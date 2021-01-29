Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals.
The act of taking out the vacuum, plugging it in and walking around your house dragging it back and forth until your arm is sore is a chore of the past. Roborock's S6 premium robotic vacuum not only replaces your vacuum and gives you more time to sit on the couch, work, get outdoors or anything else you might rather be doing, but it also replaces your mop as well thanks to its built-in mopping function. Add to that a highly precise laser navigation system, a full suite of smart sensing technologies, easy maintenance and the largest battery in its class that will last up to three hours, and you'll be wondering why you didn't toss your vacuum and upgrade to a Roborock S6 ages ago. Plus, right now you can pick one up for 30 percent off — no code necessary.
Whether you're looking for an exquisite work of art or a badass off-roader, these Porsche modifiers can build exactly what you want.
The Remi is Fully's take on a budget-friendly height-adjustable desk. Does it stand up to the brand's more popular, feature-laden option?
Keep up with the watch releases you might have missed in January 2021.
The new Ford F-150 Raptor arrives very soon, and there should be a 700-plus horsepower version to match the Ram 1500 TRX.
From hand-dyed sneakers to a couple of sleek world time watches, this week has seen awesome style and watch drops.
Apple Watch faces quietly but lovingly reference centuries of traditional watchmaking.
The U.S. government is going electric; Elon is done with shift levers; and NBC is doing a car company sitcom.
Traveling with skis calls for very specific luggage.
If you're in the market for $6,000 cameras or $16,000 lenses, you're in luck!!
The new Tesla Roadster may make even the Model S Plaid look pedestrian. But don't expect to see it in 2021.
A surprising amount of new products were announced this week, from Polk Audio's new Sonos competitor to Ring's really affordable new video doorbell.
The whiskey boom stops for no one. These are the best bottles new to 2021.
A digital-to-analog converter, or DAC, is a vital component in any modern audio system.