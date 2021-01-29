12 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week

This week saw a mix of high-end, lust-worthy releases as well as several that satisfy the budget-minded in need of a quick style fix. Don't miss the hand-dyed Airforce 1 sneakers from Stüssy x Nike, and a generously illuminated world time watch from one of our favorite British watchmakers. Check out these style and watch drops for a fun way to kick off the weekend.
IWC Pilot's Watch Timezoner Edition "Le Petite Prince"
Courtesy
The IWC Timezoner is one of the more interesting world time watches, in part because of its method of setting time zones via the bezel. Like other IWC watches that have received a "Le Petite Prince" treatment, it looks good in blue, too.
Made in Italy, these hiking boots feature suede uppers, full leather lining, speek hooks and Vibram soles. The D-ring on the lower heel offers optional ways to lace the boots, so if you like them, act fast — only 100 are available.
Victorinox's famously tough INOX watch now comes sized down from its 43mm case to one that is 37mm wide as well as thinner and lighter. It runs on a quartz movement and comes in a range of dial and strap variations.
The perfect NATO strap? Maybe. The new UTE Nylon Straps are meant to address all those little details that enthusiasts are nitpicky over with the right size and quality hardware, the right ratio of thickness to durability and more. Check them out at the Hodinkee Shop.
We've loved Christopher Ward's various interpretations of the world time watch, but the new C1 Moonglow is one of the best yet. It's not only got the handy world time complication and a cool map dial, but it's drenched in lume!
Hublot Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami All Black Watch
Courtesy
Artist Takashi Murakami teamed up with Hublot on a project that's more art than timepiece. It might be hard to read the time with blacked out hands against black diamonds, but it's too cool that the flower petal dial motif itself actually turns.
