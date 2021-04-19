Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com .

7 Habit-Tracking Apps to Help You Stay Product and Meet Your Goals Streaks A habit-tracking app can help people develop good habits and break bad ones. LEARN MORE

The 50 Best Mother's Day Gifts Courtesy In case you forgot, Mother's Day is almost here. You don't have to tell her we reminded you to buy her a gift. LEARN MORE

The Complete Mercedes-Benz Buying Guide: Every Model, Explained Mercedes-Benz How to tell your GLA, GLB, GLC, GLE, GLS and G-Class apart. LEARN MORE

New Belgium Just Released a Genuinely Shitty Beer New Belgium Brewing Climate change is coming for your hazy IPAs, bro. LEARN MORE

Three Great Upgrades from the Seiko SKX 007 Courtesy Ready to boost your wrist game? LEARN MORE

A Beloved Chronograph Watch Gets a Special Upgrade Sinn German watchmaker Sinn's celebrates its birthday with a classic chronograph done up in black. LEARN MORE

Toyota Is Building an Electric Pickup Truck, and We Can’t Wait Toyota Toyota has an onslaught of new EVs coming. And one of them is going to be an electric pickup. LEARN MORE

AirPods Flashing Orange? Here’s How to Fix Them Henry Phillips If your AirPods have a blinking amber light, don't fret. Here's how to reset them. LEARN MORE

What Will Apple Announce at Tomorrow's Big Event? Here's What We Could See Apple Apple has officially confirmed that its big spring hardware event will happen on April 20 (tomorrow). Here's what could be announced. LEARN MORE

The 9 Best Fixed-Blade Knives Available Courtesy From cutting wood to skinning critters, these blades are tough enough to rough it. LEARN MORE

Could Ford Bring This Cool, Tech-Savvy New Car to America? Ford The Chinese are getting a cool new Ford wagon/crossover type thing. Could we be next? LEARN MORE

