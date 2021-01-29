Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: An Affordable Smart Vacuum, the Best Watches from January & More

By Gear Patrol
roborock s6 robot vacuum
Roborock

This Robotic Vacuum Will Change Your Outlook on Cleaning
roborock s6 robot vacuum
Roborock

The act of taking out the vacuum, plugging it in and walking around your house dragging it back and forth until your arm is sore is a chore of the past. Roborock's S6 premium robotic vacuum not only replaces your vacuum and gives you more time to sit on the couch, work, get outdoors or anything else you might rather be doing, but it also replaces your mop as well thanks to its built-in mopping function. Add to that a highly precise laser navigation system, a full suite of smart sensing technologies, easy maintenance and the largest battery in its class that will last up to three hours, and you'll be wondering why you didn't toss your vacuum and upgrade to a Roborock S6 ages ago. Plus, right now you can pick one up for 30 percent off — no code necessary.

LEARN MORE

Want a Custom Vintage Porsche? Here Are the Companies You Should Know
singer porsche gear patrol feature
Chandler Bondurant

Whether you're looking for an exquisite work of art or a badass off-roader, these Porsche modifiers can build exactly what you want.

LEARN MORE

Fully Remi Review: This Budget-Friendly Standing Desk Is Affordable, Not Cheap
remi
Fully

The Remi is Fully's take on a budget-friendly height-adjustable desk. Does it stand up to the brand's more popular, feature-laden option?

LEARN MORE

All the Coolest Watches That Came Out This Month
best watches
Courtesy

Keep up with the watch releases you might have missed in January 2021.

LEARN MORE

Everything You Need to Know About the New 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor
ford f150 raptor gt500 v8 engine gear patrol lead full
Ford

The new Ford F-150 Raptor arrives very soon, and there should be a 700-plus horsepower version to match the Ram 1500 TRX.

LEARN MORE

12 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week
style
Courtesy

From hand-dyed sneakers to a couple of sleek world time watches, this week has seen awesome style and watch drops.

LEARN MORE

Go Read This Story About How Iconic Watches Influenced Apple Watch Faces
apple watch on red background
Arun

Apple Watch faces quietly but lovingly reference centuries of traditional watchmaking.

LEARN MORE

All the Automotive News You Missed This Week That You Should Know About
autonews
Courtesy

The U.S. government is going electric; Elon is done with shift levers; and NBC is doing a car company sitcom.

LEARN MORE

The 7 Best Ski Bags for Winter 2021
a person rolling a ski bag to a cabin
Db

Traveling with skis calls for very specific luggage.

LEARN MORE

Some Truly Bonkers Camera Gear Came Out This Week
cameras
Courtesy

If you're in the market for $6,000 cameras or $16,000 lenses, you're in luck!!

LEARN MORE

Tesla's Wildest New Car May Not Arrive Until Next Year (At the Earliest)
tesla roadster
Tesla

The new Tesla Roadster may make even the Model S Plaid look pedestrian. But don't expect to see it in 2021.

LEARN MORE

8 New Gadgets You Need to Have on Your Radar
best new tech products
Courtesy

A surprising amount of new products were announced this week, from Polk Audio's new Sonos competitor to Ring's really affordable new video doorbell.

LEARN MORE

The Best New Bourbon and Whiskeys of 2021 (So Far)
best new whiskey
Courtesy

The whiskey boom stops for no one. These are the best bottles new to 2021.

LEARN MORE
The Unsung Audio Component That Lets Your Phone Play Music
meridian explorer2 usb dac headphone amp gear patrol lead full
Meridian

A digital-to-analog converter, or DAC, is a vital component in any modern audio system.

LEARN MORE

