Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com .

The 2021 Acura TLX Advance Lives Up to Its Name Acura The newest Acura sedan marks an advance for Honda's luxury brand. LEARN MORE

The Best Face Masks of 2021 Under Armour Including our top tested picks for working out, running errands, braving winter and so much more. LEARN MORE

12 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week Courtesy Vintage-styled timepieces, a new Vans x Porter collab and more await in this week's roundup of style and watch drops. LEARN MORE

All the Automotive News You Missed This Week That You Should Know About Courtesy Airstream is offsetting carbon emissions; Teslas could get way cheaper; and a used Honda S2000 could hit $100,000. LEARN MORE

How to Turn Your Favorite Headphones Into a Gaming Headset Courtesy You can convert most headphones that have a removable 3.5mm cable into a gaming headset. Here's how. LEARN MORE

This Coffee Grinder Is Good for Apartments and National Parks VSSL VSSL's latest survival gear is about getting you a better cup of coffee on your excursions. LEARN MORE

The Year Modern Sport Watches Were Born Rolex Watches were mostly dressy affairs until 1953. LEARN MORE

A Lexus Dealer Bigwig Says 3 Exciting New Vehicles Are On the Way Lexus Lexus plans to join the future — and plug some holes in its SUV lineup. LEARN MORE

Elon Musk's Wildest Plans for Tesla Yet Involve Making Cars Fly Tesla In an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, Musk said wants to put some space-grade tech into the new Tesla Roadster. LEARN MORE

8 New Gadgets to Have On Your Radar This Week Courtesy Trying to catch up on the new gadgets of the week? We've got you covered. LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io