Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Rain Boots? Snow Boots? Meet the All-Weather Boot
3
All the Best Gifts on Sale for Black Friday
4
The 2022 GP100: The Full List of Winners
5
Ditch the Strings For a Modern Water Flosser

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Apple iPad Cases for Protecting Your Investment

If you don't want to deal with scrapes and scratches, broken screens or smudges, a protective case is a necessity.

By Tucker Bowe and Sean Tirman
best ipad cases
Courtesy

The iPad is the most popular tablet in the world — by a long shot. And in 2022, Apple makes five different models. There's the entry-level 10.2-inch iPad, brand new 10.9-inch iPad, the compact iPad mini, the midrange iPad Air and the most advanced iPad Pro. No matter which model you buy, you're going to want to buy a case for protection. Or to give it a keyboard so you can use it like a laptop.

Here are some of our top picks for the best iPad cases you can buy in 2022.

What to Look for

iPad Model: Apple makes quite a few different iPads and they are all different sizes and shapes. You want to make sure that you get a case for the specific model you have other it won't fit.

Type of case: There are four main types of cases that you can get for your iPad. A "cover" just covers the screen of your iPad and not the back. A "folio" covers both the front and back of the iPad and typically can be folded into a kickstand. A "keyboard" is typically a type of folio that also comes with an attachable keyboard. And lastly there's simply the "protective case" which adds ruggedness and drop protection.

Screen protection: Most iPad cases do not have "full" screen protection, meaning they only protect your screen from drops and scratches. A folio case, for example, only protects the screen when you're carrying it but not when you're using the iPad. For such cases, you might want to consider buying a separate screen protector to guide against scratches.

Why You Should Trust Us

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
tablets
Tucker Bowe

We get hands-on with every model of iPad, ranging from the entry-level iPad all the way up to the Pros, and we test them with a wide range of cases — but not all of them because there are so many. The below selections of iPad cases are a combination of products that we've had hands-on experience with as well as products that are made by brands that trusted within the accessory space.

The Best Cases for the 10.2-Inch iPad (9th Generation)
apple
Apple

Released in the fall of 2021, the 10.2-inch iPad is the most entry-level tablet that Apple makes — and it's by far its most popular. It's the only current iPad that still has an actual Home button (with Touch ID) and charges via Lightning (instead of USB-C).

Apple sells the 10.2-inch iPad starting at $329.

Apple Smart Cover for 10.2-Inch iPad
Apple
$49 AT APPLE

  • Relatively affordable
  • Available in different colors
  • Simple design with easy-to-use stand

  • Not resistant to drops or water

Apple's Smart Cover magnetically snaps onto your iPad and automatically wakes and sleeps your iPad when it opens and closes, respectively. It functions as a stand, too. And, unlike many other cases, it's available in several different colors.

Apple Smart Keyboard for 10.2-Inch iPad
Apple
$159 AT APPLE

  • Relatively affordable for a keyboard

  • Not resistant to drops or water
  • Folio design feels odd
  • No trackpad
  • Keys aren't super clicky

Apple's entry-level keyboard snaps onto your iPad via a Smart Connector and just works. No Bluetooth connection required. The major downside is the keys aren't backlit and there's no integrated trackpad.

Logitech Rugged Keyboard Folio for 10.2-inch iPad
Logitech
$140 AT APPLE

  • Relatively affordable for a keyboard
  • Adds drop resistance

  • No trackpad
  • Keys aren't super clicky

The Rugged Keyboard Folio has more durable and more drop-resistant design as other keyboard cases for the iPad. The downside is that there's no trackpad and the keys aren't backlit.

Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad for 10.2-inch iPad
Logitech
$150 AT APPLE

  • Relatively affordable for a keyboard
  • Adds trackpad

  • Keys aren't super clicky

This allows your entry-level iPad to function more like a laptop. It has a built-in stand, click-y backlit keys and an integrated trackpad with multi-touch support, just like a Mac. It also has a holder for an Apple Pencil.

ESR Case for 10.2-Inch iPad
ESR
Now 15% off
$11 AT AMAZON

  • Extremely affordable
  • Available in different styles
  • Simple design with easy-to-use stand

  • Not resistant to drops or water

The ESR is a simple and affordable case for the iPad. It has fabric design that can be purchased in several different color configurations. And, just like Apple's Smart Folio, it automatically wakes and sleeps your iPad when you open and close it, respectively.

The Best Cases for the 10.9-Inch iPad (10th generation)
a person drawing on an apple ipad
Courtesy

The 10.9-inch iPad is Apple's brand-new "entry-level" iPad for 2022. It adopts a similar design as the higher-end iPad Air and iPad Pro — it has a fuller display with no Home button, squared-off edges, a USB-C charging port and Touch ID integrated into its side power button — but is still only compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil.

Apple sells the 10.9-Inch iPad starting at $449.

Apple Smart Folio for iPad (10th Generation)
Courtesy
$79 AT AMAZON

  • Simple design with easy-to-use stand
  • Available in different colors
  • Automatically wakes and sleeps your iPad

  • Not very protective against drops
  • A touch pricey

Apple's Smart Cover magnetically snaps onto the 10.9-inch iPad; it automatically wakes and sleeps your iPad when it opens and closes, respectively; and it functions as a stand. It's available in several different colors.

Apple Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad (10th Generation)
Courtesy
$249 AT AMAZON

  • Same Magic keyboard and trackpad that's integrated in some of Apple's MacBooks

  • Very expensive
  • Only available in white

The Magic Keyboard Folio is unique to the 10.9-inch iPad — no other iPads work with a two-piece accessory that can function as a standalone stand or as a full-fledged Magic Keyboard with a function key row.

​​OtterBox Defender Series Pro for iPad (10th Generation)
Courtesy
$90 AT AMAZON

  • Rugged design adds resistant to drops
  • Has a built-in screen protector
  • Excellent lifetime warranty

  • Adds considerable bulk to iPad
  • Not inexpensive

The Defender Series is OtterBox's most rugged line of iPad cases. Each one has an inner hard shell, soft outer cover and a built-in screen protector. Plus, it comes with OtterBox's lifetime warranty.

Logitech
Logitech Combo Touch for iPad (10th Generation)
Courtesy
$160 AT AMAZON

  • Very good keyboard and trackpad
  • Extra row of function keys

  • Still quite expensive
  • Feels slightly cheap compared to the Magic Keyboard

The Logitech Combo Touch is essentially a budget version of Apple's Magic Keyboard. It has a slightly less sturdy design and the keys aren't as well backlit. On the plus side, it has an extra row of function keys that is missing from the Magic Keyboard.

The Best Cases for the iPad mini (6th generation)
apple
Apple

The iPad mini is effectively a shrunk-down version of the iPad Air. It has Touch ID integrated into the power button, supports the newest Apple Pencil and has a USB-C port for fast-charging and fast data transfer.

Apple sells the iPad mini starting at $499.

Apple Smart Folio for iPad mini
Apple
$59 AT APPLE

  • Relatively affordable
  • Available in different colors
  • Simple design with easy-to-use stand

  • Not resistant to drops or water

Apple's Smart Cover magnetically snaps onto the iPad mini; it automatically wakes and sleeps your iPad when it opens and closes, respectively; and it functions as a stand. It's available in several different colors.

OtterBox Symmetry Series 360 Elite Case for iPad mini
Otterbox
$70 AT APPLE

  • Rugged design adds drop resistance
  • Available in different colors

  • Fairly expensive

OtterBox's Symmetry case for the iPad mini is essentially a more ruggedized version of Apple's Smart Folio. Uniquely, it has a clear, scratch-resistant back that shows off the natural color of your iPad mini.

Spigen Rugged Armor for iPad mini
Spigen
$22 AT AMAZON

  • Rugged design adds drop resistance
  • Very affordable

  • Design isn't super stylish
  • No screen cover

Spigen's case is one of the most affordable and drop-resistant options you can buy. It lacks the folio design or a screen cover, but you purchase a screen protector separately.

ESR Hybrid Clear Case for iPad mini
ESR
Now 29% off
$11 AT AMAZON

  • Rugged design adds drop resistance
  • Very affordable

  • No screen cover

This is another extremely affordable case with a clear scratch resistant back that really shows off to show off the natural color of your iPad mini. It lacks a screen protector or integrated stand.

The Best Cases for the iPad Pro (6th Generation)
apple
Courtesy

The iPad Pro is the most advanced tablet that Apple makes. When shopping for a case, the thing to keep in mind is that Apple sells two different sizes, 12.9-inch and 11-inch models, and cases are not cross-compatible. The 6th and 5th generation iPad Pros are identical in size, although the newest models have the M2 chip instead of last year's M1.

Apple sells the 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro starting at $799 and $1,099, respectively.

Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-Inch iPad Pro
Apple
$349 AT APPLE

  • The best keyboard and trackpad you can buy

  • Very expensive
  • Keyboard lacks function keys

The Magic Keyboard really is the ultimate accessory as it has basically has the same keyboard and trackpad (albeit a touch smaller) as Apple's most current MacBooks.

It's available for $299 and $349 for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models, respectively.

Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad for 12.9-Inch iPad Pro
Logitech
$230 AT APPLE

  • Very good keyboard and trackpad
  • Extra row of function keys

  • Still quite expensive
  • Feels slightly cheap compared to the Magic Keyboard

The Logitech Combo Touch is essentially a budget version of Apple's Magic Keyboard (above). It has a slightly less sturdy design and the keys aren't as well backlit. On the plus side, it has an extra row of function keys that is missing from the Magic Keyboard.

This keyboard is only available for the 12-inch iPad Pro. It's not available for the 11-inch model.

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for 12.9-Inch iPad Pro
Apple
$199 AT APPLE

  • Solid keyboard
  • Simple design

  • Keys are super clicky
  • No trackpad

This is the slightly more budget-friendly keyboard for the iPad Pro that Apple sells. Compared to the Magic Keyboard, it has a less adjustable hinge, lacks a trackpad and doesn't have a USB-C port for pass-through charging. It also lacks backlit keys.

Apple sells two variants of the Smart Keyboard Folio to fit the 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pros.

Apple Smart Folio for 12.9-Inch iPad Pro
Apple
$99 AT APPLE

  • Simple design with easy-to-use stand
  • Available in different colors

  • Not resistant to drops or water
  • Fairly expensive

This is the same Smart Folio that makes for all its iPads — but it's designed to fit the iPad Pro. It magnetically snaps onto the iPad Pro, can function as a stand, and it's available in several different colors.

Apple sells different variants of the Smart Folio to fit the 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pros, respectively. The 11-inch models cost $79.

OtterBox Defender Series for 12.9-Inch iPad Pro
Otterbox
Now 32% off
$89 AT AMAZON

  • Rugged design adds resistant to drops
  • Has a screen protector
  • Excellent lifetime warranty

  • Adds bulk

The Defender Series is OtterBox's sturdiest line. These cases offer an inner hard shell, soft outer cover and a built-in screen protector. It also features a versatile stand for hands-free use and Apple Pencil storage. Plus, it comes with OtterBox's lifetime warranty.

The Best Cases for the iPad Air (5th generation)
apple
Apple

Released in early 2022, the iPad Air (5th generation) is Apple's midrange tablet that shares many of the same abilities as the high-end iPad Pro. It even has Apple's latest M1 chipset.

Apple sells the iPad Air (5th generation) starting at $599.

Apple Smart Folio for iPad Air
Apple
$76 AT AMAZON

  • Relatively affordable
  • Available in different colors
  • Simple design with easy-to-use stand

  • No resistance to drops or water
  • Fairly expensive

This is the same Smart Folio that makes for all its iPads — but it's designed to fit the iPad Air. It can function as a stand, and it's available in several different colors.

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Air
Apple
$275 AT AMAZON

  • They best keyboard and trackpad you can buy

  • Very expensive
  • Keyboard lacks function keys

This is the same Magic Keyboard that also fits the 11-inch iPad Pro. It gives your iPad Air basically the same keyboard and trackpad (albeit a touch smaller) that's on the most current MacBooks.

OtterBox Symmetry Series 360 for iPad Air
OtterBox
$90 AT OTTERBOX

  • Rugged design adds drop resistance
  • Available in different colors

  • Fairly expensive

OtterBox's Symmetry case for the iPad Air is essentially a more ruggedized version of Apple's Smart Folio. Uniquely, it has a clear, scratch-resistant back that shows off the natural color of your iPad Air.

Nomad Modern Leather Case for iPad Air
Nomad
$100 AT NOMADGOODS.COM

  • Gorgeous leather design
  • Available in a few different finishes

  • No screen protector

Nomad's folio-style case is a refined option that's crafted from USA-made Horween leather. It's made to age beautifully, but also still has numerous modern features, like a TPU bumper, magnetic closure, and automatic wake and off.

Speck Balance Folio Case for iPad Air
Speck
Now 48% off
$26 AT AMAZON

  • Very affordable
  • Simple design with easy-to-use stand
  • Available in different colors

  • No screen protector

For those looking for a really budget-friendly case, get this one by Speck. It has a true folio design that can act as a stand and a screen cover. It's available in several different colors, too.

The Best Accessories Every Apple User Needs
nomad base station apple watch edition
Nomad

From AirTag cases to watch bands, this is everything you need to make the most of your Apple gear.

READ MORE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Tech Buying Guides
The Best Portable Bluetooth Speakers You Can Buy
These Are the Best Mirrorless Cameras
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Noise-Canceling Headphones Under $100
The Best Furniture for Your Home Audio System
The Complete Guide to Sony Headphones
The Best Digital Music Streamers for Your Home
The Best Wired Headphones for Your Desk Setup
These Are the Best Active Speakers of 2022
The Best Accessories to Upgrade Your Apple Watch
The Best Wireless Earbuds for Running