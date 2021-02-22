Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today's Top Stories
Today in Gear: The Camper With an Elevator, the Best Rain Jackets of 2021 & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
saic maxus
SAIC Maxus

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

If You Only Buy One Digital Watch, Buy This One
casio g shock 5600
G-Shock

The Casio G-Shock 5600 series has everything you need in a digital watch, and nothing you don't.

The Maserati Levante Trofeo Is Fast, Ferocious and Ferrari-Powered
maserati levante trofeo
Maserati

Maserati's trophy SUV packs a tremendous amount of oomph. But is that enough to justify the price tag?

5 Dead Camera Brands (And Their Best Cameras You Can Still Buy)
kiev 88 ttl camera with automatic zenit
NurPhotoGetty Images

Many brands did not survive the transition to digital, but their cameras are still around.

The 11 Best Rain Jackets of 2021
best rain jackets gear patrol lead full 2
Chandler Bondurant

A lot has changed since heavy, unbreathable plastic rain slickers were standard all-weather apparel; today’s rain jackets are lighter, softer, more breathable, stretchy and more waterproof than ever.

Who Gets to Make Tequila? Not Kendall Jenner, According to the Internet
tequila
Courtesy

Another celebrity, another tequila brand — and another instance of cultural appropriation.

These 10 Automakers Build the Best Cars You Can Buy
mazda mx 5 miata rf hardtop automatic 2021
Mazda

Consumer Reports says these are the brands building the best vehicles today.

Everything You Need to Know About Rolex’s Most Serious Dive Watch
rolex deepsea sea dweller watch
Rolex

Rolex is known for its purpose-built dive watches, and none epitomizes its ethos better than the Sea-Dweller.

The New Lexus IS 500 Could Be the Last Small V8-Powered Sport Sedan
2022 lexus is 500 v8 sport sedan
Lexus

Naturally aspirated V8s in teeny, tiny four-doors aren't long for this world.

What Will Apple Announce at Its Next Event? Here's What We Could See
apple
Apple

Apple typically hosts a big event every March, where it announces new products. Here are some things that could show up.

This Insane 2-Story Camper Van Has, No Joke, an Elevator
saic maxus
SAIC Maxus

When you purchase a $400,000-plus landyacht, you don't want to climb up a ladder.

