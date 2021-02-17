Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: The Points Card, Vintage Cameras for Beginners, the Best Hand Creams & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
left hand holding points card and right hand holding phone using points app
Point

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

This New Debit Card Is Unlike Anything You've Seen Before
left hand holding points card and right hand holding phone using points app
Point

With four editions, including two limited editions designed by contemporary artist Laura Berger, the Point Card looks unlike any other debit card. But looks are only part of the story. Point Card is a premium debit card, with concierge-level service and an app that's minimalist and well-designed. As its name implies, Point offers tons of rewards like 5x points on your subscription services (Netflix, Spotify and the like), 3x points on food delivery and rideshare (Uber, Seamless and more) and 1x point on everything else. But fear not, Point also offers special time-based bonus points like 3x on Huckberry, lululemon or Trader Joe's. And if that wasn't enough, you'll also get phone insurance, new purchase insurance that covers damaged or lost items up to $1,000 each, trip cancellation and car rental insurance, global travel insurance and no global travel fees. If you still aren't convinced, Gear Patrol readers can have their $49 membership fee waived by signing up through the link below.

LEARN MORE

The Essential Gear You Should Keep in Your Car All Winter Long
man setting up ignik heated blanket in car
Courtesy

Want to stay safe and warm while navigating the cold, hard world? Here's what you need.

LEARN MORE

The Best Men's Watches Under $2,000
timor heritage field
Timor

From divers to dress watches to pilot's watches and more, these are the best in class at the $2k mark.

LEARN MORE
Boozy Canned Cocktails to Beat Winter Blues and 6 More Home and Design Releases
vervet canned cocktails, reed art department x parc eames lounge chair and ottoman, and brightland rosette olive oil
Courtesy

It's like summer packed into a canned cocktail.

LEARN MORE

The Best Hand Creams to Buy Now
clarins hand and nail treatment cream
Courtesy

Seven of our absolute favorites, at any time of year — pandemic or otherwise.

LEARN MORE

The Best Vintage Film Cameras for Beginners
vintage film camera and bag
robert readerGetty Images

Whether you're new to photography or just film, these cameras are a great place to start.

LEARN MORE

McLaren's New Hybrid Supercar for the (Well-Off) Masses Has Arrived
mclaren artura
McLaren

The powertrain is a bit different, but it's still very much a McLaren.

LEARN MORE

The 12 Best Synthetic Down Jackets of 2021
a man wearing a blue patagonia puffy jacket on a blank background
Chandler Bondurant

Synthetic insulation rivals down in warmth and surpasses it in durability and water resistance.

LEARN MORE

Is Subaru Planning to Add Another New SUV to the Lineup?
subaru sti grill
Subaru

Does America have enough all-wheel-drive crossover options from Subaru? Maybe not.

LEARN MORE

The 10 Best MagSafe Cases for Your iPhone 12
magsafe cases
Apple

We've rounded up the best smartphone cases for the iPhone 12. All support MagSafe.

LEARN MORE

The Best Standing Desks for the Home or Office
best standing desks gear patrol lead full
Humanscale

Each has been selected for their design, ergonomics and ability to toggle between sitting and standing positions.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Today in Gear
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories