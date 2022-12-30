Today's Top Stories
These Are 10 of Our Favorite Products of December 2022, as Chosen by Our Editors

With a healthy mix of fitness, food, style, home, travel gear and more, this year is ending on a strong note.

By Sean Tirman
collage of a man wearing a button down fleece, a man weightlifting, and a person checking the temperature on a steak in a cast iron skillet
Courtesy

The end of 2022 is finally upon us. And while most of us are probably breathing a little sigh of relief, especially now that the holiday shopping season is coming to a close, many are also probably looking forward to what comes next in 2023. With the sun coming over that horizon, it should come as no surprise that the most popular products of December are a pretty mixed bag.

We've got fitness gear and apparel for the New-Year-new-you crowd, stylish clothing for anyone and everyone looking to give their wardrobe a much-needed refresh, some home goods (like whiskey glasses and a handy meat thermometer) to keep the good times rolling and even some kitchen gear and vacuums to keep the house in order. Check out our selection below; we're willing to bet there's something here that speaks to you, too.

Relwen
Relwen Quilted Tanker Jacket
$298 AT HUCKBERRY

Between its quilted construction, thin-yet-toasty-warm insulation, water-resistant exterior and hunting-inspired heritage styling, it's no wonder this became one of the best-selling jackets on Huckberry (and a favorite among our readers). It's also available in six handsome colorways, so you can cater it to your existing wardrobe.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PUFFER JACKETS

Ten Thousand
Ten Thousand Interval Short
Courtesy
$68 AT TEN THOUSAND

Everyone knows that the start of a new year is primetime for kicking off a fitness habit. But you can beat the crowds and get a headstart with these shorts from Ten Thousand — which just so happen to be among the best you can buy (and they topped our own list). Between their comfort, lightness, breathability, durability and more, they'll almost definitely become your new go-to for all your athletic endeavors.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Whiskey Peaks
Whiskey Peaks The Rockies Glasses Set
Now 13% off
$52 AT HUCKBERRY

What goes perfectly with a long holiday with friends and family? A dram or two of whiskey, especially with good company. These ones will do the trick beautifully, but they also make great conversation starters and might just give you a little inspiration, courtesy of the accurate topographical maps found at their bases. Cheers to new adventures!

READ ABOUT THE BEST WHISKEY GLASSES

ThermoWorks
ThermoWorks Thermapen One Thermometer
Now 25% off
$74 AT THERMOWORKS

With 555 reviews and a perfect 5-star score, this meat thermometer is a must-have for casual cooks and grill masters alike. It can give you dead-on accurate temperatures (with a variance of under 0.5 degrees) in a second or less, it has a handy backlight for extra visibility and it comes with a five-year warranty. If you like steak and you don't have this bad boy, it's time to change that.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PRO-LEVEL GRILLING GEAR

Therabody
Therabody Theragun Pro Percussive Massager
Now 33% off
$399 AT THERABODY

While professional massage definitely helps with muscle soreness and recovery, most of us can't afford the investment in either money or time. However, you can still get the same benefits by using the Theragun Pro, which is used by professional athletes around the world to help soothe tenderness and speed up their ability to get back out there. Get one for yourself and you'll see those same benefits.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASSAGE GUNS

Storz & Bickel Mighty Portable Vaporizer
Courtesy
$349 AT VAPOR.COM

The Mighty is a legendary weed vape, known for its high amounts of both power and precision. However, it isn't exactly travel-friendly. This version packs all that good stuff into a device that's much more capable of being brought along with you on your adventures and sacrifices... virtually nothing.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEED VAPES

Astorflex
Astorflex Greenflex Chukka Boot
$195 AT HUCKBERRY

Everyone should own a sturdy, stylish pair of chukkas, and these ones fit the bill perfectly. They're made from soft European leather, boast 100% rubber soles, and they were responsibly constructed by hand in northern Italy by a family that's been making them for six generations. The real question you should be asking is why you haven't gotten a pair already.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHUKKA BOOTS

Dyson
Dyson V8 Absolute Stick Vacuum
Now 36% off
$290 AT DYSON

A vacuum is just a vacuum, right? Well, not if its this Dyson, which is cordless and maneuverable enough to get into every nook and cranny in your house. And it has a powerful battery, which will keep it at full power even when its getting low — meaning you don't have to worry about losing suction. It can even handle pet hair.

READ OUR COMPLETE GUIDE TO DYSON

L.L.Bean
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Wool Blend Shirt Jacket in Treeline
Now 34% off
$99 AT TODD SNYDER

Even in the bleak mid-winter, there are still some days when a full-on parka might be a bit too warm. This shirt jacket, made from a versatile and durable wool-nylon blend, is perfect for just such days. It doesn't hurt, either, that it was made in collaboration between two of the most legendary heritage apparel brands around.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHIRT JACKETS

Dakine
Dakine Fall Line Ski Roller Bag
$165 AT REI

Not only does this bag top our guide to travel ski bags, but it's actually the most popular one on our list by a pretty wide margin. And that's not some accident — this bag is lightweight, durable, capable, convenient... the list just goes on and on. If you're looking to hit some fresh pow this winter season, this is the bag that'll get you there.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SKI BAGS

