Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today's Top Stories
1
Surprising News From Rolex and Cartier
2
Here's What Runners Think of HOKA's Latest Shoe
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
These Sunglasses Are Perfect for Summer

Today in Gear: What to Expect from Apples Big Event Tomorrow, New Belgium's Shitty Beer & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
apple
Apple

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

7 Habit-Tracking Apps to Help You Stay Product and Meet Your Goals
streaks app
Streaks

A habit-tracking app can help people develop good habits and break bad ones.

LEARN MORE

The 50 Best Mother's Day Gifts
best mothers day gifts
Courtesy

In case you forgot, Mother's Day is almost here. You don't have to tell her we reminded you to buy her a gift.

LEARN MORE

The Complete Mercedes-Benz Buying Guide: Every Model, Explained
mercedes amg gt cars
Mercedes-Benz

How to tell your GLA, GLB, GLC, GLE, GLS and G-Class apart.

LEARN MORE

New Belgium Just Released a Genuinely Shitty Beer
torched earth ale
New Belgium Brewing

Climate change is coming for your hazy IPAs, bro.

LEARN MORE

Three Great Upgrades from the Seiko SKX 007
three seiko alternatives
Courtesy

Ready to boost your wrist game?

LEARN MORE

A Beloved Chronograph Watch Gets a Special Upgrade
sinn
Sinn

German watchmaker Sinn's celebrates its birthday with a classic chronograph done up in black.

LEARN MORE

Toyota Is Building an Electric Pickup Truck, and We Can’t Wait
toyota tundra trail
Toyota

Toyota has an onslaught of new EVs coming. And one of them is going to be an electric pickup.

LEARN MORE

AirPods Flashing Orange? Here’s How to Fix Them
airpods pro first look gear patrol ambiance 4
Henry Phillips

If your AirPods have a blinking amber light, don't fret. Here's how to reset them.

LEARN MORE

What Will Apple Announce at Tomorrow's Big Event? Here's What We Could See
apple
Apple

Apple has officially confirmed that its big spring hardware event will happen on April 20 (tomorrow). Here's what could be announced.

LEARN MORE

The 9 Best Fixed-Blade Knives Available
a fixed blade knife with a green handle
Courtesy

From cutting wood to skinning critters, these blades are tough enough to rough it.

LEARN MORE

Could Ford Bring This Cool, Tech-Savvy New Car to America?
ford evos
Ford

The Chinese are getting a cool new Ford wagon/crossover type thing. Could we be next?

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Today in Gear
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories