Today's Top Stories
1
Introducing The Gear Patrol Podcast
2
10 of the Best Beers Brewed by Women
3
5 Ways to Get The Most Out of the Dock on macOS
4
The 12 Best Camping Chairs of 2021
5
10 Gadgets Under $25 for the Home Office

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Audi and Sonos Are Teaming Up on In-Car Audio

Sonos is bringing its technology to the car for the first time.

By Will Sabel Courtney
interior
Audi

Whether you're a regular visitor to Gear Patrol or simply somebody strolling past our site for the very first time, odds are fairly good that, if you're still reading this, you're familiar with Audi, and you're familiar with Sonos. The former is one of the most notable luxury car brands on Earth, a German brand known for elegant, modern design and all-wheel-drive grip; the latter is an American audio company known for stylish, seamlessly synchronized media players.

And it seems that these two brands are joining forces.

Related Stories
The New Sonos Roam: Everything You Need to Know
The 16 Best Cars to Buy in 2021
The Complete Sonos Buying Guide

On Tuesday, Audi released a sneak peek at the new Q4 E-Tron — its forthcoming compact electric crossover. Like many an Audi of yore, it's similar to a Volkswagen beneath the skin — in this case, the VW ID.4 that serves as the point of the spear for the company's massive push into electric vehicles — and like past Audis, it differentiates itself from its people's car sibling through

As Protocol revealed that same day, however, some sharp-eyed folks caught notice of something of an Easter egg in the 166 pictures Audi released of the EV SUV. Take a look at this picture of the rear seat:

interior
Audi

Now, enhance on the speaker grille on the distant rear door, and you'll notice something interesting:

sonos audi
Audi

Yup — that's a Sonos logo on that teeny speaker.

Any question about the legitimacy of the partnership was washed away that afternoon, when, hot off the launch of the new portable Sonos Roam speaker, CEO Patrick Spence confirmed his company was working with Audi in a call with investors. "We love to be getting started with Audi," Spence said, according to Protocol. "They are very innovative on this front and willing to experiment."

What form that experimentation may take, of course, remains to be seen. Sonos is known for making it stupendously easy to sync up high-end speakers across a large space, such as a home; how that might translate to a smaller space with fixed speakers like a car remains to be seen.

The in-car stereo arms race has crept to new heights in recent years, as more and more high-end audio companies team up with automakers. Cadillac's latest Escalade offers an AKG system that packs 36 speakers; the new Jeep Grand Wagoneer boasts not one but two McIntosh setups; Porsche offers a choice of both Bose and Burmeiser packages as options; Acura's latest models like the TLX pack ELS stereos that humble many cars costing far more. With the car becoming the new default place for audio companies to strut their stuff, it seems only natural that Sonos would dive into the field.

LEARN MORE

Lululemon Evolution Polo
Lululemon Evolution Polo
lululemon
$59 $88

$29 OFF (33%)

We just found your new favorite golf and tennis polo. Lululemon makes some of the comfiest sweat-wicking, technical clothing around — and it looks darn good too. 

READ ABOUT LULULEMON MASKS

World Menagerie Tessio 4-Piece Rattan Seating Group
World Menagerie Tessio 4-Piece Rattan Seating Group
World Menagerie
$238 $400

$162 OFF (41%)

As we inch closer to cookout season, each day brings another opportunity to bolster your outdoor seating setup. This rattan group is affordable, has seating for four people and has a coffee table perfect for drinks and hot dogs. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PATIO FURNITURE DEALS

Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker
Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker
adidas
$55 $80

$25 OFF (31%)

Loved by sneakerheads and the wider population for its simple, straightforward look and ubiquity to complement any fit. You can never go wrong with a pair of Stan Smiths.

READ ABOUT THE LATEST STYLE RELEASES WE LOVE

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple amazon.com
$199 $249

$50 OFF (20%)

Apple's premium AirPods have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

Industry West Penny Lounge Chair
Industry West Penny Lounge Chair
$1,071 $1,260

$189 OFF W/ CODE MARCH15 (15%)

This is one of our picks for the best reading chairs you can buy thanks to its exceptional mid-century design and comfort. It's a chair you can sink into. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST READING CHAIRS

Sony X750H 75-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV — 2020 Model
Sony X750H 75-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV — 2020 Model
Sony
$898 $1300

$402 OFF (31%)

Now is the time to get a 2020 model TV for a great deal. Any 2020 model will be perfectly fine compared to a 2021 TV — it is just that much more affordable. This one has everything you could want: 4K Ultra HD, Android and Google compatibility and a huge 75-inch screen. 

READ HOW TO MOUNT A TV

Red Wing Classic Bifold
Red Wing Classic Bifold
$60 $110

$50 OFF (45%)

A bifold is the wallet design we all know and love. It is slim and low-profile, but still protects all of your cards and cash. This one is made with leather from Red Wing's tannery in Minnesota that will only get better with time. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW EDC

Razer BlackWidow Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Razer BlackWidow Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Razer
$90 $140

$50 OFF (35%)

This keyboard features a satisfying click sound with 50 G of actuation force — perfect for gaming and typing. It also eschews the ten key, making it easier to move around from office desk to gaming desk. 

READ ABOUT TURNING YOUR HEADPHONES INTO A GAMING HEADSET

Eagle Creek Pack-it Specter Cube Set
Eagle Creek Pack-it Specter Cube Set
eagle creek
$21 $40

$19 OFF (48%)

One of the most important things when packing — whether for a month-long vacation or a weekend backpacking trip — is efficiency. These packing cubes from Eagle Creek are one of our picks for the best packing cubes you can buy. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PACKING CUBES

Cocoon By Sealy Chill Mattress
Cocoon By Sealy Chill Mattress
Sealy
$699 $1,080

$381 OFF (35%)

The Chill Mattress from Cocoon by Sealy provides excellent support, regardless of your sleeping position and is infused with a proprietary phase change material that absorbs and dissipates heat. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESSES YOU CAN BUY ONLINE

Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Bose
$299 $379

$80 OFF (21%)

These Bose headphones are some of Gear Patrol's favorite noise-cancelling headphones of the past year, owing to excellent design and top-notch sound quality. Don't like this color? The black and white colorways are both on sale for $330. 

READ ABOUT THE BOSE 700 VS SONY WH-1000XM4

Adidas Samba Classic Soccer Shoe
Adidas Samba Classic Soccer Shoe
adidas
$50 $70

$20 OFF (28%)

Adidas Sambas have been gracing the pitch for decades and, as most things do, they've come around and captured the eye of stylish guys everywhere, from Jonah Hill to A$AP Rocky. 

READ ABOUT OUR NEWEST BOOT COLLAB

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
The All-New Jeep Grand Wagoneer, Revealed
This Cookware Is Made for Microwave Meal Prep
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
You Can Buy the Watch Bracelet Used by Astronauts
Jeep Gives Us a Taste of 2 New Concept Wranglers
Why the CT5-V Blackwing Didn't Get GM's Best V8
The New Sonos Roam: Everything You Need to Know
These New Tents Will Make You Want to Live Outside
Seth Rogen Wants You to Buy His Weed
These Leaked Nissan 400Z Specs Are Mind-Blowing
Hamilton's Intra-Matic Chronograph Just Got Better