Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: Your Chance to Buy the Watch from Tenet, This Week's Automotive News & More

hamilton below zero
Hamilton

Be a Hero with Hamilton’s Limited Edition ‘Tenet’ Watch
hamilton below zero tenet watch
Hamilton

When it comes to watches and Hollywood history, Hamilton is at the forefront with more than 500 appearances in movies and TV shows since 1932. The brand's timepieces have played an integral role on screen and have inspired audiences worldwide. To name a few of the brand's accomplishments, Hamilton created "The Murph" for Christopher Nolan's Interstellar and a clock for the iconic sci-fi film 2001: A Space Odyssey — which went on to inspire the world's first digital watch. Now in 2020, Hamilton's done it again with a custom prop watch featured in Tenet (available on DVD, Blu-ray, 4K and VOD), which is based on the made-for-action Khaki Navy BeLOWZERO. While the unique prop watch was only made for the silver screen, you can own a special-edition of the Khaki Navy BeLOWZERO based on that watch — released to celebrate Christopher Nolan's blockbuster. Cased in lightweight titanium, the watch features a blue- or red-tipped second hand as a reference to key colors in the film. Each color version is limited to 888 pieces — a clever nod to the movie's palindrome title. Whether you're looking to treat yourself or find the perfect present for a loved one, you can't go wrong with this incredibly unique watch by the masters at Hamilton.

The Best Computer Speakers to Upgrade Your Laptop or Desktop
best computer speakers
Audioengine

A set of computer speakers is an easy (and relatively affordable) way of upgrading the audio quality of your desktop or laptop.

All the Automotive News You Missed This Week That You Should Know About
frozen ford bronco with santa
Bronco Nation

Santa Claus digs the Bronco. The first electric camper van is coming soon. And check out this incredible wood Ford Ranger Raptor model.

Our 50 Most Popular Guides of 2020
most shopped mega
Courtesy

Experts forecast that U.S. consumers will spend nearly $710 billion online in 2020 (an 18 percent increase). For Gear Patrol readers, that meant increased interest in office chairs, home-fitness equipment and, of course, face masks.

13 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week
style releases 1217
Courtesy

Collab sunglasses, comfy hoodies and sleek new watches — this week's style drops will make you want to do some holiday shopping for yourself.

Toyota Wants a Hybrid or EV Powertrain for Every Model by 2025, Report Says
toyota rav4 prime
Toyota

A report says Toyota is planning for hybrid options on every vehicle by 2025 — including trucks and SUVs like the Tundra and 4Runner.

Your FSA Is About to Expire; Here Are 10 Ways to Use It Before It Runs Out
fsa is about to expire gear patrol full lead
Hims

Most flexible spending accounts operate on a “use it or lose it” basis, so you might as well stock up on these products while you can.

Winston Churchill and Napoleon’s Favorite Soap Is a Perfect Stocking Stuffer
herbaria brown windsor soap
Herbaria

Get you some $6 soap fit for conquerors, prime ministers and royalty alike.

6 New Tech Products That Should Be on Your Radar This Week
best new tech
Courtesy

It's nearly Christmas but that hasn't stopped the product announcements. We've rounded up the top gadget releases of the week.

Volkswagen’s Sexy Future Electric Car May Win Over the Skeptics
vw idvizzion concept
Volkswagen

VW has a sleek and sophisticated electric car coming. It should offer nearly 400 miles of range, and you'll be able to get a wagon.

