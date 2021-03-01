Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: The Goldwin Fast Shell, Noise-Canceling Earbuds to Buy in 2021 & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
goldwin jacket
Goldwin

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

The Goldwin Fast Shell Is the Perfect Rain Jacket for Spring
goldwin jacket
Goldwin

The Goldwin Fast Shell Jacket, as its name implies, is designed to deploy quickly to embrace the elements and is constructed from Pertex Shield Air, a high-tech material with a superior balance of breathability and water resistance. These, among other features like a built-in adjustable hood, large rear pocket that doubles as a ventilation channel and a reflective logo for visibility at night, make the Fast Shell extremely versatile. It's perfect for quick trips to the grocery store, a run in spring drizzle or a hike on your favorite trail. Plus, it packs down into an attached pouch barely bigger than your hand making it a perfect on-the-go addition. When the going gets tough, the Goldwin Fast Shell is the way to go.

Price: $370

BUY NOW
The 2022 Acura MDX is a Big, Fancy, Fun-to-Drive Honda Crossover
2022 mdx a spec
Acura

The new MDX is a testament to Honda quality...but it's also $15K more than a Telluride.

LEARN MORE

How to Get the Most Out of Your iPhone's Health App
iphone health app
Apple

Are you using the Health app on your iPhone? If not, you should be.

LEARN MORE

If You Only Buy One GMT Watch, Buy This One
monta skyquest watch
Monta

The ideal GMT should be able to keep up with an active travel lifestyle, and the Monta Skyquest certainly can.

LEARN MORE

The 12 Best Travel Mugs Money Can Buy
rambler
Yeti

When you’re on the go or off on a big adventure, a top-notch coffee keeper is critical — and these picks are just perfect.

LEARN MORE

The Best USB-C Docking Stations for Your Home Office
gear
Courtesy

Turn your laptop into a desktop workstation.

LEARN MORE

Signs That Your Watch May Need Maintenance
servicing watch
Rolex

Is your treasured timepiece keeping funky time? Heres's how you know when to visit the all-powerful watchmaker.

LEARN MORE

Ford's Cool New Compact Pickup Could Be Its Most Affordable Vehicle
ford maverick leaked production shot
Maverick Truck Club

A new report claims the Ford Maverick could start under $20,000 — which could make it FoMoCo's cheapest ride.

LEARN MORE

Nike Secretly Just Updated One of Its Fastest Running Shoes
white running shoes
Nike

But snagging a pair might be tricky.

LAERN MORE

The Best Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds to Buy in 2021
airpods pro first look gear patrol lead full
Henry Phillips

There are more wireless earbuds than ever before that have active noise cancellation.

LEARN MORE

An Electric VW Bus Could Be Volkswagen's First Self-Driving Car
vw self driving id buzz
VW

Volkswagen has plans to get autonomous cars on the road by 2025. And their vehicle choice may generate a lot of...Buzz.

LEARN MORE

All the Best Watches from the 2021 Golden Globes
watches
Courtesy

The red carpet was digital this year, but there was great watch-spotting, as always.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Today in Gear
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories