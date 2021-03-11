Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: The Best MagSafe Accessories for the iPhone 12, What to Spend Your Leftover FSA Money on & More
The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.
Jeep's new giant SUVs pack power, space, tech and luxury to spare.
Timepieces so tough that you can easily pass them down to the next generation, battle scars and all.
The RX is neither brand-new nor sporty. But it's fancy, comfortable — and, unlike many Lexus SUVs, practical.
The eye-popping ski-to-BASE-jump sequence that opens 1977’s The Spy Who Loved Me couldn't have happened without a binding originally designed for, yes, safety.
Shiny watches? Who needs 'em! Give your bronze watch a nasty look right now.
Sonos is bringing its technology to the car for the first time.
From Ikea to Herman Miller, this is your survey of the best outdoor and patio furniture at every price point.
We've rounded up all the best MagSafe accessories for the iPhone 12 that are available now.
How are Sonos's two portable speakers, the Roam and the Move, similar and different? We compare.
Most flexible spending accounts operate on a “use it or lose it” basis, and some policies allow for it to be spent until March 15.