These 10 Automakers Build the Best Cars You Can Buy

Consumer Reports says these are the brands building the best vehicles today.

By Tyler Duffy
mazda mx 5 miata rf hardtop automatic 2021
Mazda

Recently, Consumer Reports announced its best cars list for 2021. But in a move that's handy for those of us who may not be wowed by any of the models on that list, the company has also just released its automaker brand report card for 2021, showing which brands are building the best cars based on a score built around four factors: road-test score, predicted reliability, owner satisfaction and safety.

Admittedly, consume this data with some caution: not all lineups are alike. Toyota earned the same score as Chrysler, even though the former had 19 vehicles tested and 15 earning a CR recommendation and the latter had just two models tested, with only one earning a high score. Reliability scoring will benefit manufacturers who aren't rolling out new products or the latest tech, and yearly volatility may suggest an issue with the methodology.

That said: Honda made the biggest jump for 2021, climbing 10 places into the top five. Lincoln (-15), Genesis (-13) and Kia (-10) experienced the biggest declines. Indeed, Lincoln, Jeep, Mitsubishi, Land Rover and Alfa Romeo rounded about the bottom five. And Tesla fell five places to 16th.

Check out the top 10 brands here.

2020 hyundai veloster n gear patrol
Hyundai
1 of 11
10: Hyundai

Overall Score: 71

Road Test Score: 74

buick enclave avenir gear patrol 7
Buick
2 of 11
9. Buick

Overall Score: 72

Road Test Score: 74

buy a chrysler pacifica instead gear patrol slide 1
Chrysler
3 of 11
8. Chrysler

Overall Score: 72

Road Test Score: 85

rav 4 prime
Toyota
4 of 11
7. Toyota

Overall Score: 74

Road Test Score: 73

lexus lc convertible
Lexus
5 of 11
6. Lexus

Overall Score: 75

Road Test Score: 75

honda accord hybrid sedan
Honda
6 of 11
5. Honda

Overall Score: 75

Road Test Score: 78

tyig ev
Courtesy
7 of 11
4. Porsche

Overall Score: 76

Road Test Score: 88

subaru
Subaru
8 of 11
3. Subaru

Overall Score: 76

Road Test Score: 87

bmw m5 cs 2022
BMW
9 of 11
2. BMW

Overall Score: 78

Road Test Score: 87

mazda mx 5 rf 2021
Mazda
10 of 11
1. Mazda

Overall Score: 80

Road Test Score: 78

gp100 motoring
Courtesy
11 of 11
These Are the 16 Best Cars to Buy in 2021

Kelley Blue Book has released their best cars to buy awards for 2021. The results may surprise you.

