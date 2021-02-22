Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com .

If You Only Buy One Digital Watch, Buy This One G-Shock The Casio G-Shock 5600 series has everything you need in a digital watch, and nothing you don't. LEARN MORE

The Maserati Levante Trofeo Is Fast, Ferocious and Ferrari-Powered Maserati Maserati's trophy SUV packs a tremendous amount of oomph. But is that enough to justify the price tag? LEARN MORE

5 Dead Camera Brands (And Their Best Cameras You Can Still Buy) NurPhoto Getty Images Many brands did not survive the transition to digital, but their cameras are still around. LEARN MORE

The 11 Best Rain Jackets of 2021 Chandler Bondurant A lot has changed since heavy, unbreathable plastic rain slickers were standard all-weather apparel; today’s rain jackets are lighter, softer, more breathable, stretchy and more waterproof than ever. LEARN MORE

Who Gets to Make Tequila? Not Kendall Jenner, According to the Internet Courtesy Another celebrity, another tequila brand — and another instance of cultural appropriation. LEARN MORE

These 10 Automakers Build the Best Cars You Can Buy Mazda Consumer Reports says these are the brands building the best vehicles today. LEARN MORE

Everything You Need to Know About Rolex’s Most Serious Dive Watch Rolex Rolex is known for its purpose-built dive watches, and none epitomizes its ethos better than the Sea-Dweller. LEARN MORE

The New Lexus IS 500 Could Be the Last Small V8-Powered Sport Sedan Lexus Naturally aspirated V8s in teeny, tiny four-doors aren't long for this world. LEARN MORE

What Will Apple Announce at Its Next Event? Here's What We Could See Apple Apple typically hosts a big event every March, where it announces new products. Here are some things that could show up. LEARN MORE

This Insane 2-Story Camper Van Has, No Joke, an Elevator SAIC Maxus When you purchase a $400,000-plus landyacht, you don't want to climb up a ladder. LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io