These Are 10 of Our Favorite Products of March 2022, as Chosen by Our Editors

After what feels like two straight years of winter (thanks, pandemic), the spring of 2022 is officially here. And while the weather is still chilly across large swaths of the Northern Hemisphere, we've also seen the mercury rise a bit — and it only promises to keep rising as we inch closer and closer to summertime. That means many of us have already started preparing to get back outside in some way, shape or form both big and small.

For some, that means picking out some patio furniture to help get our backyards back in shape for hosting company, especially in the form of sunny kickbacks and outdoor dinners (grilling season is very much upon us). For others, it means re-upping our camping and outdoor gear for wilderness adventures. And then, of course, there are some old standard classics, like new equipment for spring cleaning and fitness machines to help us get our bodies back in shape for the upcoming bathing suit season. Clearly, this March has been about renewal, reemergence and looking forward to the future. And these are the products that are helping us get there.