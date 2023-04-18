When Apple launched its MagSafe connection for its phones several years ago, it introduced a new way for accessories to interact with an iPhone. They could magnetically hold an iPhone in place, like a car mount or a wireless charger. Or they could attach themselves to the iPhone's back, perfect for things like a portable battery...or even a wallet.

One of the first MagSafe accessories that Apple launched was its — which it still sells, although the current model has been improved with support for Apple's Find My network. And for a while it was basically the only MagSafe-compatible wallet you could buy. However, MagSafe is now several years old and gadget manufacturers have caught up. Today, there are a lot of different MagSafe-compatible wallets to choose from.

What Is a MagSafe Wallet?

Tucker Bowe

A MagSafe wallet is a wallet that can magnetically attach itself to the back of your iPhone (or onto an iPhone case that supports MagSafe) and stay securely in place. It essentially allows you to unite the two things, a wallet and your iPhone, that you most often put in your pockets or bag.

Not every iPhone supports MagSafe. Apple introduced MagSafe with the iPhone 12 line and it has incorporated MagSafe into the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 lines as well. This means that no MagSafe wallet will work with an iPhone 11 or earlier. It also won't work with any iPhone SE.

What to Look For

Tucker Bowe

Card capacity: All MagSafe wallets are slim by design — they don't want to add too much bulk so that you can't slide your iPhone and the wallet together into a pants's pocket. This means that they don't hold that many cards (and most can't hold any cash). Most MagSafe wallets have a capacity of around three cards.

Kickstand: It's pretty common for a MagSafe wallet to have an integrated kickstand, which makes it easier to do things like watch movies or FaceTime, hands free. Not all kickstands are the same, however, as some are more adjustable than others — and some add quite a bit of bulk to the wallet.

Material: Since a MagSafe wallet is essentially an extension of your iPhone, you're going to be handling it a lot. You want to make sure it feels nice and, if you have an iPhone case, you might want to make sure it's a similar material so that the contrast isn't too stark. Also, leather tends to patina, so if you get a MagSafe wallet that's made of leather, you should know that its look is going change over time.

Magnet strength: This is something that's not exactly quantifiable, but it's one of the most important factors when it comes to a MagSafe wallet. You want it to have a strong magnetic connection, otherwise it'll more easily detach from the back of your iPhone — and you don't want it to come loose every time you put your iPhone in your pocket or go to grab a card.

How We Tested

Tucker Bowe

We got hands-on with a wide variety of MagSafe-compatible wallets and tested them for a variety of things, including size, feel, material and extra features, like a built-in kickstand and sleeve for cash. Arguably the most important thing to test with each of these MagSafe wallets was the strength of the magnetic connection — the stronger the better.





Our Best Picks

Moft Flash Wallet & Stand

Moft Best MagSafe Wallet with Kickstand Moft Flash Wallet & Stand moft.us $34.99 SHOP NOW

Card capacity: Up to three cards

Up to three cards Kickstand? Yes

Yes Material: Leather

Leather Magnet strength: Medium-strong

This MagSafe-compatible wallet is a little different from Moft's other option (above). It's a bit thicker and heavier, but the kickstand is sturdier and way more flexible; you can adjust the viewing angle up to 180-degrees and it easily supports both portrait and landscape modes. The other unique thing is that there's a clear ID window on the inside on the kickstand, so you can quickly flip open in the event that you need to show your ID or credentials.

The Moft Flash Wallet & Stand (color, navy blue) on the iPhone 14 Pro. Tucker Bowe

Apple Leather Wallet MagSafe

Apple Best Leather MagSafe Wallet Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe apple.com $59.00 SHOP NOW

Card capacity: Up to three cards

Up to three cards Kickstand? No

No Material: Leather

Leather Magnet strength: Medium

This is the one and only MagSafe-compatible wallet that Apple sells. It's expensive for what it is, admittedly, but it's also really nice. It's made of the same leather as Apple's leather iPhone cases and it comes in six different colors, so there's a decent chance you can get one to match your current iPhone case. The other unique thing is that this wallet supports Apple's Find My network, meaning if you misplace your wallet you can use the Find My app on your iPhone to see where it was last located.

The Apple Leather Wallet With MagSafe (color: ink) on the iPhone 14 Pro. Tucker Bowe

Pelican Protector MagSafe Wallet



Pelican Best MagSafe Wallet for Carrying Cash Pelican Protector MagSafe Wallet amazon.com $39.99 $33.99 (15% off) SHOP NOW

Card capacity: Up to three cards

Up to three cards Kickstand? No

No Material: Hard plastic

Hard plastic Magnet strength: Strong

Pelican is well-known for making pretty heavy-duty cases for your various gadgets and its Protector MagSafe Wallet is no different. It has a hard-shell exterior that snaps shut (via a latch) and adds drop protection. It's unique because it has two different compartments on the inside: one for your cards and one for your cash. That's right, this is one of the best (and only) options for cash carriers. It's definitely one of the bulkier MagSafe-compatible wallets, however, so don't expect it to slip that easily into your pant's pocket. Finally, this has by far the strongest magnetic connection of any MagSafe wallet we've tested.



The Pelican Protector MagSafe Wallet on the iPhone 14 Pro. The colors are olive (left) and desert tan (right). Tucker Bowe



Moft Snap-on Phone Stand & Wallet

Moft Best Affordable MagSafe Wallet with Kickstand Moft Snap-on Phone Stand and Wallet amazon.com $29.99 SHOP NOW

Card capacity: Up to three cards

Up to three cards Kickstand? Yes

Yes Material: Leather

Leather Magnet strength: Medium-strong

This is one of our favorite MagSafe wallets. It's made of leather, comes in a lot of different colors — Moft offers 14 different options — and has a really strong magnetic connection, so you don't really have to worry about it coming detached from your smartphone when sliding it into your pocket. The other neat thing is that it has integrated kickstand that's surprisingly sturdy and supports holding your iPhone in both landscape and portrait modes.

The Moft Snap-on Phone Stand & Wallet on the iPhone 14 Pro. The colors are beach white (left), classic nude (top) and windy blue (right). Tucker Bowe

Mophie Snap+ Juice Pack Mini Wallet

Mophie Best MagSafe Wallet with Portable Battery Mophie Snap+ Juice Pack Mini Wallet amazon.com $49.99 $44.62 (11% off) SHOP NOW

Card capacity: Up to three cards

Up to three cards Kickstand? No

No Material: plastic and fabric

plastic and fabric Magnet strength: Medium

This is one of the few MagSafe-compatible wallets that has a built-in portable battery. It charges via USB-C and has a 5,000mAh capacity, which is approximately enough to give your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro an extra 70 percent charge. The wallet itself is made of a stretchy and soft-touch fabric — that feels similar to that of leggings – and it can easily hold three cards.

The Mophie Snap+ Juice Pack Mini Wallet on the iPhone 14 Pro. Tucker Bowe

Other Good Options

Peak Design Slim Wallet

Peak Design Peak Design Slim Wallet peakdesign.com $49.95 SHOP NOW

Card capacity: Up to seven cards

Up to seven cards Kickstand? No

No Material: Recycled nylon canvas

Recycled nylon canvas Magnet strength: Medium

Peak Design's take on the MagSafe-compatible wallet is unique because it can hold more cards and IDs than most other options. It's made of a waterproof nylon canvas and it can easily hold seven cards, which is more than double most other alternatives. It has this pull-tab feature that makes it really easy to remove the cards from the wallet, which comes surprisingly in handy. It's compatible with any iPhone 12 or later, as well as any iPhone decked out with one of Peak Design's magnetic iPhone cases. It's only available in one color: charcoal.

The Peak Design Slim Wallet on the iPhone 14 Pro. Tucker Bowe





Peak Design Stand Wallet

Peak Design Peak Design Stand Wallet amazon.com $59.95 SHOP NOW

Card capacity: Up to seven cards

Up to seven cards Kickstand? Yes

Yes Material: Recycled nylon canvas

Recycled nylon canvas Magnet strength: Medium-strong

The Peak Design Stand Wallet is exactly the same as the company's Slim Wallet (above), but it's a little more expensive because it adds a built-in kickstand. The kickstand itself feels really sturdy and is very adjustable; you can get viewing angles up to 180-degrees. Like Peak Design's other option, the Stand Wallet is able to hold up to seven cards, which is significantly more than most other options. It's only available in one color: charcoal.

The Peak Design Stand Wallet on the iPhone 14 Pro. Tucker Bowe

OtterBox Wallet for MagSafe

Otterbox OtterBox Wallet for MagSafe amazon.com $39.95 $22.99 (42% off) SHOP NOW

Card capacity: up to two cards

up to two cards Kickstand? No

No Material: Polycarbonate (plastic)

Polycarbonate (plastic) Magnet strength: Medium-strong

OtterBox is probably best known for its gadget cases for various gadgets. Its MagSafe-compatible wallet, however, is built a little differently. It has a slim and tight fit that is more meant for convenience than adding protection. It's unique because it has two slots on its back for holding cards, but it also has a side slot for carrying cash. (Granted, the side slot is tight and it takes some squeezing to fit much cash in there.) This wallet is available in five different colors.

The OtterBox Wallet for MagSafe on the iPhone 14 Pro. The colors are "Bluetiful" (left) and black (right). Tucker Bowe

OtterBox PopWallet+ for MagSafe

Otterbox OtterBox PopWallet+ for MagSafe otterbox.com $39.99 SHOP NOW

Card capacity: Up to three cards

Up to three cards Kickstand? Yes

Yes Material: Plastic and fabric

Plastic and fabric Magnet strength: Medium-strong

The PopWallet+ for MagSafe is a collaboration between OtterBox and Popsockets. It's a really thin wallet made of a hard plastic and fabric; when you want to remove your cards, you push the exposed fabric on the bottom and your cards pop out. Obviously, the main draw of the PopWallet+ is that it's integrated with PopSockets's signature PopTop, which makes wielding your iPhone one-handed really easy and it also doubles as a kickstand. It's available in six different colors.

The OtterBox PopWallet+ for MagSafe on the iPhone 14 Pro. The colors are white (left) and black (right). Tucker Bowe

Spigen MagSafe Card Holder Rugged Armor

Spigen Spigen MagSafe Card Holder Rugged Armor amazon.com $24.99 SHOP NOW

Card capacity: Up to two cards

Up to two cards Kickstand? No

No Material: Plastic and carbon fiber

Plastic and carbon fiber Magnet strength: Medium

Spigen's Rugged Armor wallet is a slim and simple MagSafe-compatible wallet. It has a pretty minimalist design with carbon fiber accents, but the best part about it is its non-slip back which makes it actually very pleasant to hold. It only comfortably holds two cards, so it's not for those who carry more than that. To remove the cards, you simply push them up from the opening at the bottom. It's only available in one color: black

The Spigen MagSafe Card Holder Rugged Armor on the iPhone 14 Pro. The color is black. Tucker Bowe

Spigen Smart Fold Wallet

Spigen Spigen Smart Fold (MagFit) Magnetic Wallet amazon.com $39.99 $27.50 (31% off) SHOP NOW

Card capacity: Up to two cards

Up to two cards Kickstand? Yes

Yes Material: Polyurethane leather

Polyurethane leather Magnet strength: Weak-medium

The Spigen Smart Fold Wallet is a slim wallet that is integrated with a tri-fold kickstand (similar to that of Apple's Smart Folio cases for the iPad). The kickstand can comfortable hold the iPhone in either portrait or landscape modes. However, there are two drawbacks to this MagSafe-compatible wallet. First, its built-in magnetic is pretty weak so the wallet does detach from your iPhone more easily than we'd like. Also, the kickstand doesn't magnetize to the perfect spot each time and thus it can be a little tricky to figure out.

The Spigen Smart Fold (MagFit) Magnetic Wallet on the iPhone 14 Pro. The color is black. Tucker Bowe



