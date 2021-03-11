Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today's Top Stories
Today in Gear: The Best MagSafe Accessories for the iPhone 12, What to Spend Your Leftover FSA Money on & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

best tech releases
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

The Jeep Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer Are Everything We Hoped
jeep grand wagoneer 2022 model year on sale summer 2021
Jeep's new giant SUVs pack power, space, tech and luxury to spare.

The Best Field Watches Under $2,500
benrus type 1 limited edition watch
Timepieces so tough that you can easily pass them down to the next generation, battle scars and all.

The Lexus RX Hybrid Is Exactly What People Expect from Lexus, and That's for the Best
lexus rx
The RX is neither brand-new nor sporty. But it's fancy, comfortable — and, unlike many Lexus SUVs, practical.

This Weird Piece of Gear Made One of Cinema's Greatest Stunts Possible
bond
The eye-popping ski-to-BASE-jump sequence that opens 1977’s The Spy Who Loved Me couldn't have happened without a binding originally designed for, yes, safety.

How to Quickly Give Your Bronze Watch Patina
zelos bronze
Shiny watches? Who needs 'em! Give your bronze watch a nasty look right now.

Audi and Sonos Are Teaming Up on In-Car Audio
interior
Sonos is bringing its technology to the car for the first time.

The Best Outdoor Furniture for Your Patio, Balcony or Backyard
best outdoor furniture lead image
From Ikea to Herman Miller, this is your survey of the best outdoor and patio furniture at every price point.

The Best MagSafe Accessories for the iPhone 12
best tech releases
We've rounded up all the best MagSafe accessories for the iPhone 12 that are available now.

Sonos Roam vs. Sonos Move: Which Portable Speaker Should You Pick?
sonos
How are Sonos's two portable speakers, the Roam and the Move, similar and different? We compare.

Do You Still Have FSA Money Left Over? Here Are 10 Ways to Use It Before It Runs Out
fsa is about to expire gear patrol full lead
Most flexible spending accounts operate on a “use it or lose it” basis, and some policies allow for it to be spent until March 15.

