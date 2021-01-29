Today's Top Stories
12 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week

From hand-dyed sneakers to a couple of sleek world time watches, this week has seen awesome style and watch drops.

By Zen Love and John Zientek
This week saw a mix of high-end, lust-worthy releases as well as several that satisfy the budget-minded in need of a quick style fix. Don't miss the hand-dyed Airforce 1 sneakers from Stüssy x Nike, and a generously illuminated world time watch from one of our favorite British watchmakers. Check out these style and watch drops for a fun way to kick off the weekend.

IWC Pilot's Watch Timezoner Edition "Le Petite Prince"

The IWC Timezoner is one of the more interesting world time watches, in part because of its method of setting time zones via the bezel. Like other IWC watches that have received a "Le Petite Prince" treatment, it looks good in blue, too.

Price: $13,800

SHOP NOW

Reese Cooper Wilson Boots

Made in Italy, these hiking boots feature suede uppers, full leather lining, speek hooks and Vibram soles. The D-ring on the lower heel offers optional ways to lace the boots, so if you like them, act fast — only 100 are available.

Price: $595

SHOP NOW

Victorinox Swiss Army INOX V Watch

Victorinox's famously tough INOX watch now comes sized down from its 43mm case to one that is 37mm wide as well as thinner and lighter. It runs on a quartz movement and comes in a range of dial and strap variations.

Price: $495+

SHOP NOW

Someone Somewhere Malt Backpack

This sleek daypack has cushy straps, a breathable back and numerous organizing pockets. What's more it's signed by the artisan who makes it in Mexico.

Price: $75

SHOP NOW

Zenith Defy 21 Urban Jungle Watch

The advanced movement inside Zenith's Defy 21 is once again displayed through a skeletonized dial, and for this newest version it's housed in a green ceramic case.

Price: $14,500

LEARN MORE

All Caps Studio Lumumba Socks

Philadelphia's All Caps Studio is offering some of the best socks of the season — don't miss out on these. They launch Friday at 18 East and are can be paired with sandals, sneakers or slippers.

Price: TBD

SHOP NOW

Hodinkee UTE Nylon Watch Strap

The perfect NATO strap? Maybe. The new UTE Nylon Straps are meant to address all those little details that enthusiasts are nitpicky over with the right size and quality hardware, the right ratio of thickness to durability and more. Check them out at the Hodinkee Shop.

Price: $24

SHOP NOW

John Elliott Speed Lace Up Boots

These Italian-made boots feature a calf suede upper, a neoprene and leather lining and a performance hiking sole. The best part? The nylon webbing quick lace system so you can lace them up fast.

Price: $598

SHOP NOW

Christopher Ward C1 Worldglow Watch

We've loved Christopher Ward's various interpretations of the world time watch, but the new C1 Moonglow is one of the best yet. It's not only got the handy world time complication and a cool map dial, but it's drenched in lume!

Price: $1,995

SHOP NOW

Stüssy & Nike Hand Dyed Air Force 1

These collab Air Force 1’s are dyed in Los Angeles by Lookout & Wonderland. They are naturally dyed with plants — 5 unique colors are available and represent Stüssy’s world tour cities.

Price: TBD

LEARN MORE

Hublot Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami All Black Watch

Artist Takashi Murakami teamed up with Hublot on a project that's more art than timepiece. It might be hard to read the time with blacked out hands against black diamonds, but it's too cool that the flower petal dial motif itself actually turns.

Price: $27,300

LEARN MORE

Taylor Stitch Dalton Jacket

This jacket was inspired by the '70s British Royal Navy’s Mk. III Foul Weather Jacket and features a weather-resistant finish, a storm snap front and an adjustable two-piece hood.

Price: $348

SHOP NOW

The Best Style Deals of the Week

Pasadena Leisure Club Synth T-Shirt
Pasadena Leisure Club Synth T-Shirt
Pasadena Leisure Club mrporter.com
SHOP NOW

$75 $38 (50% off)
A fraction of the price of a Juno. 

McQ by Alexander McQueen Sunglasses
McQ by Alexander McQueen Sunglasses
MCQ BY ALEXANDER MCQUEEN nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$139 $40 (71% off)
The gradient is worth it. 

Alex Mill French Terry Hoodie
Alex Mill French Terry Hoodie
ALEX MILL nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$118 $80 (32% off)
A better hoodie. 

Taylor Stitch Yosemite Shirt
Taylor Stitch Yosemite Shirt
taylorstitch.com
SHOP NOW

$125 $79 (37% off)
Plaid for days. 

Sunshine Blues Castlerock Pants
Sunshine Blues Castlerock Pants
corridornyc.com
SHOP NOW

$135 $81 (40% off)
When life is hard, wear easy pants. 

Clarks Clarkdale Chukka Boot
Clarks Clarkdale Chukka Boot
Clarks nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$170 $70 (58% off)
Your favorite desert boots, but nicer. 

Rag & Bone Logan Sherpa Pullover
Rag & Bone Logan Sherpa Pullover
Rag & Bone nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$395 $180 (54% off)
Technical and cozy. 

Todd Snyder Italian Boucle Guide Jacket
Todd Snyder Italian Boucle Guide Jacket
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$498 $299 (39% off)
It'll be your go-to spring jacket. 

Gucci Aviator Sunglasses
Gucci Aviator Sunglasses
GUCCI nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$375 $150 (60% off)
Sunglasses you can wear indoors, too. 

Vans Old Skool Sneakers
Vans Old Skool Sneakers
VANS nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$60 $30 (50% off)
Don't mess with the best.

Carhartt WIP Pocket Tee
Carhartt WIP Pocket Tee
Carhartt WIP endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$48 $20 (58% off)
Yes, you do need another tee.

Brain Dead Lounge Pants
Brain Dead Lounge Pants
Brain Dead ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$120 $80 (33% off)
It's always a good time for sweatpants.

Everlane Merino Crew
Everlane Merino Crew
everlane everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$74 $29 (61% off)
The most versatile sweater you can buy.

Carhartt WIP Corduroy Newel Pants
Carhartt WIP Corduroy Newel Pants
Carhartt Work In Progress ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$145 $81 (44% off)
9.7-ounce relaxed-fit cords.

Dr. Martens 1461 Derbys
Dr. Martens 1461 Derbys
Dr. Martens ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$120 $65 (46% off)
Classic kicks.

Uniqlo Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
Uniqlo Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
uniqlo.com
SHOP NOW

$100 $70 (30% off)
A sweet deal on cashmere.

John Varvatos Bowery Jeans
John Varvatos Bowery Jeans
John Varvatos Star USA nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$198 $30 (84% off)
Worn in a good way.

Converse x Missoni Chuck Taylor Sneakers
Converse x Missoni Chuck Taylor Sneakers
Converse nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$200 $70 (65% off)
A hot collab from 2016.

Brooks Brothers Dress Shirt
Brooks Brothers Dress Shirt
Brooks Brothers nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$92 $30 (67% off)
People still dress up for Zoom interviews.

Maison Martin Margiela Oversize Lounge Sweater
Maison Martin Margiela Oversize Lounge Sweater
MAISON MARTIN MARGIELA nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$1,125 $450 (60% off)
If there was ever an oversize sweater to buy...

Todd Snyder + Golden Bear Shearling Collar Bomber Jacket
Todd Snyder + Golden Bear Shearling Collar Bomber Jacket
toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$698 $489 (29% off)
The last one you'll ever need. 

Alexander McQueen Sunglasses
Alexander McQueen Sunglasses
Alexander McQueen nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$385 $130 (66% off)
The future is bright. 

Nike Air Tailwind '79 Sneakers
Nike Air Tailwind '79 Sneakers
Nike ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$110 $80 (27% off)
Throwback sneakers. 

Wales Bonner x Adidas T-Shirt
Wales Bonner x Adidas T-Shirt
ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$100 $62 (38% off)
Vintage-inspired knitwear. 

Flint and Tinder CPO Shirt Jacket
Flint and Tinder CPO Shirt Jacket
Flint and Tinder huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$148 $111 (25% off)
A transitional layer for warmer days. 

Alexander McQueen Sunglasses
Alexander McQueen Sunglasses
nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$385 $130 (66% off)
Explore a different tint. 

Filson Mesh Logger Cap
Filson Mesh Logger Cap
filson.com
SHOP NOW

$36 $15 (58% off)
Can't beat the guarantee. 

Ovadia and Sons Sherpa Jacket
Ovadia and Sons Sherpa Jacket
OVADIA AND SONS nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$390 $120 (69% off)
Oh baby, baby it's a wild world. 

District Vision x Saturdays Takeyoshi Sunglasses
District Vision x Saturdays Takeyoshi Sunglasses
District Vision eastdane.com
SHOP NOW

$195 $117 (40% off)
Built for speed

Everlane Denim Jacket
Everlane Denim Jacket
everlane everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$98 $39 (60% off)
Get faded. 

Levi's Vintage Clothing Bay Meadows Sweatshirt
Levi's Vintage Clothing Bay Meadows Sweatshirt
ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$165 $71 (57% off)
From the archives. 

Raen Rollo Sunglasses
Raen Rollo Sunglasses
raen.com
$70.00
SHOP NOW

$165 $83 (50% off)
Sun protection. 

Battenwear Batten-Down Vest (60/40)
Battenwear Batten-Down Vest (60/40)
battenwear.com
SHOP NOW

$273 $218 (20% off)
Vintage-inspired goodness. 

Christian Dior Rectangle Sunglasses
Christian Dior Rectangle Sunglasses
nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$425 $100 (76% off)
Classy. 

Vans Asher Sneaker
Vans Asher Sneaker
VANS nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $34 (32% off)
Save on the classics. 

Carhartt WIP Salinac Shirt
Carhartt WIP Salinac Shirt
Carhartt Work In Progress ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$165 $81 (51% off)
A trusted denim work shirt. 

Peace Sign Olive T-Shirt
Peace Sign Olive T-Shirt
corridornyc.com
$39.00
SHOP NOW

$65 $39 (40% off)
You may say I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only one. 

Skagen Fisk Watch
Skagen Fisk Watch
Skagen nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$135 $65 (51% off)
42mm with a silicone band.

Thom Browne TBS412 Sunglasses
Thom Browne TBS412 Sunglasses
Thom Browne ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$565 $379 (33% off)
Take a style cue from Father John Misty.

Carhartt WIP Chase Sweatshirt
Carhartt WIP Chase Sweatshirt
Carhartt ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$90 $58 (36% off)
Get your Carhartt for less.

Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch
Timex toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$138 $79 (42% off)
Can't go wrong with this 40mm classic.

Wills Classic Cashmere Crewneck
Wills Classic Cashmere Crewneck
Wills huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$160 $112 (30% off)
It's sweater season.

Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
Timex toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$158 $79 (50% off)
A cool 41mm.

