Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
2
Everything You Missed at CES 2021
3
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
4
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
5
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

11 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week

Vintage-styled timepieces, a new Vans x Porter collab and more await in this week's roundup of style and watch drops.

By Zen Love and John Zientek
round up
Courtesy

Friday means it's time to kick back and check out the cool style and watch drops of the week. Never ones to disappoint, we've got some killer vintage watch reissues from brands big and small, and they'll go perfectly with a sleek new suede Yard Boot from R.M. Williams. Also don't miss the collab between Vans and Japanese brand Porter on a collection of bags and shoes. Check out all this and more below.

Hanhart Pioneer One Bronze

watch
Hanhart

The German brand Hanhart is well-known for its pilot's chronographs, but their latest timepiece is a limited-edition three-hand pilot's watch in bronze with a green dial — which quickly sold out. Keep an eye out for future variations.

Price: ~$1,445

LEARN MORE

Troubadour x Sunspel Tote

round up
Courtesy

This tote is the perfect size for daily outing around town. It’s made from waterproof canvas and features leather handles, a padded laptop pocket and elasticated sections to small items in place.

Price: $325

SHOP NOW

Bulova Oceanographer Devil Diver Watch

round up
Courtesy

Nicknamed for its 666 feet (or around 200m) of water-resistance and based on a model from the 1960s, the Bulova Devil Diver is an enduring favorite option for an affordable vintage-inspired diver. Modern iterations have come in several colorways, the latest of which is vibrant orange.

Price: $750

SHOP NOW

Fresco Steez x Levi's Hoodie

round up
Courtesy

Fresco Steez works to curate spaces that build Black political power. This Levi’s collab features a range of custom graphics that honor the legacy of Black political struggle — check out the Trucker jacket and crewneck, too.

Price: $70

SHOP NOW

Accutron Legacy 521 Watch

round up
Courtesy

There's no shortage of vintage-styled reissue watches nowadays, but the new Accutron Legacy 521 is surely one of the most distinctive. It's based on a model from 1960 known to have been worn by Elvis Presley.

Price: $1,450+

SHOP NOW

Vault by Vans x Porter

round up
Courtesy

Vans teamed up with Yoshida & Co. — the well-respected Japanese bag maker — to produce a limited-edition line of shoes, bags and accessories. The collection showcases Porter’s monochromatic palette and is available starting February 20.

Price: TBD

LEARN MORE

Shinola Steel Bracelet for Apple Watch

round up
Courtesy

Detroit-based Shinola has announced a new steel bracelet that'll make your Apple Watch feel more like a traditional sport watch than ever.

Price: $225

SHOP NOW

Warby Parker Colvin Glasses

round up
Courtesy

These incredibly light titanium frames feature hand-painted tortoise rims, applied by master craftsmen in Fukui, Japan. If they sound more premium than traditional Warby Parker glasses, that’s because they are — they’ll also cost you two times as much (but that’s still a steal for what they are).

Price: $195

SHOP NOW

Longines Heritage Silver Arrow Watch

round up
Courtesy

Swiss watchmaker Longines has revived a vintage watch that has all the charm and panache of the 1950s original. With a 38.5mm case with a thin profile and powered by an automatic movement, it's expected to be extremely wearable.

Price: $2,100

SHOP NOW

R.M. Williams Yard Boot 365

round up
Courtesy

R.M. Williams changed the game when it collaborated with industrial designer Marc Newson in 2019. The style they created — the Yard Boot 365 — features a wholecut upper fixed to a unique wraparound elastic gusset, all atop a sleek rubber sole. Now, you can get the Yard Boot in new leather options including dusty ochre suede. Read our initial thoughts on the style here.

Price: $395

SHOP NOW

Nixon 5th Element Watch

round up
Courtesy

Though Nixon is best-known for quartz watches, this modern three-hander is powered by a Japanese automatic movement. At 42mm wide with a contemporary style, it offers a fun and affordable alternative to the multitude of retro watches recently being released.

Price: $400

SHOP NOW

The Best Style Deals of the Week

Crescent Down Works + Todd Snyder Corduroy Short Parka
Crescent Down Works + Todd Snyder Corduroy Short Parka
toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$898 $699 (22% off)
The ultimate collab. 

Native Sons x Sacai Cornell Sunglasses
Native Sons x Sacai Cornell Sunglasses
endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$475 $305 (36% off)
A steep discount on premium Japanese shades. 

Nike Space Hippie 04
Nike Space Hippie 04
Nike endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$185 $115 (38% off)
Far out. 

Nike Killshot SP
Nike Killshot SP
Nike endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$95 $59 (38% off)
A modern classic.

Blundstone Classic 550 Chelsea Boots
Blundstone Classic 550 Chelsea Boots
Blundstone zappos.com
SHOP NOW

$210 $168 (20% off)
Act fast — these won't be around long. 

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
outerknown.com
SHOP NOW

$148 $89 (40% off)
The best overshirt you can buy. 

Ermenegildo Zegna Sunglasses
Ermenegildo Zegna Sunglasses
Ermenegildo Zegna nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$305 $100 (67% off)
The cooler Italian Wayfarers. 

Carhartt WIP Payton Hip Bag
Carhartt WIP Payton Hip Bag
Carhartt WIP endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$65 $29 (55% off)
For bike rides or short trips.

Maple Nugget Ring
Maple Nugget Ring
verishop.com
SHOP NOW

$230 $138 (40% off)
Worth it.

Outerknown Sur Zip Hoodie
Outerknown Sur Zip Hoodie
outerknown.com
SHOP NOW

$128 $51 (60% off)
A steal for one of our favorite hoodies.

Carhartt Work In Progress Watch Beanie
Carhartt Work In Progress Watch Beanie
Carhartt Work In Progress ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$30 $24 (20% off)
It's popular for a reason.

Maximum Henry Leather Belt
Maximum Henry Leather Belt
verishop.com
SHOP NOW

$125 $75 (40% off)
Everyone needs a solid belt.

Alex Mill City Cargo Pants
Alex Mill City Cargo Pants
Alex Mill huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$125 $75 (40% off)
For all your storage needs.

Everlane ReNew Short Parka
Everlane ReNew Short Parka
everlane everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$165 $66 (60% off)
Stay warm.

Todd Snyder x Peanuts City Collection Los Angeles Hoodie
Todd Snyder x Peanuts City Collection Los Angeles Hoodie
Todd Snyder x Peanuts toddsnyder.com
$109.00
SHOP NOW

$188 $169 (10% off)
Surf's up. 

Adidas Ozweego Sneaker
Adidas Ozweego Sneaker
adidas nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$110 $66 (40% off)

Practically a steal. 

Levi's Made & Crafted Sherpa Jacket
Levi's Made & Crafted Sherpa Jacket
Levi's Made & Crafted ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$250 $158 (37% off)
Stay warm. 

Patagonia Bivy Down Jacket
Patagonia Bivy Down Jacket
Patagonia huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$279 $195 (30% off)
Patagonia's homage to the West. 

Aprix Canvas Sneaker
Aprix Canvas Sneaker
Aprix nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$64 $40 (37% off)
A better canvas sneaker. 

Han Kjobenhavn Drum Sunglasses
Han Kjobenhavn Drum Sunglasses
Han Kjobenhavn ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$150 $82 (45% off)
John Lennon but 2021. 

Brain Dead Hoodie
Brain Dead Hoodie
Brain Dead ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$135 $92 (32% off)
Cool doesn't have to be loud. 

Madewell Wide Wale Corduroy Overshirt
Madewell Wide Wale Corduroy Overshirt
Madewell eastdane.com
SHOP NOW

$98 $69 (30% off)
Texture for days. 

Levi's 511 Jeans
Levi's 511 Jeans
Levi's nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$70 $40 (42% off)
Jeans don't have to be blue. 

District Vision Sati Sweatshirt
District Vision Sati Sweatshirt
District Vision ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$140 $52 (63% off)
Your new favorite sweatshirt. 

Vans Ultrarange EXO SE Sneakers
Vans Ultrarange EXO SE Sneakers
VANS nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$95 $50 (47% off)
Go-anywhere kicks. 

Gucci Sunglasses
Gucci Sunglasses
GUCCI nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$390 $140 (64% off)
Perfect for cloudy days. 

L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Sweatshirt
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Sweatshirt
L.L.Bean llbean.com
SHOP NOW

$148 $119 (20% off)
Limited-edition goodness. 

Ugg Classic Mini Urban Tech Waterproof Boot
Ugg Classic Mini Urban Tech Waterproof Boot
UGG nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$180 $110 (38% off)
Bring on the spring showers. 

Uniqlo Fleece Jacket
Uniqlo Fleece Jacket
uniqlo.com
SHOP NOW

$30 $20 (33% off)
It's still fleece season. 

Woolrich Arctic Parka
Woolrich Arctic Parka
Woolrich verishop.com
SHOP NOW

$750 $375 (50% off)
The gold standard. 

Todd Snyder x Peanuts City Collection Tokyo Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder x Peanuts City Collection Tokyo Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$168 $149 (11% off)
The ultimate collab. 

Astorflex Coastflex Derby Shoes
Astorflex Coastflex Derby Shoes
endclothing.com
$235.00
SHOP NOW

$139 $71 (49% off)
Versatile and comfortable. 

Gucci Aviator Sunglasses
Gucci Aviator Sunglasses
GUCCI nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$375 $150 (60% off)
Sunglasses you can wear indoors, too. 

Alex Mill French Terry Hoodie
Alex Mill French Terry Hoodie
ALEX MILL nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$118 $80 (32% off)
A better hoodie. 

Sunshine Blues Castlerock Pants
Sunshine Blues Castlerock Pants
corridornyc.com
SHOP NOW

$135 $81 (40% off)
When life is hard, wear easy pants. 

Clarks Clarkdale Chukka Boot
Clarks Clarkdale Chukka Boot
Clarks nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$170 $70 (58% off)
Your favorite desert boots, but nicer. 

Todd Snyder Italian Boucle Guide Jacket
Todd Snyder Italian Boucle Guide Jacket
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$498 $299 (39% off)
It'll be your go-to spring jacket. 

Everlane Merino Crew
Everlane Merino Crew
everlane everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$74 $29 (61% off)
The most versatile sweater you can buy.

McQ by Alexander McQueen Sunglasses
McQ by Alexander McQueen Sunglasses
MCQ BY ALEXANDER MCQUEEN nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$139 $40 (71% off)
The gradient is worth it. 

Carhartt WIP Corduroy Newel Pants
Carhartt WIP Corduroy Newel Pants
Carhartt Work In Progress ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$145 $67 (54% off)
9.7-ounce relaxed-fit cords.

Uniqlo Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
Uniqlo Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
uniqlo.com
SHOP NOW

$100 $70 (30% off)
A sweet deal on cashmere.

Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch
Timex toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$138 $79 (42% off)
Can't go wrong with this 40mm classic.

Converse x Missoni Chuck Taylor Sneakers
Converse x Missoni Chuck Taylor Sneakers
Converse nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$200 $70 (65% off)
A hot collab from 2016.

Skagen Fisk Watch
Skagen Fisk Watch
Skagen nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$135 $65 (51% off)
42mm with a silicone band.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
All the Automotive News You Missed This Week
The Jeep Wrangler EV May Get a Name from Marvel
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Old MacBook Pro's Battery Bad? Apple Might Fix It
GM's Giant SUVs Could Get Way More Powerful Soon
Ford's Most Exciting New F-150 Is Only a Year Away
Help Save Lives by Entering to Win a Dodge Demon
This Cheap Storage System Will Save Your Apartment
Goodbye, Aunt Jemima. Hello, Pearl Milling Company
These May Be Leaked Photos of the New Land Cruiser
The Audi E-Tron GT Is the Sultry Sedan of Tomorrow