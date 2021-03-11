Whether you're a regular visitor to Gear Patrol or simply somebody strolling past our site for the very first time, odds are fairly good that, if you're still reading this, you're familiar with Audi, and you're familiar with Sonos. The former is one of the most notable luxury car brands on Earth, a German brand known for elegant, modern design and all-wheel-drive grip; the latter is an American audio company known for stylish, seamlessly synchronized media players.
And it seems that these two brands are joining forces.
On Tuesday, Audi released a sneak peek at the new Q4 E-Tron — its forthcoming compact electric crossover. Like many an Audi of yore, it's similar to a Volkswagen beneath the skin — in this case, the VW ID.4 that serves as the point of the spear for the company's massive push into electric vehicles — and like past Audis, it differentiates itself from its people's car sibling through
Any question about the legitimacy of the partnership was washed away that afternoon, when, hot off the launch of the new portable Sonos Roam speaker, CEO Patrick Spence confirmed his company was working with Audi in a call with investors. "We love to be getting started with Audi," Spence said, according to Protocol. "They are very innovative on this front and willing to experiment."
What form that experimentation may take, of course, remains to be seen. Sonos is known for making it stupendously easy to sync up high-end speakers across a large space, such as a home; how that might translate to a smaller space with fixed speakers like a car remains to be seen.
As we inch closer to cookout season, each day brings another opportunity to bolster your outdoor seating setup. This rattan group is affordable, has seating for four people and has a coffee table perfect for drinks and hot dogs.
Apple's premium AirPods have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
Now is the time to get a 2020 model TV for a great deal. Any 2020 model will be perfectly fine compared to a 2021 TV — it is just that much more affordable. This one has everything you could want: 4K Ultra HD, Android and Google compatibility and a huge 75-inch screen.
A bifold is the wallet design we all know and love. It is slim and low-profile, but still protects all of your cards and cash. This one is made with leather from Red Wing's tannery in Minnesota that will only get better with time.
This keyboard features a satisfying click sound with 50 G of actuation force — perfect for gaming and typing. It also eschews the ten key, making it easier to move around from office desk to gaming desk.
One of the most important things when packing — whether for a month-long vacation or a weekend backpacking trip — is efficiency. These packing cubes from Eagle Creek are one of our picks for the best packing cubes you can buy.
These Bose headphones are some of Gear Patrol's favorite noise-cancelling headphones of the past year, owing to excellent design and top-notch sound quality. Don't like this color? The black and white colorways are both on sale for $330.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io