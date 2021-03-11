Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com .

The Jeep Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer Are Everything We Hoped Jeep Jeep's new giant SUVs pack power, space, tech and luxury to spare. LEARN MORE

The Best Field Watches Under $2,500 Hodinkee Shop Timepieces so tough that you can easily pass them down to the next generation, battle scars and all. LEARN MORE

The Lexus RX Hybrid Is Exactly What People Expect from Lexus, and That's for the Best Lexus The RX is neither brand-new nor sporty. But it's fancy, comfortable — and, unlike many Lexus SUVs, practical. LEARN MORE

This Weird Piece of Gear Made One of Cinema's Greatest Stunts Possible Courtesy The eye-popping ski-to-BASE-jump sequence that opens 1977’s The Spy Who Loved Me couldn't have happened without a binding originally designed for, yes, safety. LEARN MORE

How to Quickly Give Your Bronze Watch Patina Zen Love Shiny watches? Who needs 'em! Give your bronze watch a nasty look right now. LEARN MORE

Audi and Sonos Are Teaming Up on In-Car Audio Audi Sonos is bringing its technology to the car for the first time. LEARN MORE

The Best Outdoor Furniture for Your Patio, Balcony or Backyard Outer From Ikea to Herman Miller, this is your survey of the best outdoor and patio furniture at every price point. LEARN MORE

The Best MagSafe Accessories for the iPhone 12 Courtesy We've rounded up all the best MagSafe accessories for the iPhone 12 that are available now. LEARN MORE

Sonos Roam vs. Sonos Move: Which Portable Speaker Should You Pick? Courtesy How are Sonos's two portable speakers, the Roam and the Move, similar and different? We compare. LEARN MORE

Do You Still Have FSA Money Left Over? Here Are 10 Ways to Use It Before It Runs Out Hims Most flexible spending accounts operate on a “use it or lose it” basis, and some policies allow for it to be spent until March 15. LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io