11 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week

Friday means it's time to kick back and check out the cool style and watch drops of the week. Never ones to disappoint, we've got some killer vintage watch reissues from brands big and small, and they'll go perfectly with a sleek new suede Yard Boot from R.M. Williams. Also don't miss the collab between Vans and Japanese brand Porter on a collection of bags and shoes. Check out all this and more below.

Hanhart Pioneer One Bronze

Hanhart

The German brand Hanhart is well-known for its pilot's chronographs, but their latest timepiece is a limited-edition three-hand pilot's watch in bronze with a green dial — which quickly sold out. Keep an eye out for future variations.

Price: ~$1,445

Troubadour x Sunspel Tote

This tote is the perfect size for daily outing around town. It’s made from waterproof canvas and features leather handles, a padded laptop pocket and elasticated sections to small items in place.

Price: $325

Bulova Oceanographer Devil Diver Watch

Nicknamed for its 666 feet (or around 200m) of water-resistance and based on a model from the 1960s, the Bulova Devil Diver is an enduring favorite option for an affordable vintage-inspired diver. Modern iterations have come in several colorways, the latest of which is vibrant orange.

Price: $750

Fresco Steez x Levi's Hoodie

Fresco Steez works to curate spaces that build Black political power. This Levi’s collab features a range of custom graphics that honor the legacy of Black political struggle — check out the Trucker jacket and crewneck, too.

Price: $70

Accutron Legacy 521 Watch

There's no shortage of vintage-styled reissue watches nowadays, but the new Accutron Legacy 521 is surely one of the most distinctive. It's based on a model from 1960 known to have been worn by Elvis Presley.

Price: $1,450+

Vault by Vans x Porter

Vans teamed up with Yoshida & Co. — the well-respected Japanese bag maker — to produce a limited-edition line of shoes, bags and accessories. The collection showcases Porter’s monochromatic palette and is available starting February 20.

Price: TBD

Shinola Steel Bracelet for Apple Watch

Detroit-based Shinola has announced a new steel bracelet that'll make your Apple Watch feel more like a traditional sport watch than ever.

Price: $225

Warby Parker Colvin Glasses

These incredibly light titanium frames feature hand-painted tortoise rims, applied by master craftsmen in Fukui, Japan. If they sound more premium than traditional Warby Parker glasses, that’s because they are — they’ll also cost you two times as much (but that’s still a steal for what they are).

Price: $195

Longines Heritage Silver Arrow Watch

Swiss watchmaker Longines has revived a vintage watch that has all the charm and panache of the 1950s original. With a 38.5mm case with a thin profile and powered by an automatic movement, it's expected to be extremely wearable.

Price: $2,100

R.M. Williams Yard Boot 365

R.M. Williams changed the game when it collaborated with industrial designer Marc Newson in 2019. The style they created — the Yard Boot 365 — features a wholecut upper fixed to a unique wraparound elastic gusset, all atop a sleek rubber sole. Now, you can get the Yard Boot in new leather options including dusty ochre suede. Read our initial thoughts on the style here.

Price: $395

Nixon 5th Element Watch

Though Nixon is best-known for quartz watches, this modern three-hander is powered by a Japanese automatic movement. At 42mm wide with a contemporary style, it offers a fun and affordable alternative to the multitude of retro watches recently being released.

Price: $400

