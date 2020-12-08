Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Rolex Watches

The status and power of the Rolex brand are larger than life. You wouldn't be alone in feeling its charismatic pull — or in being a little intimidated by the high prices, the hype, the plethora of models and information.
And who could blame you? Rolex sometimes seems like a world unto itself: Experts speaking in reference numbers about why tiny red lettering on a dial makes one particular model so sublime, why scratched-up old cases are superior, or why you often have to pay above retail for new Rolexes...What does it all mean? And how the hell do I get one on my wrist?
All your burning questions shall be answered, and more. Here, we've gathered every Rolex sub-topic that you've ever wondered about (but were perhaps afraid to ask), from a comprehensive overview of the brand and its current offerings to more in-depth looks at history, iconic models and specific topics like navigating your watch purchase. Dive in below.
The Complete Rolex Buying Guide: Every Current Model Explained
We distill down the world of modern Rolex to something easily decipherable to help give you a leg up for your next purchase.
How to Buy a Rolex Watch
Buying a Rolex may sound simple, but that's not always the case.
Everything You Need to Know About Rolex’s Most Popular Watch
From languishing on shelves to becoming the hottest watch in the world, Rolex’s Cosmograph Daytona has had a wild ride, indeed.
Want a Rolex Daytona? Here Are Three Worthy Alternatives That Won’t Cost as Much
These three handsome chronograph watches offer attractive alternatives to the Rolex Daytona experience, with versatile appeal and strong value.
6 Questions With the Man Who Sold the Holy Grail of Vintage Watches
James Cox shares how he got Newman’s Rolex Daytona, his own history with the watch and his feelings on its sale.
Why Do People Go Crazy for Vintage Rolexes?
Making sense of the rapidly growing market for old Rolexes.
What Makes Rolex's GMT-Master The Best Travel Watch Ever?
This two-timer from the jet age is technically and aesthetically the mother of all GMT watches.
Everything You Need to Know to Buy a Rolex Datejust
The Rolex Datejust, in continuous production since 1945, is one of the most popular watches in the world.
How Rolex and the Date Window Changed the Face of Watches
The common 3 o’clock date display window originates from none other than the Rolex Datejust introduced in 1945.
3 Ways to Get a Modern Rolex on Your Wrist for Less Than You Think
Rolex's overlooked models offer a ton of value and a (relatively) accessible entry point to the iconic brand.
Here Are Some of the Crazy Nicknames Given to 10 Famous Rolex Watches
"Kermit," "Snowflake," "Hulk" — what is this, a Guy Ritchie film?
History of the Rolex Submariner: How the Dive Watch Has Changed Over Time
We take a look at how the world's most famous watch has evolved over the past three generations.
Three Cheaper Alternatives to the Rolex Submariner
These three handsome dive watches offer attractive alternatives to the Rolex Submariner experience, with high quality, versatile appeal and strong value.
Sean Connery Put the Rolex Submariner on the Map
The legendary Scottish actor, who passed away at 90, will forever be remembered as the first — and best — James Bond.
Rolex's New Oyster Perpetual Is Already Generating Controversy Among Watch Fans
The new Rolex Oyster Perpetual 41 — available in a range of colors — replaces the 39mm version, which was a fan favorite.
Why Is There a Domino’s Pizza Logo on This Rolex?
How did one of the world’s foremost watchmakers end up producing a watch for the official pizza of high-school pizza parties?
This Is the Most Important Rolex Watch You've Never Heard of
The Rolex Submariner and Daytona can both trace their roots to a single innovative — and largely unknown — watch.
Add This Vintage Rolex Book To Your Library Right Now
The Vintage Rolex Field Manual: Chevalier Edition is required reading for any serious Rolex enthusiast.