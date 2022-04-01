Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
These Are 10 of Our Favorite Products of March 2022, as Chosen by Our Editors
From the internet-breaking Omega x Swatch collab to a go-anywhere outdoor pizza oven, March was a big month for new releases.
After what feels like two straight years of winter (thanks, pandemic), the spring of 2022 is officially here. And while the weather is still chilly across large swaths of the Northern Hemisphere, we've also seen the mercury rise a bit — and it only promises to keep rising as we inch closer and closer to summertime. That means many of us have already started preparing to get back outside in some way, shape or form both big and small.
For some, that means picking out some patio furniture to help get our backyards back in shape for hosting company, especially in the form of sunny kickbacks and outdoor dinners (grilling season is very much upon us). For others, it means re-upping our camping and outdoor gear for wilderness adventures. And then, of course, there are some old standard classics, like new equipment for spring cleaning and fitness machines to help us get our bodies back in shape for the upcoming bathing suit season. Clearly, this March has been about renewal, reemergence and looking forward to the future. And these are the products that are helping us get there.
To call this an internet-breaking surprise unveiling would not really do this collaboration justice. Omega and Swatch, in a shocking turn, came together to release a series of quartz, bioceramic-cased "Moonswatches" that were both magnificently styled and remarkably budget-friendly. The problem? They were only sold in select stores and sold out almost immediately. If you're impatient, you can find them secondhand for $1,000 or more — but we're going to hold out because Swatch has said more are on the way.
Released for Pi Day (3/14), Solo Stove took its exceptional portable camp stove technology and applied it to a wood-fired device (which can be converted to gas, if you add a burner) made to craft those beautiful, bubbly, cheese- and sauce-covered Italian discs we all love so much. Equally perfect for backyard and campground usage, this exceptional pre-order was brilliantly timed and expertly executed.
Astute REI members discovered that many of Yeti's ever-popular coolers were available during the retailer's rare members-only sale, granting them the ability to get them for 20 percent off — an outstanding steal. The Roadie you see here was the star of the show with its smaller, more portable footprint paired with the ability to haul and keep cold as many as 18 cans of beer (give or take) with ice.
If you're like us, warming weather also sparks your desire to get your home in order. And spring cleaning is made all the simpler with something like Dyson's industry-leading stick vacuums, this V8 Absolute included. With its suite of attachments, this vacuum can handle everything from bare concrete floors to shag carpeting. It's also highly portable, maneuverable and can run on its battery power for 40 minutes straight without losing suction.
If you're lucky enough to have clear skies, you might want to take advantage of them by popping a couple of these timeless wicker armchairs in your backyard. They're lightweight, easy to assemble and clean, available in four color combinations and will turn your backyard into everyone's favorite hangout spot.
With its ability to remove 99.99% (or more) of all waterborne particulates and bacteria from any water source for up to 4,000 liters, the LifeStraw was already one of the best survival-focused pieces of outdoor gear anyone could have. Now, with a handsome redesign, it's also something you might want to show off while you're out on the trails.
Made from Dyneema, a synthetic material that's light enough to float on water but as much as 15x stronger than steel by weight, Hyperlite Mountain Gear's G.O.A.T. Tote was definitely appropriately named. But now it comes in a 70L version, making it perhaps the best catch-all bag for all your outdoor adventures from the mountains to the oceans.
If you're hoping to get yourself in tip-top shape for bathing suit season, the Hydrow smart home rower is one of the best low-impact, high-intensity home gym devices around. With a bevy of features that include guided programs, stat tracking, personal coaching and a clever combination of both cardio and strength training, the Hydrow is an easy, effective, efficient all-in-one fitness solution.
Known for its timeless boat-friendly footwear, Sperry has taken a step into modernity with the surprisingly interesting and stylish Cutwater Deck Boots you see here. They're made from hydrophobic materials, have cushy molded foam insoles for all-day comfort, boast all-weather outsoles that are grippy even in the pouring rain and so much more. If you're a sail-person, these shoes are for you.
Though it looks like a windbreaker or a simple rain shell, LifeLabs' WarmLife Jacket is actually insulated for cold-weather wear — using a breathable metallic nano-coating that reflects radiant body heat directly back onto the skin to give you feather warmth without the feathers. That also means its lightweight, doesn't mess with your range of motion and looks about as minimalist and stylish as possible.