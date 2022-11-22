The Best Apple iPad Cases for Protecting Your Investment

The iPad is the most popular tablet in the world — by a long shot. And in 2022, Apple makes five different models. There's the entry-level 10.2-inch iPad, brand new 10.9-inch iPad, the compact iPad mini, the midrange iPad Air and the most advanced iPad Pro. No matter which model you buy, you're going to want to buy a case for protection. Or to give it a keyboard so you can use it like a laptop.

Here are some of our top picks for the best iPad cases you can buy in 2022.

What to Look for

iPad Model: Apple makes quite a few different iPads and they are all different sizes and shapes. You want to make sure that you get a case for the specific model you have other it won't fit.

Type of case: There are four main types of cases that you can get for your iPad. A "cover" just covers the screen of your iPad and not the back. A "folio" covers both the front and back of the iPad and typically can be folded into a kickstand. A "keyboard" is typically a type of folio that also comes with an attachable keyboard. And lastly there's simply the "protective case" which adds ruggedness and drop protection.

Screen protection: Most iPad cases do not have "full" screen protection, meaning they only protect your screen from drops and scratches. A folio case, for example, only protects the screen when you're carrying it but not when you're using the iPad. For such cases, you might want to consider buying a separate screen protector to guide against scratches.

Why You Should Trust Us