Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: The Gear You Need for Backcountry Skiing On Sale, the Best Indoor Plants & More

By Gear Patrol
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

The Gear You Need for Backcountry Skiing, On Sale
Backcountry skiing is one of the most rewarding ways to get your turns in. Not only can you avoid the crowds and oftentimes find fresh powder, but you can also get a workout in and explore the natural areas close to home. The downside, like other winter sports, is that backcountry ski gear is expensive. But luckily, there's an easy solution for that. Backcountry is currently running its Winter Semi-Annual Sale, which has an entire section dedicated to skiing. Best of all, the savings are probably deeper than the powder you'll get into at up to 50 percent off. If you need a nudge in the right direction, Fischer's Ranger 130 boot, Backcountry x Black Diamond's collaboration GlideLite Skins and Sweet Protection's Switcher MIPS helmet are all on sale.

You'll Never Guess the Origin of This Unique Watch Design
xeric regulator automatic silver bullet watch
Xeric

The regulator watch offers not only a practical alternative to traditional dials, but a fascinating history.

How to Get Rid of Your Old Laptop
amazon secure electronics recycling bin center
Amazon

You can't just leave your old computer out on the curb with the soda cans. Here's what to do.

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris Getaway Camper Van Makes Getting Away a Cinch
mercedes benz getaway camper van
Mercedes-Benz

If you want to get away from it all every weekend, this Benz has your back.

The Best Accessories for Your Apple Watch
apple watch accessories
Courtesy

We've rounded up the best chargers, protective cases and accessories for your Apple Watch.

Toyota Just Made Building the Ultimate Off-Road Tacoma Easier
toyota tacoma
Jonny Miller

A new Toyota dealer-installed option will save owners time and effort.

The 24 Best Indoor Plants for Every Kind of Person
10 best indoor plants gear patrol lead full
Chandler Bondurant

New roommates for even the most neglecting people.

We Just Learned More About This Insane Off-Road Porsche 911
off road 911 prototype
Marc Philippe Gemballa

The suped-up, 959-inspired, 911 Turbo-based, off-road-ready Porsche 911 of your exceptionally specific dreams will arrive very soon.

Sonos Has Something New Coming: Here's What We Know So Far
speakers
Sonos

Sonos has officially confirmed that its next hardware event will held on March 9. Here's what it might announce.

One of the Best Pocket Knives Just Got Better
benchmade bugout 535 3
Benchmade

The latest Benchmade Bugout adds a compelling new ingredient: carbon fiber.

Am I the Only Member of Maker's Mark's Try-Hard Bourbon Fan Club?
whiskey
Courtesy

Or, the uncanny similarities between Maker's Mark and LeBron James.

