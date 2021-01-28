Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com .

These New Winter Tires Turned My Humble VW Into a Snow-Conquering Beast Tyler Duffy A simple tire switch, and my front-wheel-drive car was passing 4WD trucks left and right in the white stuff. LEARN MORE

The Best Soundbars Under $150 Sony A soundbar is an easy and affordable way to get better sound out of your TV. We've rounded up the best soundbars under $150. LEARN MORE

Everything You Need to Know About the New Tesla Model S Tesla More range than anyone needs, insane gaming power...and a Knight Rider steering wheel. LEARN MORE

The 8 Best Waxed Jackets to Buy Now Taylor Stitch From Filson, Barbour, Ship John and more. LEARN MORE

Enter to Win This Rare Honda Civic Type R and Help a Great Cause Honda The first Civic Type R Limited Edition could be yours — but regardless of if you win, you'll be doing good. LEARN MORE

The Best Bluetooth Speakers You Can Buy in 2021 Hunter Kelley Looking for a portable speaker to take to the beach, mountain or tailgate party? LEARN MORE

The 2021 Audi Q5 Is Sexier and More Powerful, But Still a Good Value Audi Audi's equivalent of the second-cheapest bottle of wine gets more stylish, more efficient and more tech-forward for 2021. LEARN MORE

The Best Gym Shoes for Every Type of Workout Nobull Whether you crave CrossFit, hoist heavy weights or bounce around, there's a sneaker here for you. LEARN MORE

Nissan Used Camper Van Thinking to Create a Tiny Mobile Office Nissan Sick of WFH? Try Work From Van. LEARN MORE

The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2021 Gear Patrol Everything you need to know to find an office chair best suited to your needs, including ergonomics, price, aesthetics and features. LEARN MORE

The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Could Pack AWD and a Manual, Leak Suggests Cadillac Cadillac's proper "V" cars are coming soon, and what purports to be a leaked option tree reveals something interesting. LEARN MORE

