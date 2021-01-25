Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: The Best GMTs You Can Buy, Replacing Your Monitor With an OLED TV & More
The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.
Get ready to travel — or to track someone else's travels.
You can absolutely do it, but there are some things you need to know first.
Garmin's TacX Neo 2T Smart Trainer mimics the feel of outdoor cycling surprisingly well.LEARN MORE
The Italian jeweler and LVMH member is bringing the heat in 2021.
Want to support American manufacturing? Here are the most American-made cars you can buy.
The Big Bang, in all its glorious bang-iness.
Insane interest in off-roaders has Nissan dealers nostalgic for their own affordable SUV of yore.
Some of the finest gear is designed and hand-made right here in the USA.
The federal government rules that will enable production of replica classics are finally getting locked down.
We've rounded up the best smartphone cases for the iPhone 12. All support MagSafe.
One of the biggest names in tires, quality food and mascots has a clever idea for your bike.
Just when you thought she was done, Marie Kondo is back to organize your life.LEARN MORE
Enter to win this Airstream Atlas, and you'll help young adults with cancer find joy in the great outdoors.