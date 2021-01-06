Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today's Top Stories
1
The 10 Best Watches Under $5,000
2
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
3
Our 79 Favorite Products of 2020
4
Our 50 Most Popular Guides of 2020
5
The 19 Best Office Chairs of 2021

Today in Gear: How to Hide Your Router, the Best Noise-Canceling Headphones & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
bose made the new king of noise canceling headphones gear patrol inline 2
.

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
baselworld 2013
Thomas NiedermuellerGetty Images

Many of the world's largest watch companies are owned by just a few conglomerates. Here's how it all breaks down.

LEARN MORE

Where the Hell Should You Hide a Wi-Fi Router?
wifi
Unsplash

You can't live without a Wi-Fi, but you can live without having to see it all the time.

LEARN MORE

Toyota Says America Will Lose the Land Cruiser in 2021
2020 toyota land cruiser heritage edition review gear patrol lead slide 2
Toyota

An enigmatic statement leaves the door open to many possibilities.

LEARN MORE

5 Barely-Used Electric Cars That Are Incredibly Cheap
best used electric cars
BMW

Want to reduce your carbon footprint on a budget? Grab a cool EV for less than $15,000.

LEARN MORE

The Best Noise-Canceling Headphones in 2021
sony wh 1000xm4
Sony

Everything you need to know before buying your next pair of headphones.

LEARN MORE

9 Gadgets That Won't Let You Down in 2021
gp100 audio
Courtesy

Our favorite no-brainer gadgets will get you through this year and beyond.

LEARN MORE

The Best All-in-One Turntables that Simplify the Vinyl Experience
fluance turntable gear patrol lead full
Henry Phillips

When shopping for an entry-level turntable, make sure it has a built-in preamp.

LEARN MORE

The 10 Best Rugged Travel Duffels of 2021
the 10 best rugged travel duffels of 2018 gear patrol lead full
YETI

No matter where you’re traveling to, you’ll need a bag, and there’s nothing more functional than a cavernous, weatherproof, backpack strap-equipped duffel.

LEARN MORE

Mazda's Funky, RX-8-Inspired Electric SUV Is Coming to America After All
mazda mx 30 electric crossover
Mazda

The MX-30 is one-of-a-kind, and we should see it Stateside soon enough.

LEARN MORE

The Best MagSafe Accessories for the iPhone 12
moment magsafe accessories
Moment

We've rounded up all the best MagSafe accessories for the iPhone 12 that are available now.

LEARN MORE

Your Favorite Independent Watch Brands, in Their Own Words
indie watch maker interviews
Courtesy

The creators and designers of today's most influential (and obscure) microbrands tell their stories.

LEARN MORE

The Ford Expedition Just Became a Better Deal
5 best family cars that are still cool gear patrol ford expedition
Ford

Ford's best family hauler now starts under $50,000...if you're willing to make a couple sacrifices.

LEARN MORE

How to Significantly Improve Your Hair in 90 Days
how to significantly improve your hair in 90 days gear patrol lead full
.

Hair can become damaged for many reasons and is usually a combination of variables.

LEARN MORE

These Were the 10 Most Popular Used Cars in America in 2020
all new f 150 lariat in space white
Ford

Used car buyers love popular pickups, SUVs...and apparently, rather mundane Nissan sedans.

LEARN MORE

