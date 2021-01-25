Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today's Top Stories
Today in Gear: The Best GMTs You Can Buy, Replacing Your Monitor With an OLED TV & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
grand seiko automatic gmt sbgm239 hodinkee
Hodinkee Shop

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

The Best GMT Watches
best gmt watches
Bell & Ross

Get ready to travel — or to track someone else's travels.

Should You Replace Your Desktop Monitor with An OLED TV?
use 4k tv as computer monitor
Gear Patrol

You can absolutely do it, but there are some things you need to know first.

How to Bike Indoors and Not Hate Every Minute of It
garmin neo 2t bike trainer
Garmin

Garmin's TacX Neo 2T Smart Trainer mimics the feel of outdoor cycling surprisingly well.

Check Out Bulgari's New Watch Lineup
lvmh new watches 2021
Bulgari

The Italian jeweler and LVMH member is bringing the heat in 2021.

These Are the Most American-Made New Cars
family overlanding in ford ranger fx4 gear patrol lead full v2
Want to support American manufacturing? Here are the most American-made cars you can buy.

The Best New Watches from Hublot
hublot big bang white ceramic
Hublot

The Big Bang, in all its glorious bang-iness.

Nissan Dealers Want a New Xterra to Challenge the Bronco and Wrangler
the adventure ready 2015 nissan xterra combines power, utility, value and authenticity – inspiring and facilitating outdoor enthusiasts to “attack life” wherever they go xterra is available in three well equipped models – x, s and pro 4x 4x4 only – making it easy for buyers to select the exact xterra model for their particular needs and lifestyles
Nissan

Insane interest in off-roaders has Nissan dealers nostalgic for their own affordable SUV of yore.

16 of the Best Made in America Outdoor Brands
best made in america outdoor brands gear patrol full lead 2
Topo Designs

Some of the finest gear is designed and hand-made right here in the USA.

Modern Vintage Car Replicas, Long Promised and Long Delayed, Are Finally Coming
delorean gear patrol full lead
Courtesy

The federal government rules that will enable production of replica classics are finally getting locked down.

The 9 Best MagSafe Cases for Your iPhone 12
magsafe cases
Apple

We've rounded up the best smartphone cases for the iPhone 12. All support MagSafe.

A Famous Tire Company Has Invented a Hack to Make Motorcycle Riding Easier
michelin
Michelin

One of the biggest names in tires, quality food and mascots has a clever idea for your bike.

This Good-Looking Organization Collection Sparks Joy
storage bins for clothes and jewelry
The Container Store

Just when you thought she was done, Marie Kondo is back to organize your life.

Help Kids in Need by Entering to Win This Amazing Airstream Camper Van
omaze airstream camper
Omaze

Enter to win this Airstream Atlas, and you'll help young adults with cancer find joy in the great outdoors.

