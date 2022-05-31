Picking the right house shoe is hard. While I'm not a stickler about wearing outside shoes in, I definitely do my best to take off my sneakers if they're dirty or wet. (Having concrete floors makes cleanup easy.) Then, I'll usually switch into footwear more comfort-focused: UGG's Tasman LTA or even a pair of Birkenstock Arizona EVAs. Traditional slippers — like those from Glerups or L.L. Bean — are too casual, and because they're usually lined with fur or another fluffy material, they make my feet far too hot, even in the dead of winter.

For me, these types of "house shoes" never made much sense. I live in a one-bedroom apartment. If I need something that isn't already in there, I have to go outside — there's no long corridor connecting the myriad wings in my McMansion. That's why I wear shoes that were designed for the outdoors first, because if I want to step outside for my mail, to retrieve my delivery or tend to my bike stored in my basement's building, I'd rather not be seen (or heard) shuffling along in soft-bottomed slippers.

I've long entertained buying a more expensive slipper — something stylish with a durable sole and a soft upper. But the nicest leather slippers, which usually come with a Vibram sole, cost an upwards of $200 to $300. No thank you.

But WP Standard's Mr. Grumpy Leather Slippers — a fitting, kind of funny name, to be honest — are only $99 bucks. They're made from luxe full-grain leather, feature a cushioned heel and come with a leather lining. The sole is made from a mix of perforated leather and rubber inlays, a combination that offers solid traction even on wet tile floors.

If you had to, you could probably wear these to the bar without a problem, but WP Standard doesn't recommend it. After all, they are slippers, but they're great for "going outside and yelling at kids to get off your lawn," the brand says — hence the name.

WP Standard Mr. Grumpy Leather Slippers

Available in sizes 7-11.5 in either tan or black leather or olive suede. Size up if you're between sizes.