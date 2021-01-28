Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today's Top Stories
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
Everything You Missed at CES 2021
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

Today in Gear: Solid Soundbars for Under $150, the Best Waxed Jackets You Can Buy & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
roku streambar
Roku

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

These New Winter Tires Turned My Humble VW Into a Snow-Conquering Beast
vw golf sportwagen with nokian tires
Tyler Duffy

A simple tire switch, and my front-wheel-drive car was passing 4WD trucks left and right in the white stuff.

The Best Soundbars Under $150
sony soundbar
Sony

A soundbar is an easy and affordable way to get better sound out of your TV. We've rounded up the best soundbars under $150.

Everything You Need to Know About the New Tesla Model S
tesla model s
Tesla

More range than anyone needs, insane gaming power...and a Knight Rider steering wheel.

The 8 Best Waxed Jackets to Buy Now
best wax jackets
Taylor Stitch

From Filson, Barbour, Ship John and more.

Enter to Win This Rare Honda Civic Type R and Help a Great Cause
2021 honda civic type r limited edition
Honda

The first Civic Type R Limited Edition could be yours — but regardless of if you win, you'll be doing good.

The Best Bluetooth Speakers You Can Buy in 2021
ue megaboom 3 review gear patrol slide 1
Hunter Kelley

Looking for a portable speaker to take to the beach, mountain or tailgate party?

The 2021 Audi Q5 Is Sexier and More Powerful, But Still a Good Value
audi q5
Audi

Audi's equivalent of the second-cheapest bottle of wine gets more stylish, more efficient and more tech-forward for 2021.

The Best Gym Shoes for Every Type of Workout
nobull radial trainer
Nobull

Whether you crave CrossFit, hoist heavy weights or bounce around, there's a sneaker here for you.

Nissan Used Camper Van Thinking to Create a Tiny Mobile Office
nissan camper van business office mobile
Nissan

Sick of WFH? Try Work From Van.

The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2021
14 best office chairs of 2018 gear patrol full lead 02
Gear Patrol

Everything you need to know to find an office chair best suited to your needs, including ergonomics, price, aesthetics and features.

The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Could Pack AWD and a Manual, Leak Suggests
cadillac ct5 gear patrol full lead
Cadillac

Cadillac's proper "V" cars are coming soon, and what purports to be a leaked option tree reveals something interesting.

