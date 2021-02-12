Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
2
Everything You Missed at CES 2021
3
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
4
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
5
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

Today in Gear: The Best Face Masks of 2021, The Year Sport Watches Were Born & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
rolex
Rolex

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

The 2021 Acura TLX Advance Lives Up to Its Name
acura tlx advance 2021
Acura

The newest Acura sedan marks an advance for Honda's luxury brand.

The Best Face Masks of 2021
deonte harris running drills wearing under armour black sports mask
Under Armour

Including our top tested picks for working out, running errands, braving winter and so much more.

12 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week
round up
Courtesy

Vintage-styled timepieces, a new Vans x Porter collab and more await in this week's roundup of style and watch drops.

All the Automotive News You Missed This Week That You Should Know About
news
Courtesy

Airstream is offsetting carbon emissions; Teslas could get way cheaper; and a used Honda S2000 could hit $100,000.

How to Turn Your Favorite Headphones Into a Gaming Headset
black headphones with mic attachment from v moda
Courtesy

You can convert most headphones that have a removable 3.5mm cable into a gaming headset. Here's how.

This Coffee Grinder Is Good for Apartments and National Parks
deconstructed hand coffee grinder on wood
VSSL

VSSL's latest survival gear is about getting you a better cup of coffee on your excursions.

The Year Modern Sport Watches Were Born
rolex
Rolex

Watches were mostly dressy affairs until 1953.

A Lexus Dealer Bigwig Says 3 Exciting New Vehicles Are On the Way
lexus j201 overlander lx 570
Lexus

Lexus plans to join the future — and plug some holes in its SUV lineup.

Elon Musk's Wildest Plans for Tesla Yet Involve Making Cars Fly
tesla roadster
Tesla

In an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, Musk said wants to put some space-grade tech into the new Tesla Roadster.

8 New Gadgets to Have On Your Radar This Week
tech
Courtesy

Trying to catch up on the new gadgets of the week? We've got you covered.

