe shoes. Evan Malachosky

Think of it this way: If the best boots are gas-burning muscle cars, these are the electrified alternative: lighter and lower profile, but just as durable. On the bottom, the welt keeps water out, while the waxed suede upper resists stains and soakage. This particular material also ages super well, which means they'll earn a pretty patina. They won't look patchy or uneven, but rather well-worn all-over. The leather laces will become more flexible with time, too, especially if you wear them every day — and you should. The pigskin liner makes them breathable, making day-in- / day-out wear easy (and comfortable) — and them less smelly with time, too.