13 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week

As the year comes to a close, holiday shopping is in full swing. But that doesn't mean brands are slowing their output. This week saw several notable collabs released and a number of new high-end, limited-edition watches. The offerings are unique — and there's definitely something for everybody — so don't miss out.

Unimatic U4 Modello Quatro Watch

Italian boutique brand Unimatic's newest watch family offers the brand's established design language but in a reduced case of only 40mm (compared to 41.5mm). The bezel looks much like that on the dive watch, but it's bare of any markings and fixed in place rather than rotating. It's still dive-ready with a 300m water-resistance rating and powered by a Seiko automatic movement.

Price: ~$520

Akila for Mister Green Lo-Fi V1.2

The original Akila x Mister Green collab was one of the best style products of the year. The collection sold out quickly, but for those who missed it the first time around, it's back (and even better) with a subtle update: each frame piece is made with slightly different acetate. Check it out at Akila or Mister Green.

Price: $110

Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Mil-Spec Watch for Hodinkee

Blancpain and Hodinkee teamed up to create a limited edition (250 examples) Fifty Fathoms dive watch based on a historical model. With a 40mm case, it's a significantly smaller than the standard Fifty Fathoms and wonderfully proportioned. It's currently sold out, but if you're willing to pay above retail, you can find one on the secondary market.

Price: $14,400

Merch 4 Relief x Night + Market Big City Sweatshirt

Support L.A.'s home for incredible Thai food and natural wine with this dope sweatshirt. Made from a cotton-poly blend, it is pre-shrunk and features a standard fit. Due to the "Sunset" tie-dye, each sweatshirt is unique — act fast!

Price: $60

Tockr C-47 Skeleton "Hugo" Blue Watch

Tockr got the one thing right that almost everybody gets wrong when making a skeletonized watch: they maintained reasonable contrast and legibility. That means you can appreciate the cool Swiss mechanical movement and read the time. Win-win.

Price: $1,899

Steven Alan Wool Double Pocket Shirt Jacket

This work shirt is made from deadstock American-made wool. With a slightly oversized fit — ideal for layering — it features two large chest pockets and comes in sizes S through XL.

Price: $295

Omega De Ville Trésor Orbis Watch

Omega's dressy and elegant Trésor got a couple of special limited edition models to highlight its work with Orbis, which helps fight avoidable blindness and supports children undergoing eye surgery. The Orbis teddy bear logo appears on the dial subtly at 6 o'clock.

Price: $6,500

Darryl Brown DB Gym Hoodie

Made from 12-ounce fleece-back cross-weave cotton, this sweatshirt has a unique design featuring a single panel front. It has an oversized hood, it’s made in the USA and it comes in Coyote Brown and Vintage Black.

Price: $145

H. Moser & Cie. Pioneer Center Seconds "Cure ALS" Watch

Independent brand H. Moser & Cie. is supporting research of ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) with a limited-edition version of its Pioneer Center Seconds watch as well as an even higher-end ($55,000) tourbillon version.

Price: $16,000

District Vision x Our Legacy Theo Membrane Shell

This collab jacket is made from waterproof Japanese fabric with a three-layer membrane. The packable design features a half-zip, rear vent and Yin Yang / DV print logo.

Price: ~$269

Vacheron Constantin x Mr Porter Fiftysix Day-Date Petrol Blue

Prestigious Swiss watchmaker Vacheron Constantin has released a limited-edition version of its retro inspired day-date model with a new "petrol blue and sepia brown" dial and strap (respectively). This model is limited to just 30 examples and available only through the online mens retailer Mr Porter.

Price: $17,400

Cactus Store International Opuntioid Society Hooded Sweatshirt

Made in Los Angeles from extra-heavy 14-ounce cotton, this sweatshirt features cactus embroidery on the chest. "Like the music of lutenist John Dowland, Opuntias are about as under-appreciated as their beauty is sublime," the description reads. "Except to those noble few, who view their stoic indifference to extremophilic life in the desert, as a holy vow of poverty. For such was this garment made, to be a hermit monk’s habit."

Price: $115

Noah x Peter Tosh Long Sleeve Equal Rights Tee

100 percent of the profits from this tee will be split equally between the Peter Tosh Foundation and Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp. According to Noah, "The Peter Tosh Foundation's most urgent focus is on criminal justice and prison reform, particularly as related to marijuana offenses. Both the Foundation's mission and McIntosh’s fire for advocacy has been profoundly influenced by the plight of her brother (and Tosh’s son), Jawara McIntosh, who passed away this year after being severely beaten and permanently disabled in 2017 while serving a six-month sentence for cannabis-related charges in the United States."

Price: $52

