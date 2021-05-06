Today's Top Stories
1
Streetwear Collabs: More Powerful Than You’d Think
2
Upgrade Your Self-Care with This CBD Lotion
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
The New Sienna Is Perfect for Your Next Adventure

Streetwear Collabs Are More Powerful Than You’d Think

The Gear Patrol Podcast Episode Eleven – Listen Now

By Gear Patrol
gp pod
Gear Patrol
apple podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts

spotify podcasts

Listen on Spotify

tunein

Listen on TuneIn

stitcher

Listen on Stitcher

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

This content is imported from Third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In this episode our Style Editor John Zientek and Deputy Editor Jack Seemer join Nick to discuss streetwear, art, and how LA streetwear brand Brain Dead utilizes collaborations to give back to the wider community.

John spoke with the founder of Braindead, Kyle Ng, for Issue Sixteen of Gear Patrol Magazine, and discusses streetwear culture in general, and why Brain Dead is so unique among its peers.

Show Notes:

Episode Navigation:

  • What is Brain Dead, and Who is Kyle Ng? — 1:48
  • What is Streetwear? — 4:49
  • Describing Drop Culture — 9:40
  • Differing Types of Collaborations — 11:25
  • Brain Dead's Philosophy on Collaboration — 16:20
  • What Makes This Story Stand Out? – 21:14
  • How Brain Dead Flips Capitalism on Its Head – 24:10
  • Brain Dead's Focus on Building Community – 28:30

    Featured:

    This Tee Is Raising Money to Support Black Communities

    Why Did the Best Female Rock Climber in the World Team up with a Streetwear Brand?

    Introducing Gear Patrol Magazine: Issue Sixteen, The Summer Preview

    Virgil Abloh-Designed Furniture and 7 More Home and Design Releases

    You’ve Never Seen Carpenter Pants Like These

    A Directory of Brands and Retailers That Have Spoken Out Against Racism

    The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

        Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Gear Patrol Podcast
        Asked & Answered: The Harley Pan America 1250
        Why Are Bourbon Prices Climbing So Fast?
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Ask an Editor About the 2021 Harley Pan America
        The New Jeep Wrangler 4xe Hybrid: Asked & Answered
        Apple Spring Loaded: Our Tech Team's Reactions
        Surprising News From Rolex and Cartier
        How Much Tech Is Too Much Tech?
        What Has Powered Tesla's Rise? Will It Continue?
        Is Working Out From Home Here to Stay?
        RIP, Apple HomePod. Why Did the Smart Speaker Fail