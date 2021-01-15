Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com .

What Running Gear Should You Spend Your Money On? Westend61 Getty Images Five key things all runners should know before suiting up. LEARN MORE

5 Ways the Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring Black Label Is Better Than Air Travel Lincoln In fanciest form, Lincoln's plug-in hybrid SUV is a fine substitute for cashing in those frequent flier miles. LEARN MORE

12 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week Courtesy From an alpaca-cotton overcoat to a new boot collab, don't miss out on the best new gear. LEARN MORE

The Best Desk Pads to Improve Your Workspace . Desk pads are the humblest of workspace accessories, but they can significantly improve your desktop cleanliness and organization. LEARN MORE

Patagonia Just Upgraded One of Its Most Popular Fleeces Patagonia Patagonia is well known for its classic Synchilla pullover fleeces, but the technical R1 is better suited to adventure, and is getting a nice upgrade. LEARN MORE

Ford's Insane Supercharged V8 Raptor Should Debut on February 3rd Ford Ford's 700-plus horsepower retort to the Ram 1500 TRX may arrive very soon. LEARN MORE

Apple Could Bring Back the MacBook's Most Beloved Feature NurPhoto Getty Images Yes, MagSafe might be coming back. LEARN MORE

All the Reasons to Still Buy an Apple TV In 2021 Apple Now that Apple has integrating features such as HomeKit, AirPlay 2 and even iTunes into many popular smart TVs, are there any reasons to buy Apple TV anymore? The answer is yes. Lots. LEARN MORE

Everything You Need to Know About CES 2021 Courtesy CES 2021 isn't happening in person, but that won't stop the news. LEARN MORE

This Rising Star of a Brand Is Planning an Onslaught of Electric Cars Kia Kia has just rebranded, and has several all-new electric cars in the pipeline. LEARN MORE

All the Automotive News You Missed This Week That You Should Know About Courtesy A groundbreaking EV from China, cool new heads-up tech, and a peek at the next Nissan Z. LEARN MORE

