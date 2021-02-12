Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: The Best Face Masks of 2021, The Year Sport Watches Were Born & More
The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.
The newest Acura sedan marks an advance for Honda's luxury brand.
Including our top tested picks for working out, running errands, braving winter and so much more.
Vintage-styled timepieces, a new Vans x Porter collab and more await in this week's roundup of style and watch drops.
Airstream is offsetting carbon emissions; Teslas could get way cheaper; and a used Honda S2000 could hit $100,000.
You can convert most headphones that have a removable 3.5mm cable into a gaming headset. Here's how.
VSSL's latest survival gear is about getting you a better cup of coffee on your excursions.
Watches were mostly dressy affairs until 1953.
Lexus plans to join the future — and plug some holes in its SUV lineup.
In an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, Musk said wants to put some space-grade tech into the new Tesla Roadster.
Trying to catch up on the new gadgets of the week? We've got you covered.