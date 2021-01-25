Help Kids in Need by Entering to Win This Amazing Airstream Camper Van

Camper vans have had a better year than most of us. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, more Americans than ever have been seeking out the isolated bliss of vacationing inside a rolling campsite, be it a travel trailer, an RV or a camper van. Of course, these relaxation and exploration machines can cost a pretty penny, as you might expect of a device that's both transportation and living quarters. The Airstream Atlas, which is basically a rolling tiny house for two, costs around $250,000 — enough to buy an actual second home.
The Airstream Atlas in question is up for grabs in this sweepstakes to benefit First Descents, a not-for-profit organization that offers outdoor expeditions to young adults (basically, people from ages 18 to 39) who are suffering from cancer and other serious health conditions. Participants attend for free, and receive medical attention and custom care along the way, ensuring that nothing stands in the way of escaping into the great outdoors. (First Descents has also begun offering a Hero Recharge initiative, which provides access to the same sort of outdoor adventure programs for first responders battling the coronavirus pandemic.)
In case you're wondering whether or not the Atlas will fit your lifestyle, well, here's what you need to know: the Airstream Atlas is a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter-based touring coach that's designed to be as luxurious as a camper van can get. Inside, there's six and a half feet of headroom; once you're parked, part of the driver's side powers outwards, creating room for the couch to fold down into a comfortable bed without cramping up the interior.
In back, there's a full bathroom, complete with separate shower, toilet and sink; between that and the living space lies a kitchen. And if that's not enough room for you, the Atlas's turbodiesel V6 means it can tow up to 5,000 pounds, so you can even tow an Airstream camping trailer behind you. (The winner also gets $20,000 cash, in addition to having the taxes and shipping paid for, so you could always use that to put towards a Bambi or a Basecamp.)
The V10 used to be Dyson's top-tier stick vacuum, but it was eventually replaced by the slightly more powerful (and much more expensive) V11. This makes the V10 a great value, as it's usually $150 less than the V11. Thanks to this sale, it's even a better value than the V11 right now.
These cloth masks are more than meets the eye. United By Blue has made them with deadstock fabrics and included a filter slot that fits the brand's Activated Carbon Filters. Plus, for each pack purchased, one will be donated to a Philadelphia resident who is experiencing homelessness.
Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it).
If you've been watching The Crown or have been following style moodboards lately, you've surely seen Barbour. The classic hunting brand makes some of the finest harsh-weather garments, bred to excel in the rain soaked British islands. A quilted jacket is an essential layering piece, whether topping off a sweater or under a waxed field jacket.
An upgrade to the Nano 9, a Gear Patrol favorite, the Nano X doubles down on everything that was good about the previous iteration and makes it even better. This is our pick for the best CrossFit and HIIT workout shoe you can buy.
Using half bison fiber and half wool, the Bison Ultralight weighs less than a pound and offers extremely well insulation. It also sports a recycled ripstop shell with a PFC-free DWR coating and compactly folds into its own pocket. At half off, this is a steal. READ OUR DOWN JACKETS GUIDE
Not only is this one of the most versatile packs around, it eschews some of the "ugly" features on a standard outdoor pack for a look that is actually super stylish. We welcome an outdoor pack that values both style and function.
Perfect for winter, these boots are made with fully waterproof leather and vulcanized rubber, keeping you dry whether you're sloshing through snow on the way to work, doing work in the yard, or going out for a hunt.
Everlane does basics extremely well — it's kind of Everlane's thing. The brand's 18-wale corduroy fabric shirt is a great option for the winter months and at half off you truly cannot beat it. READ OUR GUIDE TO CORDUROY SHIRTS
This chronograph re-issue of Timex's original military-style watch has an aluminum 40mm case that provides strength without the weight. If you're looking for a daily knock around with chronograph features, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal.
Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.
