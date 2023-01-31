Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

These Are 10 of Our Favorite Products of January 2023, as Chosen by Our Editors

From a jacket from 'Yellowstone' to a guilt-free pod coffee maker, our editors have all the products you need to know to start the new year.

By Grace Cooper
best products of january 2023
Courtesy

We're a month into 2023, and so far we've spent the new year sticking to our resolutions, whether that's revamping your wardrobe, hitting the gym more or establishing a better morning routine. For many, a new year means clearing out the clutter of the past and deciding what's worth saving, from clothing to kitchen appliances. And if you're looking for new investments, luckily our editors have been hard at work finding the best of the best products that are either surprisingly affordable or worth the splurge.

Heal your gut with a three-in-one supplement, hit the gym with the best, newly updated shoes or trim down your EDC with a stylish microblade. From the best bong you can buy to a convenient coffee maker to a timeless, TV-famous jacket, these are some of our favorites of 2023 so far.

Filson Tin Cloth Short Lined Cruiser Jacket
Filson
$350 AT FILSON

If you've been watching Yellowstone at all and admiring the jackets from afar, then here's a tip for you: you can find Rip Wheeler's go-to outerwear at Filson. This jacket is made of waxed Tin Cloth with a water-resistant oil finish and a classic, rugged design.

WHERE TO GET THE JACKETS FROM YELLOWSTONE

Honest Capsule Water Pipe
Honest
$175 AT SMOKEHONEST.COM

As the best bong you can buy, this one is dishwasher-safe, shatter-resistant and modular, which means you can easily take it apart for cleaning or make it more compact for storage. There's even a built-in magnet for keeping your lighter handy at all times.

THESE ARE THE BEST BONGS

Nike Metcon 8
Nike
$130 AT NIKE

A new update to our favorite gym shoe brings you a reworked, more durable upper and structured, comfortable midsole foam. The Nike Metcon 8s are better for short sprints and agility training but are still a great buy if you're in the market for new training shoes.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE NIKE METCON

The Bruvi Bundle
Bruvi
$298 AT BRUVI.COM

Although the mention of single-serve coffee machines likely brings to mind a Keurig, Bruvi's pod-based coffee maker offers lots of customization, a beautiful design and (most importantly) better coffee. Plus, the pods are biodegradable and won't release microplastics into the environment.

READ OUR REVIEW OF BRUVI'S COFFEE MAKER

Wesn x Glidr The Microblade
$110 AT WESN.COM

This tiny blade is a limited edition release from Wesn and Glidr with intricate carved details and four bright colorways. At 2.25 inches closed (it's 1.5 inches bigger when opened), it's small enough for everyday carrying, even on your keychain.

READ MORE ABOUT THE WESN X GLIDR MICROBLADE

Burrow Block Nomad Sofa
Burrown
$1,595 AT BURROW

Thanks to its customizable, modular design, easy assembly and fair price, Burrow's Nomad Sofa is the best you can buy. One of our editors put it to the test, from delivery through assembly, and found that it was comfortable, stylish and well-built.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE NOMAD SOFA

Blundstone #1320 Chelsea Boot
Huckberry
$225 AT HUCKBERRY

A new collaboration with Huckberry brings you this exclusive Blundstone boot. These Chelsea boots have a removable footbed (and even come with extras to give your shoes a longer life), plus the classic style is easy to slip on and go.

READ MORE ABOUT BLUNDSTONE AND HUCKBERRY

Polaroid P3 Music Player
Amazon
$190 AT AMAZON

Polaroid's first venture into the audio sphere brings us a colorful, retro boombox lookalike — but it's so much more. It's a portable Bluetooth speaker that's well-built, comes with a fun design and is available in five colors.

WHY WE'RE OBSESSED WITH POLAROID'S NEW SPEAKER

Ritual Synbiotic+
Ritual
$54 AT RITUAL.COM

This three-in-one supplement includes prebiotics, probiotics and postbiotics to heal your gut. We put it to the test and found that it lived up to the hype, reducing bloating, increasing energy and more. Plus, while pricey, it's a lot cheaper than a daily kombucha.

WE TRIED THE SYNBIOTIC+ AND HERE'S WHAT WE THOUGHT

Relwen Windzip Hoodie
Huckberry
$298 AT HUCKBERRY

A great jacket for those in-between weather days, this hoodie is water-resistant, lightweight and stuffed with 60-gram down-alternative filling. It has a zipper and snaps for secure closure and a timeless design that will last as long as the jacket itself.

THESE ARE THE BEST PUFFER JACKETS YOU CAN BUY

