13 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week

Collab sunglasses, comfy hoodies and sleek new watches — this week's style drops will make you want to do some holiday shopping for yourself.

By Zen Love and John Zientek
style releases 1217
Courtesy

As the year comes to a close, holiday shopping is in full swing. But that doesn't mean brands are slowing their output. This week saw several notable collabs released and a number of new high-end, limited-edition watches. The offerings are unique — and there's definitely something for everybody — so don't miss out.

Unimatic U4 Modello Quatro Watch

steel watch on nylon strap
Unimatic

Italian boutique brand Unimatic's newest watch family offers the brand's established design language but in a reduced case of only 40mm (compared to 41.5mm). The bezel looks much like that on the dive watch, but it's bare of any markings and fixed in place rather than rotating. It's still dive-ready with a 300m water-resistance rating and powered by a Seiko automatic movement.

Price: ~$520

Akila for Mister Green Lo-Fi V1.2

style releases 1217
Courtesy

The original Akila x Mister Green collab was one of the best style products of the year. The collection sold out quickly, but for those who missed it the first time around, it's back (and even better) with a subtle update: each frame piece is made with slightly different acetate. Check it out at Akila or Mister Green.

Price: $110

Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Mil-Spec Watch for Hodinkee

black dive watch
Blancpain

Blancpain and Hodinkee teamed up to create a limited edition (250 examples) Fifty Fathoms dive watch based on a historical model. With a 40mm case, it's a significantly smaller than the standard Fifty Fathoms and wonderfully proportioned. It's currently sold out, but if you're willing to pay above retail, you can find one on the secondary market.

Price: $14,400

Merch 4 Relief x Night + Market Big City Sweatshirt

style releases 1217
Courtesy

Support L.A.'s home for incredible Thai food and natural wine with this dope sweatshirt. Made from a cotton-poly blend, it is pre-shrunk and features a standard fit. Due to the "Sunset" tie-dye, each sweatshirt is unique — act fast!

Price: $60

Tockr C-47 Skeleton "Hugo" Blue Watch

style releases 1217
Courtesy

Tockr got the one thing right that almost everybody gets wrong when making a skeletonized watch: they maintained reasonable contrast and legibility. That means you can appreciate the cool Swiss mechanical movement and read the time. Win-win.

Price: $1,899

Steven Alan Wool Double Pocket Shirt Jacket

style releases 1217
Courtesy

This work shirt is made from deadstock American-made wool. With a slightly oversized fit — ideal for layering — it features two large chest pockets and comes in sizes S through XL.

Price: $295

Omega De Ville Trésor Orbis Watch

blue watch on pattern background
Omega

Omega's dressy and elegant Trésor got a couple of special limited edition models to highlight its work with Orbis, which helps fight avoidable blindness and supports children undergoing eye surgery. The Orbis teddy bear logo appears on the dial subtly at 6 o'clock.

Price: $6,500

Darryl Brown DB Gym Hoodie

style releases 1217
Courtesy

Made from 12-ounce fleece-back cross-weave cotton, this sweatshirt has a unique design featuring a single panel front. It has an oversized hood, it’s made in the USA and it comes in Coyote Brown and Vintage Black.

Price: $145

H. Moser & Cie. Pioneer Center Seconds "Cure ALS" Watch

style releases 1217
Courtesy

Independent brand H. Moser & Cie. is supporting research of ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) with a limited-edition version of its Pioneer Center Seconds watch as well as an even higher-end ($55,000) tourbillon version.

Price: $16,000

District Vision x Our Legacy Theo Membrane Shell

style releases 1217
Courtesy

This collab jacket is made from waterproof Japanese fabric with a three-layer membrane. The packable design features a half-zip, rear vent and Yin Yang / DV print logo.

Price: ~$269

Vacheron Constantin x Mr Porter Fiftysix Day-Date Petrol Blue

style releases 1217
Courtesy

Prestigious Swiss watchmaker Vacheron Constantin has released a limited-edition version of its retro inspired day-date model with a new "petrol blue and sepia brown" dial and strap (respectively). This model is limited to just 30 examples and available only through the online mens retailer Mr Porter.

Price: $17,400

Cactus Store International Opuntioid Society Hooded Sweatshirt

style releases 1217
Courtesy

Made in Los Angeles from extra-heavy 14-ounce cotton, this sweatshirt features cactus embroidery on the chest. "Like the music of lutenist John Dowland, Opuntias are about as under-appreciated as their beauty is sublime," the description reads. "Except to those noble few, who view their stoic indifference to extremophilic life in the desert, as a holy vow of poverty. For such was this garment made, to be a hermit monk’s habit."

Price: $115

Noah x Peter Tosh Long Sleeve Equal Rights Tee

style releases 1217
Courtesy

100 percent of the profits from this tee will be split equally between the Peter Tosh Foundation and Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp. According to Noah, "The Peter Tosh Foundation's most urgent focus is on criminal justice and prison reform, particularly as related to marijuana offenses. Both the Foundation's mission and McIntosh’s fire for advocacy has been profoundly influenced by the plight of her brother (and Tosh’s son), Jawara McIntosh, who passed away this year after being severely beaten and permanently disabled in 2017 while serving a six-month sentence for cannabis-related charges in the United States."

Price: $52

The Best Style Deals of the Week

Ermenegildo Zegna Square Sunglasses
Ermenegildo Zegna Square Sunglasses
Ermenegildo Zegna nordstromrack.com
$310 $100 (67% off)
It's time to upgrade your Wayfarers.

Anonymous Ism Itazime Dye Crew
Anonymous Ism Itazime Dye Crew
Anonymous Ism eastdane.com
$32 $26 (20% off)
Cool Japanese socks for less.

Ugg Neumel Flex Boot
Ugg Neumel Flex Boot
UGG nordstromrack.com
$130 $80 (38% off)
Pull-on coziness for your feet.

Topo Designs Watch Cap
Topo Designs Watch Cap
Topo Designs huckberry.com
$22 $18 (18% off)
A stocking stuffer or gift for yourself.

Goldwin Down Cardigan Jacket
Goldwin Down Cardigan Jacket
Goldwin ssense.com
$400 $172 (57% off)
Is your old puffer jacket seeming less puffy?

Drake's Merino Crinkle Scarf
Drake's Merino Crinkle Scarf
Drake's toddsnyder.com
$195 $149 (23% off)
Todd Snyder's sale scarf selection has the perfect gift for you or someone else.

Levi's Vintage Clothing Bay Meadows Sweatshirt
Levi's Vintage Clothing Bay Meadows Sweatshirt
Levi's ssense.com
$165 $89 (46% off)
A classic crew neck at a solid price.

Knickerbocker Truckee Jacket
Knickerbocker Truckee Jacket
Knickerbocker huckberry.com
$255 $105 (59% off)
"Variations on a Theme by Levi's"

Todd Snyder + Champion Heavyweight Hoodie
Todd Snyder + Champion Heavyweight Hoodie
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
$138 $99 (28% off)
Serious savings on one of our favorite hoodies.

Todd Snyder Wool Plaid Hat
Todd Snyder Wool Plaid Hat
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
$58 $24 (58% off)

Is your hat ready for winter?

Kreis Caymantail Belt
Kreis Caymantail Belt
Kreis toddsnyder.com
$325 $154 (52% off)
No Country for Old Men.

Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
Timex toddsnyder.com
$158 $129 (18% off)
A cool 41mm.

Barbour x Norse Projects Wax Ursula Jacket
Barbour x Norse Projects Wax Ursula Jacket
Barbour ssense.com
$760 $388 (49% off)
Weatherproof style, reimagined.

Adidas Craig Green Kontuur III Sneakers
Adidas Craig Green Kontuur III Sneakers
adidas eastdane.com
$220 $154 (30% off)
Not your typical trainers.

Billy Reid Bellow Pocket Blazer
Billy Reid Bellow Pocket Blazer
Billy Reid nordstromrack.com
$595 $72 (87% off)

Now's the best time to invest in a good blazer.

NN07 Glen Crew Neck Sweater
NN07 Glen Crew Neck Sweater
NN07 nordstromrack.com
$144 $70 (51% off)
Step-up your layering game.

J.Crew Wallace & Barnes Double-Knee Carpenter Pant
J.Crew Wallace & Barnes Double-Knee Carpenter Pant
J.Crew jcrew.com
$128 $39 (70% off)
Double knees for over half off.

Saint Laurent Aviator Sunglasses
Saint Laurent Aviator Sunglasses
Saint Laurent nordstromrack.com
$380 $120 (68% off)
Not your dad's Ray-Bans.

Levi's Lined Trucker Jacket
Levi's Lined Trucker Jacket
Levi's nordstromrack.com
$98 $40 (59% off)
Your favorite jacket, winterized.

Steve Madden Evanne Buckle Sandal
Steve Madden Evanne Buckle Sandal
Steve Madden nordstromrack.com
$50 $30 (40% off)
Pair with chunky socks until summer.

Herringbone Denim Chore Coat
Herringbone Denim Chore Coat
Madewell madewell.com
$148 $74 (50% off)
Your new favorite coat.

Tom Ford Clubmaster Sunglasses
Tom Ford Clubmaster Sunglasses
Tom Ford nordstromrack.com
$560 $160 (71% off)
Ray-Bans but classier.

Todd Snyder Italian Cashmere Pocket T-Shirt
Todd Snyder Italian Cashmere Pocket T-Shirt
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
$298 $164 (44% off)
When you want something lighter than a sweater.

F. Hammann for Todd Snyder Shoe Shine Kit
F. Hammann for Todd Snyder Shoe Shine Kit
F. Hammann toddsnyder.com
$98 $64 (34% off)
Essential maintenance tools for your shoes.

Todd Snyder Lightweight Classic Sweatpant
Todd Snyder Lightweight Classic Sweatpant
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
$118 $64 (45% off)
Invest in your comfort.

Onio Michael Space Dye Hoodie
Onio Michael Space Dye Hoodie
Onia huckberry.com
$110 $55 (50% off)
For those who like texture.

Gucci Aviator Sunglasses
Gucci Aviator Sunglasses
GUCCI nordstromrack.com
$305 $140 (54% off)
Can't see her with this pitch black Gucci frames on...

Engineered Garments Velvet Leopard Tote
Engineered Garments Velvet Leopard Tote
Engineered Garments ssense.com
$90 $51 (43% off)
A different kind of reusable grocery bag.

Yuketen Blucher Kiltie Shoe
Yuketen Blucher Kiltie Shoe
Yuketen urbanoutfitters.com
$484 $360 (26% off)
These shoes are wild.

Uniqlo Fleece Jacket
Uniqlo Fleece Jacket
Uniqlo uniqlo.com
$30 $20 (33% off)
Drop a Jackson on this fleece jacket.

Riverside Tool & Dye Ripstop Tote Bag
Riverside Tool & Dye Ripstop Tote Bag
Riverside Tool & Dye urbanoutfitters.com
$60 $40 (33% off)
Your reusable bags don't have to be boring.

Snow Peak Takibi Duck Pants
Snow Peak Takibi Duck Pants
Snow Peak
$355 $170 (52% off)
Fire-resistant work pants from Japan. 

Wacko Maria x Carhartt Chase Beanie
Wacko Maria x Carhartt Chase Beanie
ssense.com
$45 $38 (16% off)
A subtle twist on a classic.

Timex MK1 Chrono Watch
Timex MK1 Chrono Watch
TIMEX nordstromrack.com
$119 $60 (49% off)
40mm of goodness.

Battenwear Battenpack
Battenwear Battenpack
endclothing.com
$189 $125 (34% off)

A throwback bag, made in America.

Barbour Ashby Jacket
Barbour Ashby Jacket
Barbour endclothing.com
$415 $185 (55% off)
An iconic jacket for a steal.

J.Crew Cashmere Hat
J.Crew Cashmere Hat
J.Crew jcrew.com
$70 $24 (66% off)
A cashmere beanie for 24 bucks? Get this before they realize what they've done. 

