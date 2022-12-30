These Are 10 of Our Favorite Products of December 2022, as Chosen by Our Editors

The end of 2022 is finally upon us. And while most of us are probably breathing a little sigh of relief, especially now that the holiday shopping season is coming to a close, many are also probably looking forward to what comes next in 2023. With the sun coming over that horizon, it should come as no surprise that the most popular products of December are a pretty mixed bag.

We've got fitness gear and apparel for the New-Year-new-you crowd, stylish clothing for anyone and everyone looking to give their wardrobe a much-needed refresh, some home goods (like whiskey glasses and a handy meat thermometer) to keep the good times rolling and even some kitchen gear and vacuums to keep the house in order. Check out our selection below; we're willing to bet there's something here that speaks to you, too.