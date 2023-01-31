These Are 10 of Our Favorite Products of January 2023, as Chosen by Our Editors

We're a month into 2023, and so far we've spent the new year sticking to our resolutions, whether that's revamping your wardrobe, hitting the gym more or establishing a better morning routine. For many, a new year means clearing out the clutter of the past and deciding what's worth saving, from clothing to kitchen appliances. And if you're looking for new investments, luckily our editors have been hard at work finding the best of the best products that are either surprisingly affordable or worth the splurge.

Heal your gut with a three-in-one supplement, hit the gym with the best, newly updated shoes or trim down your EDC with a stylish microblade. From the best bong you can buy to a convenient coffee maker to a timeless, TV-famous jacket, these are some of our favorites of 2023 so far.