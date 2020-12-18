Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.
When it comes to watches and Hollywood history, Hamilton is at the forefront with more than 500 appearances in movies and TV shows since 1932. The brand's timepieces have played an integral role on screen and have inspired audiences worldwide. To name a few of the brand's accomplishments, Hamilton created "The Murph" for Christopher Nolan's Interstellar and a clock for the iconic sci-fi film 2001: A Space Odyssey — which went on to inspire the world's first digital watch. Now in 2020, Hamilton's done it again with a custom prop watch featured in Tenet (available on DVD, Blu-ray, 4K and VOD), which is based on the made-for-action Khaki Navy BeLOWZERO. While the unique prop watch was only made for the silver screen, you can own a special-edition of the Khaki Navy BeLOWZERO based on that watch — released to celebrate Christopher Nolan's blockbuster. Cased in lightweight titanium, the watch features a blue- or red-tipped second hand as a reference to key colors in the film. Each color version is limited to 888 pieces — a clever nod to the movie's palindrome title. Whether you're looking to treat yourself or find the perfect present for a loved one, you can't go wrong with this incredibly unique watch by the masters at Hamilton.
A set of computer speakers is an easy (and relatively affordable) way of upgrading the audio quality of your desktop or laptop.
Santa Claus digs the Bronco. The first electric camper van is coming soon. And check out this incredible wood Ford Ranger Raptor model.
Experts forecast that U.S. consumers will spend nearly $710 billion online in 2020 (an 18 percent increase). For Gear Patrol readers, that meant increased interest in office chairs, home-fitness equipment and, of course, face masks.
Collab sunglasses, comfy hoodies and sleek new watches — this week's style drops will make you want to do some holiday shopping for yourself.
A report says Toyota is planning for hybrid options on every vehicle by 2025 — including trucks and SUVs like the Tundra and 4Runner.
Most flexible spending accounts operate on a “use it or lose it” basis, so you might as well stock up on these products while you can.
Get you some $6 soap fit for conquerors, prime ministers and royalty alike.
It's nearly Christmas but that hasn't stopped the product announcements. We've rounded up the top gadget releases of the week.
VW has a sleek and sophisticated electric car coming. It should offer nearly 400 miles of range, and you'll be able to get a wagon.