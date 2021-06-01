Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today's Top Stories
Why Are Cassette Tapes Suddenly Popular Again?
This Rose Gold G-Shock Is an Absolute Show Stopper
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
All the Best Deals for Memorial Day Still Going
Gifts to Help Reduce Stress This Father’s Day

Today in Gear: A Ford Bronco Delay, Truly's Alcoholic Ice Pops & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
pre production versions of the 2021 bronco, shown here, include bronco two door in cyber orange metallic tri coat and bronco four door in cactus gray
Ford

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

This Omega Watch Played a Special Role in World War II
omega suveran
Analog / Shift

Suveran ("Sovereign") models were sold by the Swedish government to fund their wartime economy.

LEARN MORE

10 Most-Asked Questions About the New iMac, Answered
apple
Apple

Thinking about buying Apple's newest iMac? We answer some of your most common questions.

LEARN MORE

The 50 Best Boots for Men
best boots for men
Gear Patrol

This guide to the best boots for men covers ten categories, including work boots, Chelseas, chukkas and more.

LEARN MORE

The Best New Knives and EDC of June 2021
best new knives and edc
Courtesy

A lightweight Spyderco, another Barlow knife, new Swiss Army colors and more.

LEARN MORE

How to Use a Chronograph Watch
brew chronograph watch on wrist operating pusher
Gear Patrol

A chronograph offers genuine utility with its ability to easily time events. This is how to operate one.

LEARN MORE

The All-New Toyota Land Cruiser Is Almost Here. Here's What You Need to Know
land cruisers
CarsGuide

The Land Cruiser is getting a long-awaited overhaul.

LEARN MORE

The Best Dive Watches at Every Budget
best dive watches
Gear Patrol

The best dive watches combine old-school style and genuine underwater usability.

LEARN MORE

The Age of Modifying: Make It New
glor jacket
Courtesy of Glor, Winnie Brown

A new generation of makers focuses on the subtle beauty of upcycled, handmade garments.

LEARN MORE

This Sneaker Rental Service Gives You Access to Shoes You Otherwise Couldn't Find
style
Courtesy

Want the freshest of kicks without the heavy pricetags? Meet KYX.

LEARN MORE

An Ode to Corduroy Shorts, Your New Summer Staple
op
Henry Phillips

Over four decades ago, Ocean Pacific created the quintessential coastal shorts out of an unlikely material.

LEARN MORE

Some Ford Broncos Are Being Held Up Due to a Very Specific Shortage
pre production versions of the 2021 bronco, shown here, include bronco two door in cyber orange metallic tri coat and bronco four door in cactus gray
Ford

The coronavirus pandemic's effects aren't done with us yet.

LEARN MORE

Truly's New Ice Pops Will Get You Drunk
truly lemonade freeze pops
Truly

Welcome to summer 2021: the season of hard seltzers in every shape, form and flavor.

LEARN MORE

A Favorite Pilot's Watch Has Been Refined for 2021
watch
Courtesy

The Oris Big Crown Hölstein Edition 2021 features an in-house movement and a new look for the collection.

LEARN MORE

The Best Gym Shoes for Every Type of Workout
gym shoes
Henry Phillips

Whether you crave CrossFit, hoist heavy weights or bounce around, there's a sneaker here for you.

LEARN MORE

