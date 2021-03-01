Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.
The Goldwin Fast Shell Jacket, as its name implies, is designed to deploy quickly to embrace the elements and is constructed from Pertex Shield Air, a high-tech material with a superior balance of breathability and water resistance. These, among other features like a built-in adjustable hood, large rear pocket that doubles as a ventilation channel and a reflective logo for visibility at night, make the Fast Shell extremely versatile. It's perfect for quick trips to the grocery store, a run in spring drizzle or a hike on your favorite trail. Plus, it packs down into an attached pouch barely bigger than your hand making it a perfect on-the-go addition. When the going gets tough, the Goldwin Fast Shell is the way to go.
The new MDX is a testament to Honda quality...but it's also $15K more than a Telluride.
Are you using the Health app on your iPhone? If not, you should be.
The ideal GMT should be able to keep up with an active travel lifestyle, and the Monta Skyquest certainly can.
When you’re on the go or off on a big adventure, a top-notch coffee keeper is critical — and these picks are just perfect.
Turn your laptop into a desktop workstation.
Is your treasured timepiece keeping funky time? Heres's how you know when to visit the all-powerful watchmaker.
A new report claims the Ford Maverick could start under $20,000 — which could make it FoMoCo's cheapest ride.
But snagging a pair might be tricky.
There are more wireless earbuds than ever before that have active noise cancellation.
Volkswagen has plans to get autonomous cars on the road by 2025. And their vehicle choice may generate a lot of...Buzz.
The red carpet was digital this year, but there was great watch-spotting, as always.