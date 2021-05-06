Streetwear Collabs Are More Powerful Than You’d Think

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

In this episode our Style Editor John Zientek and Deputy Editor Jack Seemer join Nick to discuss streetwear, art, and how LA streetwear brand Brain Dead utilizes collaborations to give back to the wider community.



John spoke with the founder of Braindead, Kyle Ng, for Issue Sixteen of Gear Patrol Magazine, and discusses streetwear culture in general, and why Brain Dead is so unique among its peers.





Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

What is Brain Dead, and Who is Kyle Ng? — 1:48

What is Streetwear? — 4:49

Describing Drop Culture — 9:40

Differing Types of Collaborations — 11:25

Brain Dead's Philosophy on Collaboration — 16:20

What Makes This Story Stand Out? – 21:14

How Brain Dead Flips Capitalism on Its Head – 24:10

Brain Dead's Focus on Building Community – 28:30

Featured:



This Tee Is Raising Money to Support Black Communities

Why Did the Best Female Rock Climber in the World Team up with a Streetwear Brand?

Introducing Gear Patrol Magazine: Issue Sixteen, The Summer Preview

Virgil Abloh-Designed Furniture and 7 More Home and Design Releases

You’ve Never Seen Carpenter Pants Like These

A Directory of Brands and Retailers That Have Spoken Out Against Racism

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

