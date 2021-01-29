12 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week

This week saw a mix of high-end, lust-worthy releases as well as several that satisfy the budget-minded in need of a quick style fix. Don't miss the hand-dyed Airforce 1 sneakers from Stüssy x Nike, and a generously illuminated world time watch from one of our favorite British watchmakers. Check out these style and watch drops for a fun way to kick off the weekend.

IWC Pilot's Watch Timezoner Edition "Le Petite Prince"

The IWC Timezoner is one of the more interesting world time watches, in part because of its method of setting time zones via the bezel. Like other IWC watches that have received a "Le Petite Prince" treatment, it looks good in blue, too.

Price: $13,800

Reese Cooper Wilson Boots

Made in Italy, these hiking boots feature suede uppers, full leather lining, speek hooks and Vibram soles. The D-ring on the lower heel offers optional ways to lace the boots, so if you like them, act fast — only 100 are available.

Price: $595

Victorinox Swiss Army INOX V Watch

Victorinox's famously tough INOX watch now comes sized down from its 43mm case to one that is 37mm wide as well as thinner and lighter. It runs on a quartz movement and comes in a range of dial and strap variations.

Price: $495+

Someone Somewhere Malt Backpack

This sleek daypack has cushy straps, a breathable back and numerous organizing pockets. What's more it's signed by the artisan who makes it in Mexico.

Price: $75

Zenith Defy 21 Urban Jungle Watch

The advanced movement inside Zenith's Defy 21 is once again displayed through a skeletonized dial, and for this newest version it's housed in a green ceramic case.

Price: $14,500

All Caps Studio Lumumba Socks

Philadelphia's All Caps Studio is offering some of the best socks of the season — don't miss out on these. They launch Friday at 18 East and are can be paired with sandals, sneakers or slippers.

Price: TBD

Hodinkee UTE Nylon Watch Strap

The perfect NATO strap? Maybe. The new UTE Nylon Straps are meant to address all those little details that enthusiasts are nitpicky over with the right size and quality hardware, the right ratio of thickness to durability and more. Check them out at the Hodinkee Shop.

Price: $24

John Elliott Speed Lace Up Boots

These Italian-made boots feature a calf suede upper, a neoprene and leather lining and a performance hiking sole. The best part? The nylon webbing quick lace system so you can lace them up fast.

Price: $598

Christopher Ward C1 Worldglow Watch

We've loved Christopher Ward's various interpretations of the world time watch, but the new C1 Moonglow is one of the best yet. It's not only got the handy world time complication and a cool map dial, but it's drenched in lume!

Price: $1,995

Stüssy & Nike Hand Dyed Air Force 1

These collab Air Force 1’s are dyed in Los Angeles by Lookout & Wonderland. They are naturally dyed with plants — 5 unique colors are available and represent Stüssy’s world tour cities.

Price: TBD

Hublot Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami All Black Watch

Artist Takashi Murakami teamed up with Hublot on a project that's more art than timepiece. It might be hard to read the time with blacked out hands against black diamonds, but it's too cool that the flower petal dial motif itself actually turns.

Price: $27,300

Taylor Stitch Dalton Jacket

This jacket was inspired by the '70s British Royal Navy’s Mk. III Foul Weather Jacket and features a weather-resistant finish, a storm snap front and an adjustable two-piece hood.

Price: $348

