Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
This Panerai Hits the Adventure Watch Sweet Spot
3
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Upgrade Your Sleep with This Sale from Casper

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

A Smart Way to Spend $100: WP Standard's Mr. Grumpy Slippers

The brand's full-grain leather slippers are tough enough for trips to the grocery store, but soft enough for shuffling around the house in your pajamas.

By Evan Malachosky
style
Courtesy

Picking the right house shoe is hard. While I'm not a stickler about wearing outside shoes in, I definitely do my best to take off my sneakers if they're dirty or wet. (Having concrete floors makes cleanup easy.) Then, I'll usually switch into footwear more comfort-focused: UGG's Tasman LTA or even a pair of Birkenstock Arizona EVAs. Traditional slippers — like those from Glerups or L.L. Bean — are too casual, and because they're usually lined with fur or another fluffy material, they make my feet far too hot, even in the dead of winter.

For me, these types of "house shoes" never made much sense. I live in a one-bedroom apartment. If I need something that isn't already in there, I have to go outside — there's no long corridor connecting the myriad wings in my McMansion. That's why I wear shoes that were designed for the outdoors first, because if I want to step outside for my mail, to retrieve my delivery or tend to my bike stored in my basement's building, I'd rather not be seen (or heard) shuffling along in soft-bottomed slippers.

I've long entertained buying a more expensive slipper — something stylish with a durable sole and a soft upper. But the nicest leather slippers, which usually come with a Vibram sole, cost an upwards of $200 to $300. No thank you.

But WP Standard's Mr. Grumpy Leather Slippers — a fitting, kind of funny name, to be honest — are only $99 bucks. They're made from luxe full-grain leather, feature a cushioned heel and come with a leather lining. The sole is made from a mix of perforated leather and rubber inlays, a combination that offers solid traction even on wet tile floors.

If you had to, you could probably wear these to the bar without a problem, but WP Standard doesn't recommend it. After all, they are slippers, but they're great for "going outside and yelling at kids to get off your lawn," the brand says — hence the name.

WP Standard Mr. Grumpy Leather Slippers

Available in sizes 7-11.5 in either tan or black leather or olive suede. Size up if you're between sizes.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Mr. Grumpy Leather Slippers
Courtesy
$99 AT WPSTANDARD.COM
Mr. Grumpy Leather Slippers
Courtesy
$99 AT WPSTANDARD.COM
Mr. Grumpy Leather Slippers
Courtesy
$99 AT WPSTANDARD.COM
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
The Best American Whiskeys, According to Experts
Lululemon Launches All-New SenseKnit Running Kit
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Post-Memorial Day Patio Furniture Sales
The Best Home and Design Drops of May 2022
Save Up to 25% on Stylish Furniture at Apt2B Now
Lexus's Electric Supercar: What You Need to Know
Memorial Day Mattresses Deals You Can Still Shop
Leatherman Just Made Summer's Coolest Multi-Tool
Save $200 on These Easy Innovative Charcoal Grills
Ford's Next Mustang May Pack a Killer Trick