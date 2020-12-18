For millions of Americans, COVID-19 didn't just change what we buy — but how we bought it. Experts forecast that U.S. consumers will spend nearly $710 billion online in 2020 (an 18 percent increase). For Gear Patrol readers, that meant increased interest in office chairs, home-fitness equipment and, of course, face masks. Here, our 50 most popular buying guides of the year.

Home

The Best Office Chairs You Can Buy

Starting at just over $100, we've tested nearly 75 desk chairs and narrowed our list of the best down to 19. Whether you're on a budget or looking at a more permanent work-from-home situation, we've got a rec for you.

The Best Sofas & Couches You Can Buy Online

Whether you're into leather, mid-century modern or a good deal, we've pulled nearly 30 of our favorite sofas and couches to window shop.

The Best Mattresses to Buy Online

Upgrading the thing you spend 40 percent of your life perched on is a wise move, pandemic or not.

The Best Desks to Buy Online

Small desks, standing desks, cheap desks, normal desks — there is a desk for every kind of work from home office setup here.

The Best Bed Sheet to Buy Online

We tested dozens and dozens of bed sheets to find the ones that are actually worth buying. Hint: "Egyptian" cotton and high thread counts ain't it.

The Best Reading Chairs You Can Buy Online

For reading, for napping, for minutes spent not working.

Outdoors

The 12 Best Down Jackets of 2021

These top picks for lightweight, innovative down jackets will keep you warm from when the leaves fly until the snow melts next spring.

The 10 Best Rain Jackets of 2020

A lot has changed since heavy, unbreathable plastic rain slickers were standard all-weather apparel; today’s rain jackets are lighter, softer, more breathable, stretchy and more waterproof than ever.

The 10 Best Coolers of 2020

Looking to hide some sandwiches and 85 cans of beer from a bear?

The Best Hiking Boots of 2020

The definitive guide to the best hiking boots available now, with reviews for each boot, plus tips and trivia to know before you buy.

The 12 Best Synthetic Down Jackets of 2021

Synthetic insulation rivals down in warmth and surpasses it in durability and water resistance.

The 10 Best Camping Blankets of 2021

Made using the same functional materials as sleeping bags, camp blankets are perfect for casual camping and fit right in around the house too.



The Best Face Masks from Outdoor Brands

They're bringing technical expertise to a COVID-19 staple, and the results are predictably impressive.

Style & Watches

The Best Lightweight and Breathable Face Masks

Breathe easy and stay cool with these options.

The 18 Best Hoodies for Men

In the world of outerwear, the hoodie embodies versatility. These are the 18 best options for men in both zip-up and pullover styles.

The Best Everyday Face Masks Available Now

Apparel brands are answering the call for face masks in the fight against coronavirus.

The 50 Best Boots for Men

This guide to the best boots for men covers ten categories, including work boots, Chelseas, chukkas and more.

The 17 Best Sweatshirts for Men

The crew neck sweatshirt is perfect for a light summer layer or a winter layering piece. These are the best on the market.

The 12 Best Overshirts Men

An ideal transitional layer, the overshirt will keep you warm on chilly evenings and crisp mornings.

The 21 Best Basic T-Shirts You Can Buy

The best plain t-shirts you can buy, from the multi-packs to the one-off grails.

The 12 Best Jeans for Men

From Everlane's Japanese Stretch Selvedge Denim to Chimala's generously style, these are the best jeans for most guys to wear every day.

The 13 Best Slippers to Wear at Home

From Minnetonka, Ugg, Haflinger and more.

The 5 Best Aluminum Suitcases Worth Your Money

Aluminum carry-ons seem purpose-built for protecting your belongings -- and for making other travelers jealous. Here are the five best.

The 30 Best Affordable Watches Under $1,000

From $80 to a grand, these are the best watches to get when you don’t want to spend a fortune.

10 Important Military Watches from World War II

From the A-11 to the Panerai Radiomir to the little-known A.T.P, we explore the Second World War's horological gems.

The 50 Greatest Watches of All Time

It wasn't easy, but we picked our 50 favorite timepieces and compiled them into an ultimate master list.

The 10 Best New Watches of 2020

Time itself seemed to slow down this year, but these new timepieces are sure to keep you on track.

Fitness

The 12 Best Gym Shorts for Every Kind of Workout

All of the best training and recreation options, none of the jorts.

The Best Gym Shoes for Every Type of Workout

Whether you crave CrossFit, hoist heavy weights or bounce around, there's a sneaker here for you.

The 3 Best At-Home Rowing Machines

Finding the perfect indoor rowing machine for your space can be tricky.

The 18 Best Running Shoes Available Right Now

This list of top performers incorporates recent winners and time-tested standbys to help you find the perfect pair.

The 10 Best Yoga Mats Money Can Buy

Whether you’re a newbie or an expert, these superlative mats will support you through any practice.

The 12 Best Fitness Apps Right Now

Countless apps strive to help make you fitter, stronger, leaner, looser and more relaxed than ever before. Here are our favorites.

Tech

24 Great Vintage Cameras You Can Still Buy

These 24 cult vintage shooters will help you find your creative eye, set you apart from the shutterbug crowd and still produce photos that’ll make your (less talented) friends and family envious.

The Complete Sonos Buying Guide: Every Speaker, Soundbar and Amp Explained

Sonos has been synonymous with wireless speakers for more than a decade. The company basically invented the multi-room category of home audio, starting as a software company in the early 2000s before integrating its Wi-Fi-enabled network into hardware a few years later. Here is everything you need to know about its latest, best-in-class offerings.

5 Gadgets That Clean Your Smartphone For You

You probably aren’t cleaning your smartphone as often as you should. Fortunately, there are devices that specialize in sanitizing your smartphone and other gadgets for you. Instead of using disinfectants or some other liquid to kill your harmful bacteria and germs, they use UV light.

The Best Wireless Headphones for Running and Working Out

Not all headphones work for running or exercising, even if they are wireless. If you have a pair that isn’t sweatproof, there’s a good chance they’ll die on you. And if they don’t fit your ears, well, they’re probably not going to stay in, either. Sport headphones add a new dimension to your workout. So if you often find yourself lifting weights, running on the roads or trails, or doing a total body workout, it’s time to swap out your basic buds for a pair that goes the extra mile.

The Best Turntable and Speaker Combos That Make Vinyl Easy

While true that traditional turntable setups have a lot of moving parts, that’s the nature of the beast — if not vinyl’s main allure. There’s also an easy workaround. These days, a bunch of turntables and speaker systems come with integrated components (like a phono preamplifier or amplifier) and they make listening to vinyl as hassle-free.

The Best Wireless Earbuds of 2020 – Which Is Right for You?

This definitive guide to the best wireless earbuds of 2020 explores everything you need to know before buying your next pair of wireless earbuds, including what to look out for and which options are best.

The Best MagSafe Accessories for the iPhone 12 (So Far)

One of the best things about all the new iPhones is Apple's new MagSafe charging system. In addition to improving charging, MagSafe opens up the door for whole new ecosystem of the accessories that work with the new iPhone models. Apple has already released a number of MagSafe cases, chargers and event a minimalist wallet. But more and more third-party makers are coming out with MagSafe accessories of their own. Here are the best so far.

The 8 Essential iPhone 11 Cases of 2020

When choosing a case for your iPhone, there is no clear-cut “best overall” winner. A lot of it depends on you and how you use and treat your iPhone. Do you want a super-thin case so that your iPhone fits nicely in your pocket? What about a case that add some extra protection? Or do you want a case that doubles your iPhone’s battery life? To make things easier, we’ve picked the best iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro cases in a number of different categories.

The Perfect Apple Desk Setup, Four Ways

No two people work alike — our vocation and habits make sure of that. What most of us can relate to, though, is the need to curate our home or office workstations the way we want. And we’re all dipping our hands into the same pool of devices — computer, mouse, keyboard and speakers — and hoping the right mix will allow us to become our most productive, efficient and creative self. So what to choose?

Food & Drink

The Best Coffee Makers

Testing out coffee makers is fun until you're on your fifth cup and you can't steady your hand anymore. We narrowed down a seemingly endless selection of coffee makers into a list of the six essential brewers that'll cater to your every need.

The Best Coffee Grinders

If you're into coffee, you should be into coffee grinders. These are the buzz-worthy models to buy.

The Best Coffee Roasters in America

Buy better coffee beans, and your mornings will be better, too. We promise.

The Best Online Meat Companies

Every cut of meat from every type of animal delivered straight to your door like some sort of meat fairy.

The Best Cast-Iron Skillets

The cast-iron skillets that'll last you your entire lifetime and probably the lifetimes of your children and grandchildren.

The Best Kitchen Knives

Stop being roasted by Gordon Ramsay, and just be Gordon Ramsay. Well, not really, but these knives will make you feel like a Michelin-starred chef.

The Best Bourbon Whiskeys

Obviously, everyone needed some whiskey this year.

READ NOW

Where to Buy Wine Online

Wine subscriptions, online bottle shops and local wine producers — we found some of the best places to order wine online because hauling bottles home is not fun.

