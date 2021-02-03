Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: The Arcwave Ion, Dive Watches for Every Budget, the Best-Sounding Cars & More

By Gear Patrol
arcwave
Arcwave

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals.

This New Product from Arcwave Is Redefining Its Product Category
arcwave
Arcwave

With a tech-forward and design-oriented approach, the Arcwave Ion is a sex toy that changes the game when it comes to intimacy and self-love. It's packed with features that set it far beyond its competition, like Pleasure Air™ — a powerful new type of stimulation based entirely on changes in air pressure. Pleasure Air targets highly sensitive nerve endings (like the Pacinian pleasure receptors) that its competitors can't. It's also completely silent thanks to its Smart Silence™ tech, which automatically starts and stops stimulation when it senses skin contact. Plus, it's sleek enough not to stand out on your bedside table and easy to clean — simply twist it apart and rinse with water. Then to dry it and charge it, place it back on the discreet base. The Arcwave Ion is the first product on the market to offer this completely new type of sensation — and it does so without disrupting your carefully curated side table.

There’s a Great Seiko Dive Watch for Every Budget
seiko dive watches
Seiko

Whether you're well-heeled or strapped for cash, Seiko has a cool diver for your price range.

The 25 Best-Sounding Cars of All Time
25 best automotive engine notes gear patrol lead full
Lexus

Of all the ways to appreciate a car, the sound of the engine can be the most memorable.

When Did E-Bikes Get So Damn Sexy?
well designed e bikes
Courtesy

These five city-ready rides are so streamlined, you might not even guess they’re electric.

25 Grooming Essentials from Black-Owned Brands
men beauty products from superfood, epara, mantl, ceylon, frederick benjamin, buttah, fenty
Courtesy

Because shea butter and bergamot are undefeated in all things self-care.

The Best Media Furniture for Your Home Audio System
best tv consoles
Courtesy

A media console should show off your system so that it looks good, it might even inspire a few family listening sessions.

The Best Men's Gifts Under $100
best gifts under 100
Courtesy

Give yourself a gift this year by going easy on your wallet.

An Alarm Clock That Isn't Your Phone and 7 More Home and Design Releases
windowshopping 2 5
Gear Patrol

Separating church (your phone) from state (sleep).

The 10 Most Expensive Headphones That Are Actually Worth Buying
the 10 most expensive headphones that are actually worth buying gear patrol lead full
Bowers & Wilkins

With so many expensive headphones flooding the market, how do you know which pair makes sense for you?

This Off-Road Camper Van Is Practically a Rolling Ski Lodge
flowcamper van
Flowcamper

German camper van builder Flowcamper has unveiled the Casper, a hygge new ride for winter fun.

You Can Get a Great Deal on an iPhone 11 Now
iphone 11
Apple

If you've been waiting to get a really good deal on pretty new iPhone with a pretty excellent camera, these are deals to jump on.

