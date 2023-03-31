Today's Top Stories
These Are 10 of Our Favorite Products of March 2023, as Chosen by Our Editors

From a sci-fi lovers dream watch to an editor-approved custom cologne, these are the products our team recommends as we head into spring.

By Grace Cooper
collage of a mattress in a bedroom, a man wearing a watch with his hand in a pocket, and a person stirring a spoon in a coffee cup
Saatva, Hamilton, NotNeutral

Whether you're experiencing sunny days and warmer temps or maybe just a little bit less snow on the ground, spring has sprung. For us, that means the return of seasonal activities, like spending more time on our patios, weekend travels and hosting grill nights. From trying out a new summery collection of iced teas to welcoming one of our favorite vapes back in stock, our team of editors has been pretty busy testing and recommending products all month long.

Whether you're shopping for a new mattress, an editor-favorite mug, some stylish denim, a rugged duffle, or a durable patio set, you've come to the right place. Here are all the top products of the month, including some long-time reader favorites and editor-reviewed new releases.

G Pen Dash Vaporizer
$70 AT GPEN.COM

A conduction vape compatible with dry herb, the G Pen Dash is our favorite budget-friendly option, especially for beginners. It's small aluminum alloy body is discreet and portable, plus the controls are easy to use. We've seen the Dash sell out before and it only recently came back in stock, so be sure to score one while you can.

THESE ARE OUR FAVORITE VAPES

Filson Twill Small Duffle Bag
Filson
$475 AT FILSON

One of our favorites from Filson, this editor-reviewed duffle has a rugged, lightly waxed 100 percent cotton exterior that's resistant to water and abrasions. Its 33-liter capacity makes it only a little bit bigger than a backpack, but it makes up for it with the convenience of its undivided interior pocket. At almost $500, it's a steep price for a smaller duffle, but its hardy made-in-the-US construction is sure to last for years.

READ OUR FULL REVIEW OF THE DUFFLE BAG

Saatva Classic Mattress
$16,695 AT SAATVA

Sleep Awareness Week has come and gone, but it's still always a good time to invest in a new mattress. The Saatva Classic is our all-time favorite mattress, featuring a luxurious pillow top, excellent edge support, three firmness levels and more. Plus, the brand offers free delivery, a 150-day trial and a 15-year warranty.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESSES

NotNeutral Pico Large Latte Cup
$16 AT NOTNEUTRAL.COM

If your daily cup of joe is the highlight of your morning, then you know the value of a great mug. This editor-favorite mug sports an elegant, minimalist mid-century design. Despite its angular handle, it feels quite comfortable in your hand, and you can even opt for an added saucer and spoon for the full experience.

READ MORE ABOUT THIS EDITOR-FAVORITE MUG

Patagonia Men's Diamond Quilted Bomber Hoody
Patagonia
$179 AT PATAGONIA

Like all of Patagonia's gear and apparel, this hooded bomber is made to last. With a lining of recycled polyester taffeta and filled with 80-gram Thermogreen recycled polyester, this jacket is warm, windproof and water-resistant. Plus the quilted pattern is undeniably stylish and comes in five colorways.

THESE ARE OUR FAVORITE BOMBER JACKETS

Khaki Field Murph 38mm
$895 AT HAMILTONWATCH.COM

Born as a movie prop for Interstellar, this watch's beautiful design and intriguing backstory make it a perfect functional collectible for you or the sci-fi-lover in your life. The clean — you'll notice the lack of a date dial — and versatile design is great for everyday wear as well as special occasions.

READ MORE ABOUT THIS ICONIC WATCH

Olfactory NYC Custom Scent
$85 AT OLFACTORYNYC.COM

If you're still on the hunt for your signature scent, a custom cologne might be just the thing — especially at less than $100. The New York-based brand Olfactory NYC guides you through a three-step process to create your custom scent based on different fragrance combinations. One of our editors gave it a whirl and concluded that it was a convenient, affordable way to get a semi-custom scent straight to your door.

READ OUR REVIEW OF OLFACTORY NYC'S CUSTOM COLOGNE

Burrow Relay Outdoor 3-Piece Sofa
Now 15% off
$2,120 AT BURROW

The maker of one of our favorite sofas has recently expanded into outdoor furniture. This modular, three-piece sofa has a frame of rust-free galvanized steel outfitted with quick-drying cushions that won't fade in the sun. The DTC brand's outdoor collection comes just in time for warmer weather, but if you want to prep for rainy days just shop Burrow's custom-fitted outdoor furniture covers too.

READ ABOUT BURROW'S NEW OUTDOOR FURNITURE COLLECTION

Flint and Tinder Bone Button Western Shirt
Huckberry
$158 AT HUCKBERRY

If you haven't jumped on The Last of Us bandwagon yet, there's still time to enjoy the show and Pedro Pascals iconic wardrobe — you can even shop it, including this simple, rugged denim shirt. Unfortunately, the original wrangler shirt that Joel wears in the show is sold out, but this Flint and Tinder alternative will do the trick.

HERE'S EVERYTHING PEDRO PASCAL WHERES IN 'THE LAST OF US'

Liquid Death Iced Black Tea, 8-Pack
Liquid Death
$16 AT AMAZON

The bold beverage brand Liquid Death has a new offering on the shelves: iced tea. Available in three flavors — Grim Leafer, Rest in Peach and Armless Palmer — the teas are sweet yet low-calorie at only 20 calories a can and include a small amount of caffeine.

READ MORE ABOUT LIQUID DEATH'S NEW ICED TEA

